lakeexpo.com

It's Back! Sinkhole Along Lake Area Road Reappears After Heavy Rain

SUNRISE BEACH, Mo. — A sinkhole that appeared earlier this year alongside Route TT, near Doctor's Lawn and Landscaping, appears to be reemerging and the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) says it may need more repairs. The sinkhole first appeared in August of this year and was found to...
SUNRISE BEACH, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Monday night fire displaces Jefferson City family

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) The American Red Cross is helping a family after their home caught on fire Monday night. Crews responded to the house fire in the 800 block of E. McCarty Street around 8 p.m., according to the Jefferson City Fire Department. At the scene, firefighters found smoke in the back of the The post Monday night fire displaces Jefferson City family appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Washington Missourian

Union home damaged in fire

A Union home suffered moderate damage but no one was injured in a Sunday evening fire. Firefighters arrived to the fire at 506 Brown St. shortly after it was reported at 6:17 p.m. to find heavy fire in the rear of the home, Union Fire Chief Russell Hamilton said. The fire extended into the attic area.
UNION, MO
abc17news.com

Three people injured in Osage County crash

LINN, Mo. (KMIZ) One woman and two girls were hurt in an Osage County crash Tuesday afternoon on Highway 50 near Highway 801. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Theresa Heavin was driving a 15-year-old girl in her 2018 Cheverolet Malibu. The Highway Patrol said Heavin, 47, pulled into the path of a 2013 Toyota Scion driven by a 16-year-old girl.
OSAGE COUNTY, MO
myozarksonline.com

Buffalo Man Jailed Following Fatal Wright County Crash

A Birch Tree man is dead following a crash involving two pickup trucks at 2:20 Monday afternoon in Wright County. The Missouri Highway Patrol reports that a pickup driven by 25-year-old Dalton J. Sole-Parnosky of Buffalo crossed the center line of Highway 5, two miles south of Mansfield, and collided head-on with a pickup driven by 84-year-old Norvil B. Lakey of Birch Tree. Lakey was pronounced deceased by Wright County Coroner Ben Hurtt. Sole-Parnosky is facing charges of Driving While Intoxicated resulting in the death of another, careless and imprudent driving, and failure to drive on the right half of the road. He is now in custody in the Wright County Jail.
WRIGHT COUNTY, MO
houstonherald.com

Mountain Grove man arrested on felony charge

A Mountain Grove man was arrested Tuesday night on a felony charge, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Christopher S. Bell, 48, is charged with third-degree assault. He was taken to the Wright County Jail, the patrol said.
MOUNTAIN GROVE, MO
KRMS Radio

Lebanon Man Held Without Bond Following Alleged Assault

A Lebanon man is being held without bond after an alleged assault incident. Officers responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of Polk Avenue, and found a 34 year old man laying on the ground. Witnesses tell cops they heard kids screaming and crying. They say that when they...
LEBANON, MO
KOLR10 News

Licking inmate overdosed on 3x lethal amount of fentanyl

Licking, MO — The month of September was deadly at the men’s state prison in Licking and for the first time, lab results confirm what authorities suspected: at least one of the deaths over the course of that month was a fentanyl overdose. Previous reporting shows seven inmates died in one month at the South […]
LICKING, MO
krcgtv.com

Man charged after fatal Jefferson City crash

JEFFERSON CITY — An Ozark man was charged after a fatal traffic crash Saturday night. According to a release from the Jefferson City Police Department, the Cole County Prosecutors Office charged Robert J. Harris, 58, with DWI involving a death, Involuntary Manslaughter, DWI causing serious physical injury and second degree assault.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
abc17news.com

Court case against Cole County Sheriff’s Office dismissed with prejudice

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A court case filed against the Cole County's Sheriff's Office was dismissed with prejudice on Monday. The Cole County Sheriff's Office and Cole County Sheriff John Wheeler were listed as defendants on Casenet. They appeared by counsel. The plaintiff, Brandon McNeese, did not appear. McNeese, of...
COLE COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Trial date set for California man accused of selling fatal dose of Fentanyl to JC woman

A trial date is set for a Moniteau County man accused of selling a fatal dose of Fentanyl to a Jefferson City woman. It was earlier this week when a Cole County judge scheduled Travis Jaegers, of California, for a three-day jury trial to begin January 25, 2023. Jaegers is charged with second-degree murder, delivery of a controlled substance, and two counts of armed criminal action.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
cardinalnews.org

Old Valleydale plant in Salem to be turned into 300-unit apartment complex

The City of Salem announced Tuesday a $50 million venture to transform the old Valleydale Meat Packing and Processing plant – shuttered since 2006 – into more than 300 upscale apartments with a variety of resort-style amenities. Calling it the most transformative economic development project in Salem’s recent...
SALEM, MO

