lakeexpo.com
It's Back! Sinkhole Along Lake Area Road Reappears After Heavy Rain
SUNRISE BEACH, Mo. — A sinkhole that appeared earlier this year alongside Route TT, near Doctor's Lawn and Landscaping, appears to be reemerging and the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) says it may need more repairs. The sinkhole first appeared in August of this year and was found to...
Monday night fire displaces Jefferson City family
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) The American Red Cross is helping a family after their home caught on fire Monday night. Crews responded to the house fire in the 800 block of E. McCarty Street around 8 p.m., according to the Jefferson City Fire Department. At the scene, firefighters found smoke in the back of the The post Monday night fire displaces Jefferson City family appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Washington Missourian
Union home damaged in fire
A Union home suffered moderate damage but no one was injured in a Sunday evening fire. Firefighters arrived to the fire at 506 Brown St. shortly after it was reported at 6:17 p.m. to find heavy fire in the rear of the home, Union Fire Chief Russell Hamilton said. The fire extended into the attic area.
KRMS Radio
Pulaski Sheriff’s Office Needs Help To Identify Child Remains
Authorities and law enforcement in Pulaski County are asking help in order to identify the human skull of a child found nine years ago. It was discovered back in 2013 near the intersection of Highway 28 and Route D roughly 2 miles south of Dixon. The skull is missing the...
kjluradio.com
Two arrested in Jefferson City following custody exchange involving assault & a weapon
Two people are taken into custody in Jefferson City following a disturbance including a gun during a scheduled custody exchange. The Jefferson City Police Department reports officers were called to a home in the 3800 block of Oxford Drive Thursday night, just before 5 p.m. to investigate a domestic disturbance.
abc17news.com
Three people injured in Osage County crash
LINN, Mo. (KMIZ) One woman and two girls were hurt in an Osage County crash Tuesday afternoon on Highway 50 near Highway 801. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Theresa Heavin was driving a 15-year-old girl in her 2018 Cheverolet Malibu. The Highway Patrol said Heavin, 47, pulled into the path of a 2013 Toyota Scion driven by a 16-year-old girl.
kjluradio.com
Linn woman serioulsy injured in crash south of her hometown, two teens injured
An Osage County woman is seriously injured in a two-car crash just south of her hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Theresa Heavin, 47, of Linn, was driving on Highway 50 Tuesday afternoon when she pulled into the path of another car and the two collided. Heavin was taken...
Man dead after head-on truck collision with allegedly drunk driver in Wright County
MANSFIELD, Mo. — A man was killed after he was struck in a head-on collision near Mansfield, Wright County. Norvil B. Lakey, 84, of Birch Tree was driving a 1990 Ford F-250 on Missouri Highway 5 about two miles south of Mansfield. According to a crash report, a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper investigated a […]
kjluradio.com
Officials search for poacher who left six deer carcasses in Osage County
The Missouri Department of Conservation is asking for your help in tracking down a poacher in Osage County. MDC agents reports six deer were recently dumped in the Bonnots Mill area. Each of the deer was taken with a firearm and no parts of the deer were harvested for food.
myozarksonline.com
Buffalo Man Jailed Following Fatal Wright County Crash
A Birch Tree man is dead following a crash involving two pickup trucks at 2:20 Monday afternoon in Wright County. The Missouri Highway Patrol reports that a pickup driven by 25-year-old Dalton J. Sole-Parnosky of Buffalo crossed the center line of Highway 5, two miles south of Mansfield, and collided head-on with a pickup driven by 84-year-old Norvil B. Lakey of Birch Tree. Lakey was pronounced deceased by Wright County Coroner Ben Hurtt. Sole-Parnosky is facing charges of Driving While Intoxicated resulting in the death of another, careless and imprudent driving, and failure to drive on the right half of the road. He is now in custody in the Wright County Jail.
krcgtv.com
Divers look in Lake of the Ozarks for missing veteran nine years after disappearance
Camden County — Donnie Erwin was last seen by his wife on December 29th, 2013 after waking her up at 6 am to use a gift card to buy cigarettes at a gas station nearly 5 miles from his house. “She gave him the gift card and went back...
houstonherald.com
Mountain Grove man arrested on felony charge
A Mountain Grove man was arrested Tuesday night on a felony charge, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Christopher S. Bell, 48, is charged with third-degree assault. He was taken to the Wright County Jail, the patrol said.
KRMS Radio
Lebanon Man Held Without Bond Following Alleged Assault
A Lebanon man is being held without bond after an alleged assault incident. Officers responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of Polk Avenue, and found a 34 year old man laying on the ground. Witnesses tell cops they heard kids screaming and crying. They say that when they...
Licking inmate overdosed on 3x lethal amount of fentanyl
Licking, MO — The month of September was deadly at the men’s state prison in Licking and for the first time, lab results confirm what authorities suspected: at least one of the deaths over the course of that month was a fentanyl overdose. Previous reporting shows seven inmates died in one month at the South […]
kjluradio.com
Richland woman accused of stealing $300,000 from sheltered workshop heads to trial next March
A Pulaski County woman accused of stealing more than $300,000 from the Pulaski County Sheltered Workshop is scheduled for trial. It was last week when a Pulaski County judge scheduled Lacie Karr, of Richland, for a jury trial to begin March 12, 2023. She’s charged with one count of felony stealing.
krcgtv.com
Man charged after fatal Jefferson City crash
JEFFERSON CITY — An Ozark man was charged after a fatal traffic crash Saturday night. According to a release from the Jefferson City Police Department, the Cole County Prosecutors Office charged Robert J. Harris, 58, with DWI involving a death, Involuntary Manslaughter, DWI causing serious physical injury and second degree assault.
Historic 'Claud D. Grove and Berenice Sinclair Grove House' in Cole County, Missouri is 110 years old
Claud D. Grove and Berenice Sinclair Grove House, Jefferson City, Missouri.Anneecox, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The historic Claud D. Grove and Berenice Sinclair Grove House has also been referred to as the Hagener House or Edward G. Sinclair House. It's located in Jefferson City, Missouri, and was built around 1912.
abc17news.com
Court case against Cole County Sheriff’s Office dismissed with prejudice
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A court case filed against the Cole County's Sheriff's Office was dismissed with prejudice on Monday. The Cole County Sheriff's Office and Cole County Sheriff John Wheeler were listed as defendants on Casenet. They appeared by counsel. The plaintiff, Brandon McNeese, did not appear. McNeese, of...
kjluradio.com
Trial date set for California man accused of selling fatal dose of Fentanyl to JC woman
A trial date is set for a Moniteau County man accused of selling a fatal dose of Fentanyl to a Jefferson City woman. It was earlier this week when a Cole County judge scheduled Travis Jaegers, of California, for a three-day jury trial to begin January 25, 2023. Jaegers is charged with second-degree murder, delivery of a controlled substance, and two counts of armed criminal action.
cardinalnews.org
Old Valleydale plant in Salem to be turned into 300-unit apartment complex
The City of Salem announced Tuesday a $50 million venture to transform the old Valleydale Meat Packing and Processing plant – shuttered since 2006 – into more than 300 upscale apartments with a variety of resort-style amenities. Calling it the most transformative economic development project in Salem’s recent...
