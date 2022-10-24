Read full article on original website
itrwrestling.com
WWE Legend With $25 Million Net Worth Refused To Lose Twice To Brock Lesnar
Brock Lesnar made his WWE main roster on the March 18th 2002 episode of Monday Night Raw. Flanked by Paul Heyman, Lesnar attacked Al Snow, Maven and Spike Dudley. However, it wouldn’t be long until the star had his sights set on much bigger goals. Victory in the 2002...
wrestlinginc.com
The Rock's Daughter Makes Shocking On-Screen Debut On WWE NXT
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's daughter Ava Raine made her "NXT" TV debut during the October 25 episode. Raine was revealed as the fourth member of Joe Gacy's stable Schism. During the segment, Raine said that "the love and acceptance" Schism has given her has defied any preconceived notions she had. She also said that the three men complete her. At the end of the segment, all of the members hugged. Schism also consists of The Dyad (Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid).
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Sasha Banks' WWE Contract
Sasha Banks is everywhere except WWE these days. Banks has been seen out and about frequently, most recently at the "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" premiere. But in terms of WWE, movement on Banks returning to the promotion seem to have screeched to a halt over the last month. In the...
PWMania
WWE’s Original Plan Behind Sami Zayn’s Alliance With The Bloodline
Sami Zayn’s alliance with The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, and The Usos) on Friday Night SmackDown is widely regarded as the best current WWE storyline. The “Honorary Uce” and Jey Uso have clashed in the past. Zayn’s affiliation in the Bloodline officially began in May after Reigns made him an Honorary Uce.
wrestlinginc.com
Big Update On Elektra Lopez's Future In WWE
Elektra Lopez is officially back in "NXT", and she has made quite a splash. During this past Tuesday's "NXT", Lopez blindsided Indi Hartwell and Sol Ruca with an attack following a short match between the pair (during which Hartwell ultimately came out on top). She sent Hartwell into the ring post shoulder first, then eyed up Roca and hit her with a powerbomb, followed by several kicks. Lopez then retreated and put the whole women's locker room on notice, telling them she was "coming for them."
ringsidenews.com
The Boogeyman Says He Is Bray Wyatt’s Father
Bray Wyatt recently made his WWE comeback at the Extreme Rules VIP live event. The Boogeyman is one of many who has his sights set on the former Universal Champion. Following his return, fans speculated about who Bray Wyatt would face and who would be his first challenger. However, it appears that Bray Wyatt has already found someone willing to challenge him.
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (10/28/22)
WWE SmackDown will air live on FS1 tonight from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri. The network switch is due to the MLB World Series airing this week on FOX. The November 4 Crown Jewel go-home edition of SmackDown is expected to be taped tonight in St. Louis as well, as this is the final SmackDown scheduled between now and Crown Jewel. As of this writing, the only match announced for next week’s SmackDown is Rey Mysterio vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER.
PWMania
Spoiler: Hit Row’s Mystery Partner for Tonight’s WWE SmackDown Revealed
Shinsuke Nakamura will team up with Hit Row on tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FS1. As PWMania.com previously reported, “Top Dolla” AJ Francis and Ashante “Thee” Adonis will face Legado del Fantasma’s Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, and Cruz Del Toro in six-man action on tonight’s SmackDown.
PWMania
Stephanie McMahon Shares Funny Photo, Comments On 19-Year Anniversary With Paul “Triple H” Levesque
It’s how long Paul Levesque and Stephanie McMahon-Levesque have spent life together. The WWE power couple took to social media on Wednesday to comment on their 19-year anniversary. Stephanie McMahon-Levesque took to Twitter to share a photo of the two dressed up like super heroes along with a caption...
wrestlinginc.com
Dustin Rhodes Reacts To Soon-To-Be Rhodes Family Addition
53-year-old Dustin Rhodes' legacy continues to grow inside the ring, and outside as well, as he announced on Twitter that he will be a grandfather soon: "So proud!!! I can't wait to spoil my Grandson!! #ItsABoy." Dakota Runnels is the only child of Rhodes, with this being her and her husband's first child together. Dustin comes from a royal family in wrestling, if his brother's, Cody Rhodes, theme song is to be believed. Dustin and Cody are the sons of WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes, a man who won over the hearts of many throughout his wrestling career and unfortunately passed away in 2015 at the age of 69. Dustin and Cody have continued carrying on the Rhodes name and legacy, as Dustin continues wrestling in AEW and Cody in WWE.
wrestlinginc.com
Canceled CM Punk Plans Revealed
In August, CM Punk returned to AEW following an injury that required surgery he had suffered in early June just a couple of months prior and immediately began a program with Jon Moxley. The pairing faced off twice, with Moxley defeating Punk the first time to become the Undisputed AEW World Champion and then 11 days later at All Out, Punk defeated Moxley to win the title for a second time.
wrestlinginc.com
John Cena Teaming With Top Hollywood Star For New Film
According to The Hollywood Reporter, 16-time WWE World Champion John Cena will once again be returning to the silver screen to star in a brand-new action comedy directed by Ilya Naishuller. Cena, who is currently busy filming scenes for the forthcoming releases of "Coyote vs. Acme," "Argylle," and "The Independent," will star alongside "The Wire" and "Luther" actor Idris Elba in the future release of "Heads of State." The film is being described as "Air Force One meets Midnight Run, centered on a mismatched pair who are in over their heads in a high-stakes situation," and will be distributed globally by Amazon Studios. Russian-born director Naishuller was last involved with the action film "Nobody" released in 2021, starring Bob Odenkirk.
AJ Styles picks his Mount Rushmore of Wrestling including Hulk Hogan but NO Stone Cold Steve Austin or The Rock
WWE star AJ Styles named Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan as two superstars he thinks would be worthy of gracing a wrestling version of Mount Rushmore. The iconic American National Memorial sculpture features the carved heads of former presidents George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln. Former WWE...
PWMania
Spoiler: Former WWE Star Returning on SmackDown Tonight
Another former superstar from WWE has agreed to come back to the company, and you can expect seeing her tonight. Tenille Dashwood (Emma) is backstage at SmackDown in St. Louis, and she is expected to return tonight to respond to Ronda Rousey’s open challenge, according to PWInsider. Dashwood left...
wrestlinginc.com
Sting Had His Reasons For Not Signing With WWE Until 2014
Sting is a true icon of professional wrestling who has always found a way to keep pace with the ever-changing industry. From his surfer gimmick and the vaunted Crow-styled antihero to his legendary TNA/Impact Wrestling run, The Man They Call Sting has seen and done it all, maintaining a consistent sense of professionalism through it all.
wrestleview.com
WWE Raw Superstar undergoes hip surgery
WWE Raw Superstar Tommaso Ciampa revealed on his Instagram Wednesday that he underwent surgery for a hip injury. Ciampa did not indicate how long he will be out of action. He last wrestled against Bobby Lashley at a house show on September 17 in Bakersfield, California. Wrestleview wishes Tommaso Ciampa...
wrestlinginc.com
Sasha Banks And Naomi Reunite With WWE Stars
Neither Sasha Banks nor Naomi have been seen in the wrestling world since they chose to walk out of a "WWE Raw" taping on May 16, relinquishing their Women's Tag Team Championships in the process. Since that point, the two of them have been seen together numerous times, whether at signings, press events, or even on the catwalk, but this week they have reunited with several other WWE Superstars.
PWMania
Spoilers: Returns Scheduled for Next Week’s WWE RAW Halloween Special
WWE is planning a special Halloween edition of RAW on the USA Network on Monday. According to a new report from PWInsider, WWE officials have been “scrambling” to book talents for cameo appearances on next week’s Halloween RAW in order to fill the spooky portions of the show.
PWMania
Speculation in WWE of a Bray Wyatt vs. Roman Reigns Feud
As PWMania.com previously reported, the intention is to use Bray Wyatt as a babyface, and he is currently slotted as the top face of the brand. Bray Wyatt segments have been a great success for WWE SmackDown. If Wyatt were to be placed in the top babyface position, it would...
PWMania
WWE Main Event Results – October 27, 2022
Dana Brooke controls with a side headlock and takes Kiana James over to the mat. James counters and starts working on the left arm. Brooke fights out of a hammerlock and gets a running shoulder tackle. Dana flexes and gets a hiptoss. She cartwheels into a kick to the face. She misses a charge in the corner which lets James go back to the arm and then drops a elbow for a two count.
