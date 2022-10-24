ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

What is the likelihood of snowfall on Halloween in Indiana?

By Beth Finello
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ArJZk_0ikdP86000

Would you consider snowfall on Halloween a trick or a treat? Snow on Halloween is very unlikely, but not unheard of here in Indiana.

Highest snowfall totals on Halloween around Indiana

Areas of Indiana have seen snowfall on Halloween, some higher than others.

  • Indianapolis: 0.1″ in 1890 & 2014
  • Fort Wayne: 1.5: in 1917; in recent years: 0.5″ in 2019
  • Evansville: 0.5″ in 1993
  • Terre Haute: No measurable snowfall has been recorded on Halloween

What are the chances of snowfall on Halloween around Indiana?

Records began in 1871 in Indianapolis. The chance of Indy seeing snowfall on Halloween is 1%. The records began in 1897 in Fort Wayne. The chances of Fort Wayne seeing snowfall on Halloween are 3%, given it has snowed on Halloween in Fort Wayne at least 5 times in recorded history.

Records in Evansville began in 1897. The chance of snowfall on Halloween in Evansville is 1%.

Records in Terre Haute only go back to 1954, but given there has never been measurable snowfall in recorded history on Halloween, there is less than a 1% chance of snowfall in Terre Haute on Halloween.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 7

Related
WOMI Owensboro

Dine at the Most Haunted Restaurant in Indiana

You can wine and dine with some paranormal guests at this haunted restaurant in Indiana. Typically when you go out to eat, you are mainly concerned with what to order off of the menu. However, there are some establishments throughout the country where you might have to also consider that you might be joined by some uninvited guests. There are a lot of restaurants that are known for their food, as well as their haunted past.
INDIANA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

Clay Co. Girl Scouts open a special time capsule

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Clay County Girl Scouts opened up a time capsule that had been sealed for 10 years at Forest Park on Friday. It’s in honor of the Girl Scouts 110th anniversary. Past and present Girl Scouts was in attendance to reveal the contents inside from 2012. Some of those items included […]
CLAY COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Local bank moves into historic Evansville building

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A historic building in Evansville has a new tenant. Banterra Bank has moved into the old National City Bank building at the corner of Third and Main streets. Signs were put up October 26, and the newly remodeled loan office is on the second floor. The building was built in 1913 […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
visitvincennes.org

Interview With a Local – Anne Pratt

Have you ever been on a trip and met someone that made an impact on you? Maybe they were incredibly welcoming or made the new place you were visiting seem less scary. Sometimes a friendly face is all it takes to turn a bad trip into a good one. This is our goal with our Interview With a Local Series; to introduce you to new people—familiar faces—who we hope will not only make your visit to our small towns in Knox County better but also make you want to come back and see more.
KNOX COUNTY, IN
FOX59

How much snow will Indiana get this winter?

Ready or not winter is on the way to Indiana but what kind of winter will we have? INDIANAPOLIS — Is it the most wonderful time of the year? For many people, winter is their favorite season. Many depend on it for money, others because it’s romantic and for the little ones, FUN!!! As a […]
INDIANA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

‘Haunted Halloween Happenings’ will fill Deming Park

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Terre Haute Parks and Recreation will hold its’ annual ‘Haunted Halloween Happenings’ Friday and Saturday night at Deming Park. The event will have more of a “scare” factor than the Unhaunted Halloween Happenings that took place the previous week. “On our unhaunted night, we have no scare actors, and this […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WANE-TV

The Last Fall: St. Joe Hospital demo nears the end

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Oct. 12, a six-story section of St. Joseph Hospital in downtown Fort Wayne was demolished. Now, the rest of the structure isn’t far off. Megan Hubartt, Director of Communications with Lutheran Health Network, told WANE 15 in an email Thursday “there is a final planned collapse to bring down that section sometime between this [Thursday] evening and tomorrow [Friday] afternoon.”
FORT WAYNE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Local artist’s work featured in Gainbridge Fieldhouse

TERRE HAUTE. Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A local artist, whose creative footprint has been expanding throughout the state, is now featured in the Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Becky Hochhalter is a Terre Haute native and has been creating art since she was a child. You’ve probably seen murals of hers around the Wabash Valley such as at the […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
cbs4indy.com

2 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Two $50,000 winning Powerball tickets were sold in Indiana in Wednesday night’s drawing, so check your numbers carefully to make sure you’re not one of the lucky winners. According to the Hoosier Lottery, a $50,000 winning ticket that matched four out of the five Powerball...
INDIANA STATE
fortwaynesnbc.com

Dry weather into the weekend

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - High pressure will remain in charge right into the weekend. This will bring plenty of sunshine with slowly warming temperatures. Highs will range from the 50s into the 60s on Saturday and Sunday. A low pressure system will advance by the end of the weekend and bring back the chance of showers late Sunday into Monday.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WIBC.com

Officer Helps Deliver Baby Near Univ. of Southern Indiana

EVANSVILLE, Ind.--A woman had a child Wednesday morning near the University of Southern Indiana near the Lloyd Expressway in Evansville. The woman called 911 while on the way into Evansville, trying to make it to a hospital. A man was with her in the car. “I’m giving birth to a...
EVANSVILLE, IN
My 1053 WJLT

This Fish Found in Indiana Lakes Looks Like It Swam Straight Out of Hell

Imagine hooking this nightmarish creature on your next fishing trip. The fish you'll typically find in most Indiana lakes and streams are your run-of-the-mill catfish, bluegill, bass, crappie, etc. But, lurking in the waters of many of those same lakes and streams is a breed of fish that dates back to prehistoric times, some of which can grow up to 10 feet long and weigh up to 300 pounds, and all of which feature a mouthful of sharp teeth. Allow me to introduce you to Gar.
INDIANA STATE
wrtv.com

Realities of possible 'tridemic' in Central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — For yet another week, Indianapolis pediatric hospitals face an early respiratory season with patients. Respiratory syncytial virus, better known as RSV, continues to spread in the community. “When I hear that RSV is already here in October, it just puts just a sick feeling in my gut...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WOWO News

McCormick Ponders 2024 Run For Indiana Governor

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana’s Former Superintendent of Public Instruction is pondering a potential run for Governor in 2024. Jennifer McCormick was in Fort Wayne Wednesday afternoon as questions swirl over a potential run for governor. During her address, McCormick talked with our partners in news at 21Alive about a number of issues including education, reproductive health care and the economy.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

IDNR: Mountain lion detected near Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WCIA) — Mountain lions in Illinois are rare, with only eight confirmed sightings in the last 20 years. But the latest sighting was on Wednesday in western Springfield. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources said it is monitoring a mountain lion equipped with a GPS collar that has been traveling through the state […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
14news.com

Evansville restaurants battling staffing shortages, occasional closures

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, businesses and restaurants across the country have struggled to keep themselves afloat, citing staffing issues, a lack of resources or even employee burnout. Those issues are still plaguing businesses in the Evansville area. Gerst Haus has been a staple...
EVANSVILLE, IN
News Talk KIT

Odon, Indiana Burned with 28 Never Explained Fires On the Same Day

The small town of Odon in southern Indiana was once plagued with 28 fires that happened on the same day. They've never been explained. These are the 28 Fires of Odon. At first, you might be thinking "Thor sequel," or, at the very least, an episode of American Horror Story that will invariably fall apart at the end. Actually, the increasingly flawed AHS could USE a good story like the one out of Indiana from 1940 that checks off the necessary boxes--repeated, mysterious fires in the same house and the belief that it was the work of poltergeists. Someone call a good screenwriter and make this happen.
ODON, IN
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy