ST. PAUL, Minn. – A Minneapolis man has pleaded guilty to his role in a violent carjacking ring that targeted Uber and Lyft drivers, and pulling a gun on an FBI agent. According to court documents, between September and October 2021, William Saffold, 20, along with co-conspirators, engaged in a series of violent carjackings and armed robberies, targeting Uber and Lyft drivers.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO