ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kfgo.com

Former Minneapolis officer no longer appealing Floyd conviction

MINNEAPOLIS – Ex-Minneapolis police officer J. Alexander Kueng is no longer appealing his federal conviction for violating George Floyd’s civil rights. A motion filed Thursday says Kueng “agrees that his best interests are not served by the appeal and that he no longer seeks to pursue it.” A judge granted his withdrawal.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
kfgo.com

Minneapolis man pleads guilty to violent carjacking conspiracy targeting Uber and Lyft drivers

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A Minneapolis man has pleaded guilty to his role in a violent carjacking ring that targeted Uber and Lyft drivers, and pulling a gun on an FBI agent. According to court documents, between September and October 2021, William Saffold, 20, along with co-conspirators, engaged in a series of violent carjackings and armed robberies, targeting Uber and Lyft drivers.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy