SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The San Antonio Spurs waived Josh Primo on Friday, and the second-year guard told ESPN he has been dealing with trauma he experienced previously. The 6-foot-6 Primo was selected by San Antonio with the No. 12 pick in the 2021 NBA draft. He had averaged 7.0 points in four games this season while battling minor injuries. After the Spurs announced the move with no explanation, the 19-year-old Primo provided a statement to ESPN. “I know that you all are surprised by today’s announcement,” he said. “I’ve been seeking help to deal with previous trauma I suffered and will now take this time to focus on my mental health treatment more fully.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 26 MINUTES AGO