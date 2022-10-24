We’ve seen a change in the direction of Raw over the past few months, specifically since Triple H took over the company, with a renewed focus on the women’s division, as well as the return of several stars that were given their walking papers during the pandemic era of the organization due to “budget cuts.” As I’ve said on a regular basis recently, the artificial debut pop or a crowd reaction for a return is easy, the measure of success of this new approach will be how talent is utilized on a long-term basis. Still, I’ve seen some criticism about this week’s broadcast. I think that has much more to do with the mixed bag of the progress or lack thereof with certain projects than the overall direction of the show.

6 HOURS AGO