Related
WWE’s Original Plan Behind Sami Zayn’s Alliance With The Bloodline
Sami Zayn’s alliance with The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, and The Usos) on Friday Night SmackDown is widely regarded as the best current WWE storyline. The “Honorary Uce” and Jey Uso have clashed in the past. Zayn’s affiliation in the Bloodline officially began in May after Reigns made him an Honorary Uce.
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (10/28/22)
WWE SmackDown will air live on FS1 tonight from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri. The network switch is due to the MLB World Series airing this week on FOX. The November 4 Crown Jewel go-home edition of SmackDown is expected to be taped tonight in St. Louis as well, as this is the final SmackDown scheduled between now and Crown Jewel. As of this writing, the only match announced for next week’s SmackDown is Rey Mysterio vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER.
Spoiler: Hit Row’s Mystery Partner for Tonight’s WWE SmackDown Revealed
Shinsuke Nakamura will team up with Hit Row on tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FS1. As PWMania.com previously reported, “Top Dolla” AJ Francis and Ashante “Thee” Adonis will face Legado del Fantasma’s Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, and Cruz Del Toro in six-man action on tonight’s SmackDown.
Stephanie McMahon Shares Funny Photo, Comments On 19-Year Anniversary With Paul “Triple H” Levesque
It’s how long Paul Levesque and Stephanie McMahon-Levesque have spent life together. The WWE power couple took to social media on Wednesday to comment on their 19-year anniversary. Stephanie McMahon-Levesque took to Twitter to share a photo of the two dressed up like super heroes along with a caption...
Spoiler: Former WWE Star Returning on SmackDown Tonight
Another former superstar from WWE has agreed to come back to the company, and you can expect seeing her tonight. Tenille Dashwood (Emma) is backstage at SmackDown in St. Louis, and she is expected to return tonight to respond to Ronda Rousey’s open challenge, according to PWInsider. Dashwood left...
Spoilers: Returns Scheduled for Next Week’s WWE RAW Halloween Special
WWE is planning a special Halloween edition of RAW on the USA Network on Monday. According to a new report from PWInsider, WWE officials have been “scrambling” to book talents for cameo appearances on next week’s Halloween RAW in order to fill the spooky portions of the show.
Adnan Virk on Working for Vince McMahon, His Overwhelming Experience in WWE
Former WWE RAW commentator Adnan Virk says his brief time with the company was an overwhelming experience. Virk debuted on RAW on April 12, 2021, but was released on May 25 of that year. He recently appeared on the Sports Media podcast with Richard Deitsch, where he discussed his time as the play-by-play announcer for WWE’s flagship TV show.
Bray Wyatt Segment Confirmed for WWE SmackDown, Set to Address Demons, Updated Line-Up
Bray Wyatt has been confirmed for tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FS1. Megan Morant has announced that Wyatt will address his demons on tonight’s show, as seen in the video below. For those who missed it, Wyatt spoiler notes for tonight’s SmackDown can be found by clicking here. You...
Spoilers on Planned Matches and Segments for WWE SmackDown
Several matches and segments for tonight’s WWE SmackDown have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select. The following lineup, which was intended as of roughly 6pm ET, is not fully complete and may be out of order:. * Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa vs. Ridge Holland and Butch. * In-ring...
Speculation in WWE of a Bray Wyatt vs. Roman Reigns Feud
As PWMania.com previously reported, the intention is to use Bray Wyatt as a babyface, and he is currently slotted as the top face of the brand. Bray Wyatt segments have been a great success for WWE SmackDown. If Wyatt were to be placed in the top babyface position, it would...
Wardlow on Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley and Chris Jericho Being AEW Locker Room Leaders
Wardlow confirmed reports that Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, and Chris Jericho have stepped up as AEW locker room leaders. During an appearance on ‘ESPR Wrestling,’ the AEW TNT Champion was questioned about the backstage situations that have occurred in the company over the past few months, including the All Out brawl, the altercation that took place between Eddie Kingston and Sammy Guevara, and other similar incidents.
Backstage Latest on CM Punk, The Elite’s Possible AEW Return Date and the All Out Investigation
According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the investigation into the AEW All Out backstage fight that was conducted by a third party is said to have been completed just last week. The investigation was concluded with the departure of former AEW producer Ace Steel, the company working on a buy-out...
Backstage News on Chelsea Green Possibly Returning to WWE
Chelsea Green appears to be returning to WWE after all. Earlier this month, it was reported that WWE officials had “significant interest” in bringing Green back to the company. According to a new report from PWInsider, Green has completed her contract with Impact Wrestling and will be joining WWE in the near future.
Sami Zayn Talks Highly Of Honorary Uce Shirt Segment From WWE SmackDown (Video)
Sami Zayn recently spoke with BT Sport for an in-depth interview to promote some upcoming WWE programming. During the discussion, the WWE Superstar spoke about the Honorary Uce t-shirt segment on the September 23rd edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown getting over with the fans and being one of the best things he’s ever done.
PWI Women’s Top 20 Revealed, Stardom Wrestler Syuri Ranks #1
Syuri topped Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s 15th annual list of the world’s top 150 women’s wrestlers, based on criteria such as in-ring achievement, influence on the sport/promotion, technical ability, quality/breadth of competition, and activity (minimum of 10 matches or 6 months). The criteria are based on the dates October 1, 2021-September 15, 2022.
WWE Main Event Results – October 27, 2022
Dana Brooke controls with a side headlock and takes Kiana James over to the mat. James counters and starts working on the left arm. Brooke fights out of a hammerlock and gets a running shoulder tackle. Dana flexes and gets a hiptoss. She cartwheels into a kick to the face. She misses a charge in the corner which lets James go back to the arm and then drops a elbow for a two count.
What RAW Says About WWE
We’ve seen a change in the direction of Raw over the past few months, specifically since Triple H took over the company, with a renewed focus on the women’s division, as well as the return of several stars that were given their walking papers during the pandemic era of the organization due to “budget cuts.” As I’ve said on a regular basis recently, the artificial debut pop or a crowd reaction for a return is easy, the measure of success of this new approach will be how talent is utilized on a long-term basis. Still, I’ve seen some criticism about this week’s broadcast. I think that has much more to do with the mixed bag of the progress or lack thereof with certain projects than the overall direction of the show.
TNT Title Match and More Revealed for Friday’s Live AEW Rampage
Three matches have been announced for this Friday’s live AEW Rampage from Uncasville, Connecticut’s Mohegan Sun Arena. Rampage will feature AEW TNT Champion Wardlow defending against The Kingdom’s Matt Taven. For Friday’s live Rampage on TNT, AEW has announced the following:. * Tay Melo vs. Madison...
Shawn Michaels Addresses Tumultuous Past Relationship With The Rock Being Exaggerated
Shawn Michaels’ past issues with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson are not as bad as they have been made out to be in the media. “The Heartbreak Kid” spoke at length about this topic during his recent appearance on Logan Paul’s “Impaulsive” podcast, which was recorded as HBK was helping train Paul for his upcoming championship clash with Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel 2022.
Spoilers: WWE’s Creative Plans for Bray Wyatt at Tonight’s SmackDown Tapings
As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE is taping tonight’s SmackDown and the Crown Jewel go-home edition of SmackDown from St. Louis. It was also reported that Bray Wyatt would be present at the taping, and according to a new report from Fightful Select, Wyatt will appear in both episodes. According...
