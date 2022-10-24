Read full article on original website
essexnewsdaily.com
Montclair State University and Bloomfield College announce merger plans
BLOOMFIELD / MONTCLAIR, NJ — Bloomfield College and Montclair State University announced on Oct. 26 that the presidents of each institution have been authorized by their boards of trustees to sign an agreement and plan of merger. This document sets forth the terms and conditions under which the two institutions will merge, and advances plans to create “Bloomfield College of Montclair State University.”
essexnewsdaily.com
Generations clash in new Nutley Little Theatre show
NUTLEY, NJ — “What makes great literature?” and “What makes great literature endure?” are two different questions, both of which will be addressed in Nutley Little Theatre’s upcoming production of “Third,” by Pulitzer Prize winner Wendy Wasserstein. In “Third,” college professor Laurie...
essexnewsdaily.com
Essex Photo Club to hear presentation on mushrooms and fungi
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — Essex Photo Club will hold its first meeting of the month on Thursday, Nov. 3, at 7:30 p.m. via Zoom for members and the public. Attendees will listen to a presentation on photographing mushrooms and fungi from Megan Madden, who has worked on assignments for Belgian Boys, Healthline and Milk Bar food products, as well as Facebook and Instagram. She is an art director, photographer and stop motion animator. She graduated from the Fashion Institute of Technology, is a published author and has in-depth knowledge of fungi in Vermont.
essexnewsdaily.com
Essex County honors two Italian Americans as Stars of Essex County
NEWARK, NJ — Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr. hosted the 2022 Essex County Italian American Heritage Month celebration on Friday, Oct. 21, in the Essex County Martin Luther King Jr. Justice Building in Newark. During the event, DiVincenzo recognized Ralph A. LaRossa, president and CEO of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc., and Kristen Gengaro, president of CDM New York, as “Stellas della Contea di Essex,” or Stars of Essex County. The honor recognizes them for their commitment to improving the lives of all residents and their community involvement.
essexnewsdaily.com
Bianca Morrison
Bianca Morrison, 87 years old, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family, on Saturday October 22, 2022, in Bloomfield, NJ. Born in Pietrasanta, Italy, and lived most of her life in Bloomfield, NJ, Bianca was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She was devoted to her family.
essexnewsdaily.com
Belleville firefighters visit St. Peter’s School students
BELLEVILLE, NJ — Members of the Belleville Fire Department paid their annual visit to St. Peter’s School and gave a hands-on demonstration to students from the younger grades and their teachers. During the visit, as pictured, kindergartners listened to a demonstration given by Battalion Chief William Tamburri and firefighter Michael Sarno handed out booklets to second-graders. With the church in the background, different grades followed a demonstration from a firefighter.
essexnewsdaily.com
Bloomfield erects monument to its fallen officers
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield Division of Public Safety dedicated a memorial on Friday, Oct. 21, for two Bloomfield police officers who died while on active duty, though more than a century apart. Located in front of police headquarters on Municipal Plaza, the upright monument is inscribed with the...
essexnewsdaily.com
Columbia HS girls cross-country team finishes second at Essex County meet
MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School girls cross-country team finished in second place out of 16 schools at the Essex County championships at Brookdale Park in Bloomfield on Friday, Oct. 21. Junior Mae Dowling finished in second place out of 119 runners to lead Columbia. She was...
essexnewsdaily.com
Glen Ridge HS cross-country teams compete at Essex County meet
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School cross-country teams competed at the Essex County championships at Brookdale Park in Bloomfield on Friday, Oct. 21. The boys were led by Craig Stites, who finished in 65th place out of 153 runners in a time of 19 minutes, 41.80 seconds in the 5,000-meter run.
essexnewsdaily.com
Columbia HS football team falls to Montclair
MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School football team fell at Montclair, 21-7, on Saturday, Oct. 22, to move to a 1-7 record on the season. The Cougars will visit Scotch Plains–Fanwood on Thursday, Oct. 27, at 7 p.m. in a New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association crossover game.
essexnewsdaily.com
New trees planted in West Orange neighborhood
This slideshow requires JavaScript. WEST ORANGE, NJ — This past September, West Orange was selected by TD Bank to receive a 2022 TD Tree Days grant. It is a community-based program, created in partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation, that expands urban forests and green spaces in selected towns and neighborhoods. On Oct. 20, Cerbo’s Hampton Nursery, of Newton, came with 35 trees funded by the grant to be planted on High Street in West Orange. The nursery also provided the equipment and tools for the project, and nursery manager Anthony Cerbo IV instructed the 21 TD Bank employees who made up the volunteer workforce.
essexnewsdaily.com
Seton Hall Prep cross-country teams enjoy county success
WEST ORANGE, NJ — On Friday, Oct. 21, the Seton Hall Prep cross-country teams ran at the Essex County championships at Branch Brook Park in Newark. In the varsity race, the Pirates finished in fourth place and were led by senior TJ Sparno, who finished in eighth place in 17:19.90.
essexnewsdaily.com
Maplewood mourns the death of Chief DeVaul
MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Maplewood Police Chief Jimmy DeVaul, 53, died Oct. 21 at Lehigh Valley Hospital–Cedar Crest in Allentown, Pa. DeVaul will be remembered in Maplewood as a stabilizing force who became chief of the police department following an upheaval, a man who worked to improve the department’s culture and relationship with the community.
essexnewsdaily.com
West Orange HS boys cross-country team gives good effort at county meet
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School boys cross-country team finished in ninth place out of 21 schools at the Essex County championships at Brookdale Park in Bloomfield on Friday, Oct. 21. Junior Henry Pfeifer finished 29th out of 153 runners in a time of 18 minutes,...
essexnewsdaily.com
Our Lady of Sorrows cross-country team excels at Holy Trinity Invitational
MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — With nearly perfect attendance, the Our Lady of Sorrows cross-country team had the best performance of its season at the 20th annual Holy Trinity School Cross Country Invitational on Sunday, Oct. 23. An unusual format pitted single-grade runners against one another, rather than the usual two-grade format.
essexnewsdaily.com
East Orange HS basketball hall of fame accepts nominees
EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange High School basketball hall of fame is accepting nominations for its second induction class. Voting will be in January; induction will take place in the spring. To nominate a player, send an email to lcroom925@gmail.com with a brief bio of the nominee...
essexnewsdaily.com
Glen Ridge HS football team defeats Middlesex
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School football team defeated Middlesex, 34-14, on Thursday night, Oct. 27, at Middlesex in a New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association state consolation game. Glen Ridge jumped out to a 13-0 lead at the end of the first quarter. David Kelly...
essexnewsdaily.com
Oct. 19 fire destroys four homes on Amherst Street in East Orange
EAST ORANGE, NJ — On Oct. 19, a fire damaged multiple buildings on Amherst Street near Central Avenue in East Orange. According to East Orange public information officer Connie Jackson, the four-alarm fire broke out at approximately 4:18 a.m. at 135 Amherst St. and quickly spread to three neighboring houses: 131, 137 and 139 Amherst St.
essexnewsdaily.com
Seton Hall Prep soccer team captures 8th ECT title
WEST ORANGE, NJ — On a beautiful Saturday afternoon, Oct. 22, the Seton Hall Prep soccer team captured its eighth Essex County Tournament title, defeating East Side, 2-1, at Caldwell High School’s Bonnel Field in West Caldwell. It was the Pirates’ 13th final appearance and eighth consecutive in...
essexnewsdaily.com
Seton Hall Prep football falls to St. Joseph Regional
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep football team dropped its third game in a row, losing to St. Joseph Regional from Montvale, 42-17, at Brendan P. Tevlin Memorial Field in West Orange on Saturday, Oct. 22. On the Green Knights’ first possession of the game they went...
