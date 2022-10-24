ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
krcu.org

The St. Louis area is in mourning after the nation's latest deadly school shooting

Teachers and parents gathered for a candlelight vigil in St. Louis last night after a shooting at their high school earlier in the day. Police say a former student broke into the school and killed a teenager and a teacher before the gunman was killed in an exchange of gunfire with police. Chad Davis with St. Louis Public Radio reports on last night's remembrance.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Marissa Newby

At Least Two Dead In Saint Louis High School Shooting

Two are confirmed dead, and 7 wounded, at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in St. Louis Missouri. According to reports, a 19 year old former student Orlando Harris left a note in his car that detailed his isolation and misery shortly before opening fire at the school Monday morning.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Woman with ties to Jefferson County, Eureka killed in school shooting

One of two people killed in the school shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in St. Louis on Monday, Oct. 24, is a Dittmer woman with strong connections to Jefferson County and Eureka. Jean Kuczka, 61, and Alexandria Bell, a 15-year-old student at CVPA, were killed in...
EUREKA, MO
FOX2Now

Pictures: Students run from a St. Louis school shooting

St. Louis police say three people are dead after a shooting a high school Monday morning. Speaking at a news conference, Police Commissioner Michael Sack said the three dead included an adult, a girl and the shooter. The shooting just after 9 a.m. at Central Visual and Performing Arts High...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Man shot, killed in St. Louis Sunday

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A man was shot and killed near the intersection of Delmar and Euclid Sunday evening, police said. The shooting happened around 7:15 p.m. The man was shot in the head. No other information was immediately released.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy