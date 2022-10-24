Read full article on original website
St. Louis Man Forced Into the Trunk of Own Car, Then Shot
The victim says the ordeal began when two men carjacked him at a gas station
Family of gunman heartbroken for victims of St. Louis school shooting
ST. LOUIS — Officials gave updates Wednesday on the shooting that happened at a St. Louis high school Monday morning. The shooting left a teacher and a student dead and four other students with gunshot wounds. The victims who lost their lives were identified as 15-year-old Alexzandria Bell and...
St. Charles County have armed officers in every school following school shooting in St. Louis and Uvalde, Texas
St. Charles County has armed officers in every school to protect kids from situations like an active shooter.
KMOV
Police: Note found in CVPA shooter’s car read ‘this was the perfect storm for a mass shooting’
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - On Monday morning, Orlando Harris, 19, entered Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in St. Louis City and opened fire, killing two people, a teacher and a student, according to police. Harris exchanged shots with St. Louis Metropolitan Police (SLMPD) and was killed. About...
Photos of school shooting victims released in press conference
Three are dead, including the shooter, after a south St. Louis High School shooting Monday morning.
krcu.org
The St. Louis area is in mourning after the nation's latest deadly school shooting
Teachers and parents gathered for a candlelight vigil in St. Louis last night after a shooting at their high school earlier in the day. Police say a former student broke into the school and killed a teenager and a teacher before the gunman was killed in an exchange of gunfire with police. Chad Davis with St. Louis Public Radio reports on last night's remembrance.
Man found dead Tuesday laying in north St. Louis street
ST. LOUIS — A 27-year-old man was gunned down Tuesday morning in north St. Louis' Vandeventer neighborhood. Gunfire rang out at about 7 a.m. in the 1100 block of North Sarah St., police said. Once officers arrived, they found 27-year-old James Riley III shot in the middle of the street.
FBI warns of "uptick in chatter" following St. Louis school shooting
Special agent Jay Greenberg wants adults to have a conversation with teens about hoaxes or jokes will be dealt with serious consequences. He says his agency noticed an uptick in chatter about potential school shooters around the area.
At Least Two Dead In Saint Louis High School Shooting
Two are confirmed dead, and 7 wounded, at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in St. Louis Missouri. According to reports, a 19 year old former student Orlando Harris left a note in his car that detailed his isolation and misery shortly before opening fire at the school Monday morning.
'My God, what were you shot with?': Teacher recalls surviving school shooting with his son
ST. LOUIS — Manfret McGhee ran for his life after a bullet missed him in the hallway at the school where he teaches, and huddled inside a bathroom and listened as more gunshots went off. McGhee, the Dean of Arts at the high school on the city’s south side,...
Police: Former Student Orlando Harris Is Suspect in St. Louis School Shooting
St. Louis Police say Harris was fatally wounded at Central Visual and Performing Arts High
Student texts family farewell during St. Louis school shooting
"I don't know if I'm going to live."
Herald & Review
Raw Video: Scene of school shooting in St. Louis
At least six people were taken to a hospital, including the suspected gunman, after a shooting at a St. Louis high school Monday morning. Live coverage.
Video shows evacuated students following school shooting
Two students were injured in a school shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in St. Louis, Missouri, according to a tweet from the district, and police report the suspect is in custody. CNN correspondent Brynn Gingras reports.
myleaderpaper.com
Woman with ties to Jefferson County, Eureka killed in school shooting
One of two people killed in the school shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in St. Louis on Monday, Oct. 24, is a Dittmer woman with strong connections to Jefferson County and Eureka. Jean Kuczka, 61, and Alexandria Bell, a 15-year-old student at CVPA, were killed in...
Corrections officer accused of helping juveniles get away after escaping St. Louis County detention center
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A corrections officer at the St. Louis County Justice Center was charged Tuesday and accused of helping her son and another boy get away after they escaped a juvenile detention center in May. Michelle Royal, a 39-year-old Florissant resident, was charged with two counts...
Pictures: Students run from a St. Louis school shooting
St. Louis police say three people are dead after a shooting a high school Monday morning. Speaking at a news conference, Police Commissioner Michael Sack said the three dead included an adult, a girl and the shooter. The shooting just after 9 a.m. at Central Visual and Performing Arts High...
KMOV
Man shot, killed in St. Louis Sunday
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A man was shot and killed near the intersection of Delmar and Euclid Sunday evening, police said. The shooting happened around 7:15 p.m. The man was shot in the head. No other information was immediately released.
Teacher Jean Kuczka killed in Central Visual and Performing Arts High School shooting
A family has confirmed the identity of the teacher killed in Monday's shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School.
KSDK
Suspect in custody after shooting at St. Louis school
A suspect has been taken into custody after a shooting at a St. Louis high school Monday morning. Three people were injured in a shooting at Central VPA High School.
