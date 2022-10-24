ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
It’s Michael Bublé Night! Check Out the Songs and Dances for Week 6 of ‘Dancing with the Stars’

By Paulette Cohn
 4 days ago
ABC/Eric McCandless

Dancing with the Stars will welcome Michael Bublé to the ballroom. Not only will the night celebrate the Grammy Award-winning recording artist’s music as the 10 remaining couples perform new dances to his hit songs, but he will join Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli as a guest judge.

And it is Derek that is responsible for Michael’s participation at DWTS.

“When I met him, I literally was like, ‘Dude, thank you for your music. Because as ballroom dancers, you are our savior. We’re like, ‘We need to find some music. Well, what's Bublé got?’ And he's like, ‘Oh, a winner. That's phenomenal,’” Derek told Parade.

“So, you already know that that tonight every single song is going to be incredible. He's going to be a guest judge, but I'll be wondering if he's going to be judging the dancing or whoever is singing his song. It could be like, 'Ugh or, you sing that better than I did, or that was, yeah.'”

In addition to the performances by the 10 celebrity couples, the evening will kick off with an electrifying opening number to “Sway” performed live by Michael Bublé and featuring our female pros choreographed by Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy, who is otherwise sitting out the season as she is expecting her first baby – a boy -- with hubby Val Chmerkovskiy.

Then Derek will also take to the ballroom floor for a special performance to “Higher” with his fiancée Hayley Erbert and the pro dancers.

“I'm excited about it,” Derek continued. “I’m choreographing a big piece. What's really exciting about this, too, is not only because Michael is going to be performing, but also, it's a performance with all the pros. In rehearsal, when we're sitting there dancing, I was like, ‘Wait a minute guys. We haven't danced together in over six years,’ so it’s wild. It’s cool. We haven’t done this in a long time, so it was really special. It's a really great piece, very big, very bold, very ambitious.”

Dancing with the Stars songs and dances for Michael Bublé Night Week 6:

Actor and singer Wayne Brady and pro Witney Carson will perform a Quickstep to “I Get A Kick Out Of You”

TikTok star Charli D’Amelio and pro Mark Ballas will perform a Foxtrot to “Fever” by Michael Bublé

Heidi D’Amelio (The D’Amelio Show) and pro Artem Chigvintsev will perform a Samba to “It Had Better Be Tonight (Meglio Stasera)”

Country star Jessie James Decker and pro Alan Bersten will perform a Salsa to “Come Dance With Me”

TV star Trevor Donovan and pro Emma Slater will perform a Foxtrot to “Come Fly With Me”

CODA star Daniel Durant and pro Britt Stewart will perform a Foxtrot to “Feeling Good”

Vinny Guadagnino (Jersey Shore) and pro Koko Iwasaki will perform a Cha Cha to “Save The Last Dance For Me”

Drag queen superstar Shangela and pro Gleb Savchenko will perform a Tango to “Hollywood”

Platinum recording artist Jordin Sparks and pro Brandon Armstrong will perform a Foxtrot to “You Make Me Feel So Young”

Gabby Windey (The Bachelorette) and pro Val Chmerkovskiy will perform a Rumba to “Home”

Fans will be able to vote during the livestream of the show in the U.S. and Canada via disneyplus.com/vote. U.S. fans can also vote via SMS/text (message and data rates may apply). This season, live online voting will be available in Canada.

Dancing with the Stars streams tonight at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Disney+.

Next, Here's How To Vote This Season on Dancing with the Stars

