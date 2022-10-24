Read full article on original website
Related
eaglecountryonline.com
Batesville Community Garden Installing Orchard This Weekend
Community members are urged to help. (Batesville, Ind.) - The Batesville Community Garden will be adding an orchard. Batesville Community members will benefit from the orchard by having access to free fruit in the future. The Common Orchard Project is assisting with the installation, but Batesville Community Garden is requesting...
eaglecountryonline.com
Halloween Sensation Hayride Map and Traffic Alert
Motorists should use caution when traveling in the area. Map provided by the City of Lawrenceburg. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) - The City of Lawrenceburg has announced a traffic alert for the Halloween Sensation Hayride. The event at the Lawrenceburg Firehouse Thursday, October 27 between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. In addition...
eaglecountryonline.com
Busy Day for Versailles Fire Rescue
Multiple other agencies also responded to the calls. (Versailles, Ind.) - Versailles Fire Department has been busy with several calls. Wednesday afternoon they responded to rescue someone from a horse trail at Versailles State Park. One person had to be air cared from the scene. Wednesday evening there was a...
eaglecountryonline.com
Fill the Fire Truck in Ohio County
New Toys for boys and girls of all ages will be accepted. (Ohio County, Ind.) Several organizations in Ohio County are coming together for a Fill the Fire Truck event. The event is a toy drive to benefit the children of Ohio County. New toys for boys and girls of...
eaglecountryonline.com
DCF Proactive Grant Supports FOP's Cops and Kids Program
LAWRENCEBURG, Ind.– The Dearborn Community Foundation (DCF), Inc. recently awarded a $1,000 proactive grant to the Cops and Kids Program to help the members of the Laughery Valley Lodge of the Fraternal Order of Police shop during the holidays with families in need of financial help to clothe their children.
Comments / 0