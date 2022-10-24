ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

WCTV

Food truck explosion sends two to hospital

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A food truck explosion has sent two people to the hospital, a Tallahassee Fire Department spokesman confirms. A TFD spokesman says it happened off Blairstone Road at about 10:20 Monday morning. The food truck is owned by Fryson’s Kitchen and Catering. We have a crew...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Authorities searching for missing woman off St. George Island coast

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Multiple agencies are searching for a missing woman in the waters off the Forgotten Coast Sunday. According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Staci Peterson is suspected to be in the water. FCSO, Florida Fish & Wildlife, and SGI State Park staff are searching...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Leon County investigates inmate death, second in 15 days

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - For the second time in about two weeks, the Leon County Sheriff’s office is investigating the death of a county jail inmate. Deputies say a 39-year-old man died Monday morning at a hospital, just a few hours after being brought there from the jail. The...
LEON COUNTY, FL
