Florida Man Wins $5M On $20 Lottery Scratch-Off Game
The Florida Lottery announces that Keven Heald, 61, of Mount Dora, claimed a $5 million top prize from the $20 MONOPOLY DOUBLER Scratch-Off game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3,994,698.00. Heald purchased his
Skeletal remains found in Florida woods believed to be father of 4 missing for over a year
Remains found in Tallahassee this week are believed to be those of a Florida father of four last seen over a year ago, police announced. A group of people found skeletal human remains just before 3 p.m. on Monday in what police described as a "heavily wooded area" on the 2600 block of Apalachee Parkway, Tallahassee police said.
Food truck explosion sends two to hospital
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A food truck explosion has sent two people to the hospital, a Tallahassee Fire Department spokesman confirms. A TFD spokesman says it happened off Blairstone Road at about 10:20 Monday morning. The food truck is owned by Fryson’s Kitchen and Catering. We have a crew...
Community Outraged Over Man Depicted as Picking Cotton for Halloween Decoration
Man Depicted as Picking Cotton for Halloween DecorationMykhael Ben Yahudah. A community is outraged after a picture went viral of a man depicted as picking cotton for Halloween decor in a South Georgia Town.
Authorities searching for missing woman off St. George Island coast
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Multiple agencies are searching for a missing woman in the waters off the Forgotten Coast Sunday. According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Staci Peterson is suspected to be in the water. FCSO, Florida Fish & Wildlife, and SGI State Park staff are searching...
Deputies discover woman’s body along rural Leon County road, investigating homicide
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County deputies discovered a body after responding to a report of ‘suspicious circumstances’ Sunday evening. According to LCSO, a woman’s body was found on the side of the road in the 12000 block of Wiley Road, in rural northeast Leon County. Deputies...
Leon County investigates inmate death, second in 15 days
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - For the second time in about two weeks, the Leon County Sheriff’s office is investigating the death of a county jail inmate. Deputies say a 39-year-old man died Monday morning at a hospital, just a few hours after being brought there from the jail. The...
LCSO seeking public's help after a body was found Sunday evening
The Leon County Sheriff's Office is asking for help after a deceased female was found in northeast Leon County Sunday evening.
