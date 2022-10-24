Read full article on original website
2 dead in Southern California shopping center stabbing
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two people were fatally stabbed Thursday at a Los Angeles County shopping center and a suspect was taken into custody, authorities said. Deputies called to the scene shortly before noon in Palmdale, north of Los Angeles, found a woman in the parking lot of the Destination O Eight Shopping Center. She was pronounced dead at the scene. A man who had been stabbed at least once in another area of the parking lot died at a hospital, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
SNO-Park Permit Fees Increase
Sonora, CA– California State Parks Off-Highway Motor Vehicle Recreation Division has announced a fee increase for Sno-Park Permits. Effective November 1st, the daily permit is going to increase from $5 to $15, and the season permit from $25 to $40. The fee increase, the first since 2000, will help offset the cost increase of operating 18 SNO-Parks along the Sierra Nevada due to the need for additional maintenance, staffing, and safety needs, as well as addressing site damage due to increased use and wildfires.
Intense fire guts vacant building in downtown Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The area around a vacant old commercial building in downtown Los Angeles was closed to the public Thursday after an intense fire created concern that the three-story structure could collapse, authorities said. The fire erupted Wednesday night and was brought under control by more than...
Attorney General Bonta: Protections for Residents Facing Water Shutoffs
California Attorney General Rob Bonta issued a legal alert on Thursday reminding urban and community water providers of requirements under the Water Shutoff Protection Act to protect California tenants and homeowners facing water shutoffs. Bonta was Friday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”. Here is the California Department of Justice Press...
Mississippi governor extends Jackson water emergency order
JACKSON, Miss (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves has extended the state of emergency over the water crisis in the capital city of Jackson. On the same day the emergency declaration was set to expire, Reeves said the state of emergency he declared on Aug. 30 would remain in place until Nov. 22.
Pre-Halloween Weekend Events
There are many Halloween events planned for the Mother Lode this weekend. There is a Trick or Treat for free candy at West Side Memorial Park in Tuolumne City today, Friday, October 28th from 4:30 to 6 pm. At Curtis Creek the Parent Association is hosting its Annual Fall Festival from 6 to 8 pm in the School Cafeteria/Gym details are here.
Nebraska politician, accuser drop lawsuits over grope claims
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Dueling lawsuits have been dropped by a former Nebraska candidate for governor and a fellow Republican state lawmaker who accused him of groping her at a political function several years ago. Charles W. Herbster, who lost his bid in May to become the Republican nominee...
Jaquez, Campbell hoping to bring home title No. 12 for UCLA
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — UCLA forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. and guard Tyger Campbell spoke during the offseason about unfinished business with the Bruins and how they both wanted to come back for their senior seasons. “He had opportunities, I had opportunities,” Jaquez said Wednesday at Pac-12 media day. “But...
