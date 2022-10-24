ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massive Mural of Bryce Harper Pops Up in South Philly

Massive mural of Bryce Harper pops up in South Philly originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Bryce Harper has transformed from baseball superstar to Philadelphia legend over the past few years. Just days before the World Series against the Houston Astros begins, a massive new mural of Harper appeared in...
Phillies World Series: Zack Wheeler's Father Talks About the Long Journey

It was a long way to the top for Zack Wheeler — just ask his proud dad originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Wearing a red Phillies cap and hoodie, the man had a familiar look. He was out there, on the crowded infield at Citizens Bank Park, moments after the team had clinched the National League pennant early Sunday night. The place was still shaking from Bryce Harper's dramatic go-ahead homer in the eighth inning, the one that ultimately put the Phillies in the World Series. Players, coaches, team officials and Rob Thomson, the triumphant but humble manager, gathered on a portable stage behind second base for a raucous awards presentation.
