Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
FREYR Battery (FREY) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
FREY - Free Report) closed at $13.02, marking a +0.77% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.46% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.59%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.23%. Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 5.76% in...
Zacks.com
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
JNJ - Free Report) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Shares of this world's biggest maker of health care products have returned +1.2% over...
Zacks.com
Is Trending Stock Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) a Buy Now?
CTRA - Free Report) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Over the past month, shares of this independent oil and gas company have returned...
Zacks.com
Earnings Preview: Gates Industrial (GTES) Q3 Earnings Expected to Decline
GTES - Free Report) to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
Zacks.com
New Strong Sell Stocks for October 28th
ADDYY - Free Report) is a leading brand in the sporting goods market with strong positions in footwear, apparel and hardware. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 68.8% downward over the last 60 days. AkzoNobel (. AKZOY - Free Report) is a leading global...
Zacks.com
Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
MU - Free Report) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Shares of this chipmaker have returned +4.4% over the past month versus the Zacks...
Zacks.com
Stock Market News for Oct 28, 2022
The Dow closed higher for the fifth-straight session on Thursday as fresh data showed that the GDP grew faster than expected in the third quarter, which gave investors’ confidence a boost. However, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended lower following a mixed batch of earnings reports, while investors awaited earnings reports from some tech giants.
Zacks.com
ImmunoGen (IMGN) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Should You Buy?
IMGN - Free Report) reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. While this widely-known consensus outlook is important in gauging the company's earnings picture, a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates. The earnings report, which is expected...
Zacks.com
Should Value Investors Buy Designer Brands (DBI) Stock?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks. Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of...
Zacks.com
Primis Financial (FRST) Q3 Earnings Lag Estimates
FRST - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.21 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.27 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.25 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -22.22%. A...
Zacks.com
Is BGSF (BGSF) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Of these, value investing is...
Zacks.com
AutoNation (AN) Q3 Earnings Lag Estimates
AN - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $6 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.32 per share. This compares to earnings of $5.12 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -5.06%. A...
Zacks.com
Implied Volatility Surging for W&T Offshore (WTI) Stock Options
WTI - Free Report) need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Nov 18, 2022 $1.00 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows how much...
Zacks.com
Here's What Could Help Northeast Community Bancorp (NECB) Maintain Its Recent Price Strength
While "the trend is your friend" when it comes to short-term investing or trading, timing entries into the trend is a key determinant of success. And increasing the odds of success by making sure the sustainability of a trend isn't easy. The trend often reverses before exiting the trade, leading...
Zacks.com
Best Income Stocks to Buy for October 28th
CBFV - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Community Bank which provides services like personal banking and business banking, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days. CB Financial Services, Inc. Price and Consensus. CB Financial Services, Inc....
Zacks.com
Overstock.com (OSTK) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates
OSTK - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.13 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.12 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.54 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 8.33%. A...
Zacks.com
4 High Earnings Yield Picks That You Shouldn't Ignore
ALB - Free Report) , Chevron Corporation (. CMI - Free Report) are some stocks boasting high earnings yield. Just like the case with dividend yield, firms with higher earnings yield are considered underpriced, while those with lower earnings yield are seen as overpriced. Earnings yield captures both the tangible and intangible yield of a firm, as opposed to dividend yield, which only takes into account the tangible yield.
Zacks.com
Newell (NWL) Surpasses Q3 Earnings, Misses Sales Estimates
NWL - Free Report) has reported third-quarter 2022 results, wherein the bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, whereas the top line lagged the same. Both metrics declined year over year. Results have been affected by a tough environment, reduced inventory, inflationary pressure and the impact of a stronger dollar. Management expects the headwinds to persist in the near term.
Zacks.com
Core Labs (CLB) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Sales Meet
CLB - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 results, wherein adjusted earnings of 18 cents a share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 9 cents. This could be attributed to the Reservoir Description segment performing better than expected. Moreover, earnings in the reported quarter were in line with the year-ago quarter’s...
Zacks.com
Belden (BDC) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
BDC - Free Report) is scheduled to release third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 2, before market open. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average beat being 11.8%. Let’s see how things have shaped up...
Comments / 0