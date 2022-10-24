ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, FL

Ocala/Marion real estate: Existing home sales down 35% in one year; median price up 10%

By By Joe Callahan, Ocala Star-Banner
Ocala Star Banner
Ocala Star Banner
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ipdwT_0ikdNuIV00

The number of existing single-family homes sold in Marion County decreased by 35.3% year over year, ticking down from 686 in September 2021 to 444 this year, according to data supplied by the Ocala Marion County Association of Realtors.

The overall total sales volume of existing single-family homes in Marion County was $152.1 million, down from $208.5 million in September 2021. That's a decrease of 27% year over year.

Pending inventory decreased by 45.1%, from 1,305 in September 2021 to 716 this year. There was 2.7 months of available inventory in September, up from 1.4 months a year ago.

August 2022:Single-family homes in Ocala/Marion County: Median price is up, number of sales is down

September 2021:Ocala/Marion real estate: In August, average single-family home sale price was $333K

2022 tax roll:Marion County's property value grew 21.04% in one year, 7 points higher than early report

Marion County's median sale price for existing single-family homes increased by 10% in September when compared with the same month last year. The median price rose from $249,900 in September 2021 to $275,000 this year.

The average price rose from $303,920 in September 2021 to $342,591 this year, an increase of 12.7%. Experts say the median sales price is the best gauge of home values. Median is the middle sale price after all sales are ranked from highest to lowest. Average is when all sales are added together and divided by the number of sales. Average prices can be skewed when multi-million dollar home sales are in the mix.

The median time to contract a home from the time it hits the market was 18 days in September, up from 11 days a year ago. The median number of days to sell a home was 59 in September, the same as a year ago.

The number of active listings was 1,630 at the end of September, up from 921 a year ago. The number of new listings was 708 in September, down 6.5% from 757 last year.

Median manufactured home price up 20.4%

The median sales price of a manufactured home in Marion climbed 20.4% in September, from $122,500 in September 2021 to $147,450 this year, the report stated.

The average sales price hit $163,311 in September, a jump of 26.9% over last year's $128,678.

Sales of existing Marion County manufactured homes decreased by 12.6% in September, compared with the same month a year ago, from 69 in 2021 to 61 this year.

Overall, the total sales volume for manufactured homes increased by 12.2%, from $8.9 million in September 2021 to $10 million this year.

Pending sales of Marion County manufactured homes increased by 5.6% in September, up from 71 in September 2021 to 75 this year. There were 88 manufactured homes in inventory in September 2022, down from 91 last year.

The median time to contract a manufactured home from the time it hits the market was only 25 days in September, up 212.5% from last year's eight days. Median number of days to sell a manufactured home was 66 in September, up from 63 days last year.

The number of new listings was 90 at the end of September, down from 102 at the end of September 2021. There was two months of available inventory in September, down from 2.5 months one year ago.

Median price of townhouses, condos up 20.9%

Sale prices of townhouses and condominiums continued to rise again in Marion County, with the median price for September up 20.9% year over year, from $157,950 in September 2021 to $191,000 this year, the report stated.

The average sales price of townhomes and condos was $189,185 in September, up 19.9% in one year, when the average was $157,721.

Sales of existing Marion County townhouses and condos decreased in September when compared with the same month a year ago. September saw 46 townhomes and condos sold by Realtors, down from 62 in the same month as last year.

Overall, the total sales volume of townhouses and condos was $8.7 million in September, down 11% from $9.8 million in September 2021. There were 89 townhomes and condos in inventory in September 2022, up from 72 last year.

The median time to contract a townhome or condo from the time it hits the market was 16 days in September, up 60% from a year ago. The median number of days to sell a manufactured home was 55 in September, the same as September 2021.

The number of new listings was 55 at the end of September, down from 72 days at the end of September 2021. There was 1.6 months of available inventory in September, up from 1.3 months one year ago.

Contact Joe Callahan at (352) 817-1750 or at joe.callahan@starbanner.com. Follow him on Twitter @JoeOcalaNews.

Comments / 0

Related
ocala-news.com

More residents discuss rising electric bills in Ocala/Marion County

In response to recent letters that voiced concerns on rising utility costs in Ocala/Marion County, two more residents wrote in to share their thoughts on this topic. “I’m so tired of seeing high electric bills. I’ve been with Duke Energy for five years now, and for the last 3 months, my bill went from under $300 to over $500. It’s insane to me. I don’t know how we’re supposed to eat with our bills being so extremely over budget. I hope that something will happen that will change this,” says Ocala resident Victoria Pate.
OCALA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Target closes on Lecanto property

The Target Corporation on Thursday closed on 11 acres on the northwest corner of County Roads 491 and 486, according to county clerk records. The property owner, Anchor Ridge, sold the property to Target for $3 million.
LECANTO, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Harbor Freight backs out of Inverness; Chili's to open soon

Harbor Freight won’t be coming to Inverness after all. The California-based tool and equipment chain had submitted plans to the city to occupy part of the space formerly occupied by the old Publix at the Inverness Regional Shopping Center off U.S. 41 North.
INVERNESS, FL
ocala-news.com

Two Ocala residents voice concerns on utility costs

Two residents recently wrote in to share their thoughts and concerns regarding the cost of utilities in Ocala. “Everyone’s power bill went up a few months ago. My power bill now exceeds my mortgage payment. It’s ridiculous. Many years ago, Ocala Electric Utility offered budget billing, but not anymore. It would surely be helpful for a great many customers if OEU would reinstate budget billing,” says Ocala resident Elizabeth Bailey.
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Woman driving Buick without license plate arrested at Pilot in Wildwood

A woman driving a Buick without a license plate was arrested at the Pilot service station on State Road 44 in Wildwood. Ruby Lee Cameron, 42, of Wildwood, was driving the gold Buick at about 5:30 am. Thursday when a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy noticed the vehicle did not have a license plate. A traffic stop was initiated at the Pilot service station.
WILDWOOD, FL
villages-news.com

Apartment complex to be built across from The Villages

A new apartment complex will be built across from The Villages. The project will include 288 rental apartments and 198 townhomes for sale as part of a 68.55-acre mixed-use district called Miller Park. It will be located on County Road 466A across from the Villages of Fruitland Park. The Orlando-based...
FRUITLAND PARK, FL
WCJB

Marion County deputies searching for woman stealing credit cards

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies are searching for a woman accused of stealing people’s credit cards. Amanda Lynn Fleenor, 34, is wanted for theft and fraud charges. Deputies say she stole a purse and made purchases with the credit cards. Fleenor has outstanding warrants from...
MARION COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala police looking for two vehicle theft suspects

The Ocala Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two men who are suspected of stealing a vehicle out of Ocala. In a social media post, OPD shared several photos of the two male suspects in this vehicle theft case (see below). These photos of the...
OCALA, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Gainesville man seriously injured in Marion County fatal accident

OCALA, Fla. – According to a release from Florida Highway Patrol, three people were killed in a four-vehicle accident today at the 337 mile marker on I-75. A 56-year-old Gainesville man was seriously injured in the accident. At 1:11 p.m. today, a Subaru driven by the Gainesville man and...
GAINESVILLE, FL
villages-news.com

‘Nervous’ driver arrested after K-9 alerts on pickup on Historic Side of The Villages

A “nervous” driver was arrested after a K-9 alerted on her pickup during a traffic stop on the Historic Side of The Villages. Margaret Ann Milatz, 52, of Port Orange, was at the wheel of a black Toyota pickup on Monday afternoon when she failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Jason Drive and East Schwartz Boulevard in the Village of Silver Lake, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Another reason to vote NO on the fire/rescue referendum

If you are a current homeowner in Sumter County, you are paying for new fire/rescue infrastructure (firehouses, fire trucks, and ambulances) to support the expansion of The Villages. Rather than taxing current homeowners, most counties surrounding Sumter have a Fire Impact Fee to pay for new fire/rescue infrastructure. However, if...
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Car crash in Gainesville leaves road with heavy amount of debris

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A crash in Gainesville left the road covered in a heavy amount of debris. The accident occurred at the intersection of SW 34th St. and 20th Ave. on Thursday night. Two vehicles collided causing, massive amounts of debris to spread across the road. 34th St. was...
GAINESVILLE, FL
villages-news.com

Wildwood officials approve two new residential developments

West of U.S. 301 in Wildwood has become one of the growing city’s latest development hotbeds. Commissioners Monday night approved two residential developments in the area while postponing consideration of two others. A comprehensive plan amendment and rezoning to high density residential were approved for Commander’s Pointe, located near...
WILDWOOD, FL
Ocala Star Banner

Ocala Star Banner

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Ocala, FL from Ocala StarBanner.

 http://ocala.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy