Livingston County, MI

Vote for Livingston Daily Athlete of the Week (Oct. 17-22, 2022)

By Bill Khan, Livingston Daily
 4 days ago
We’re starting to run out of sports to include in the Livingston Daily Athlete of the Week poll, but we’re to the most important time of the season in others.

Golf and tennis seasons ended Oct. 15. Soccer season ended in Livingston County Thursday when the area’s last two teams, Hartland and Pinckney, lost in district championship games.

It will be a big week in my two favorite fall sports, cross country and football. The rest of my colleagues are 100% focused on playoff football, but I always look forward to the regional cross country meets. I’m fortunate that a Friday afternoon regional cross country meet and the football game I’m covering at 7 p.m. Friday are both in Brighton, making it an easier double.

I’m also fortunate that I won’t have to write five football game stories, in addition to video, Friday night so I’m in bed well before 4 a.m. and can get some sleep before checking out the outstanding Pinckney boys cross country team in its regional at Hess Hathaway Park in Waterford. I’ve never been to that course, so I’m looking forward to that.

Football and cross country make up the entire Athlete of the Week ballot this week. That could be the case again next week if I don’t receive any volleyball reports.

Voting is open until 3 p.m. Wednesday. Vote early, vote often.

Refresh your browser if the poll isn’t immediately visible.

Levi Curtin, Howell football

Curtin ran 13 times for 144 yards and two touchdowns in a season-ending 56-20 victory over Westland John Glenn. Curtin also threw a 62-yard touchdown pass to Cole Quattlander on his only pass of the game.

Lydia LaMarra, Brighton cross country

LaMarra led Brighton to the KLAA championship, placing third in 19:15.9. She has run in the low 19s her last three meets, achieving her personal best of 19:04.2 at the Portage Invitational.

Brady Raymond, Pinckney football

Raymond tied a school record with five touchdown passes in a 41-20 victory over Ann Arbor Pioneer. He’s the first Livingston County quarterback to throw five touchdown passes in 10 years. He went 14-for-18 for 234 yards and ran 11 times for 51 yards.

Ben Smith, Hartland cross country

Smith is peaking at the right time, running a personal-best 15:54.0 to finish third in the KLAA meet. He’s broken 16 minutes twice in his last three minutes and finished first in the other one, the Kayla O’Mara Memorial Invitational.

Mackenzie Wright, Howell cross country

Wright became the first Howell girl to win a conference meet when she captured the KLAA meet in 19:02.1 at Huron Meadows Metropark. She has the fastest time in Livingston County this season, an 18:42.6 at the Jackson Invitational.

Contact Bill Khan at wkhan@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @BillKhan.

