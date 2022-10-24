Massachusetts man among 2 people killed in fiery New Hampshire plane crash

KEENE, N.H. — Officials on Monday identified the two people who died in a fiery plane crash in New Hampshire on Friday night.

Emergency crews responding to a report of an explosion and a fire at a multi-family building on Lower Main Street in Keene around 7 p.m. found a single-engine Beechcraft Sierra that had crashed, according to the City of Keene.

Two people on board the plane, 41-year-old Lawrence Marchiony, of Baldwinville, Massachusetts, and 60-year-old Marvin David Dezendorf, of Townshend, Vermont, were both killed in the crash, police and fire officials confirmed.

The crash happened a short distance from Keene Airport.

“It felt like I was standing by a bonfire, that’s how hot. I could already feel it,” said Scott Gauthier, a local resident who spoke to Boston 25 News.

Fellow Keene resident Jason Mason added, “It sounded like it went into a couple of trees and then you hear this big metallic crash, and I thought wow that is amazing what the heck happened.”

Both the FAA and the NTSB are investigating the crash.

No additional details were available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

