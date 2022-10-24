ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keene, NH

Massachusetts man among 2 people killed in fiery New Hampshire plane crash

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43M9dy_0ikdNcef00

KEENE, N.H. — Officials on Monday identified the two people who died in a fiery plane crash in New Hampshire on Friday night.

Emergency crews responding to a report of an explosion and a fire at a multi-family building on Lower Main Street in Keene around 7 p.m. found a single-engine Beechcraft Sierra that had crashed, according to the City of Keene.

Two people on board the plane, 41-year-old Lawrence Marchiony, of Baldwinville, Massachusetts, and 60-year-old Marvin David Dezendorf, of Townshend, Vermont, were both killed in the crash, police and fire officials confirmed.

The crash happened a short distance from Keene Airport.

“It felt like I was standing by a bonfire, that’s how hot. I could already feel it,” said Scott Gauthier, a local resident who spoke to Boston 25 News.

Fellow Keene resident Jason Mason added, “It sounded like it went into a couple of trees and then you hear this big metallic crash, and I thought wow that is amazing what the heck happened.”

Both the FAA and the NTSB are investigating the crash.

No additional details were available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
newbedfordguide.com

Massachusetts turkey hunter shot in head and torso by hunter who thought he was a turkey

“On Saturday, April 30, 2022, the Massachusetts Environmental Police were notified of a turkey hunter who had been shot in Barre. At approximately 5:45 a.m., the shooter stated he observed movement within the wood line and fired a single round. The shooter then heard, “you shot me,” and rushed to render first aid. The shooter then transported the victim to a local hospital. The victim was struck with 12-14 pellets of bird shot, suffering injuries to the right side of his upper torso and head.
BARRE, MA
WMUR.com

One killed in Claremont motorcycle crash

CLAREMONT, N.H. — A deadly motorcycle crash in Claremont is under investigation. Police said the crash happened before 6 p.m. Thursday on Main Street near West Side Avenue. The 64-year-old rider was not breathing, and police said lifesaving efforts were not successful. No other vehicles were involved. Police are...
CLAREMONT, NH
mynbc5.com

Cyclist seriously injured in Brattleboro crash

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. — A cyclist is in the hospital after being hit by a car in Brattleboro. The Brattleboro Police department said the incident happened on Thursday afternoon at 1:30 p.m. on Canal Street near John Seitz Drive. The cyclist was transported to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.
BRATTLEBORO, VT
Boston 25 News WFXT

New England’s Unsolved: John Lima

MIDDLETON, Mass — On October 28, 2005, 26-year-old John Lima disappeared, presumably from his parents’ home in Middleton, Massachusetts. In seventeen years, no one has seen or heard from John Lima; it’s as if John Lima just fell off the face of the earth. Of course, in...
MIDDLETON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
128K+
Followers
136K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy