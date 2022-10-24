ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta News

Education Expo at Town Center at Cobb

Atlanta News
Atlanta News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T4Wul_0ikdNblw00
Town Center at Cobb

Oct. 15 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Families looking for educational resources can visit Town Center at Cobb for the Education Expo in Center Court from 11a.m.-3p.m. Attendees will have access to education vendors with information about upcoming after school programs, winter camps, and summer camps.

During the event The Encouragement Project will be hosting a Card Drive for the Ronald McDonald House and encourages patrons to bring or make a card for donation.

Comments / 0

Related
Atlanta News

Apple Truck Tour Makes a Stop at Town Center at Cobb, Oct. 8

Town Center at Cobb gets a taste of Michigan’s finest apple selection and treats when The Apple Truck comes to townSaturday, Oct. 8 from 9 – 10:30 a.m. Visitors can pick up farm-fresh, non-GMO, Michigan apples in addition to Honeycrisp apple cider and other apple-made products in the mall’s parking lot between Macy’s and Macy’s Furniture Gallery. The Apple Truck offers items available for pre-order, including a 20-pound box of Michigan apples, a half-gallon of Honeycrisp Apple Cider and special bundles. To pre-order and locate additional information visit this link.
KENNESAW, GA
Atlanta News

Family Fun-Filled October at Town Center at Cobb

Town Center at Cobb is offering a wide variety of activities for the whole family this October. With educational resources for guests from pre-k to college, everyone can learn something new! Guests can discover a diverse selection of trendy treasures to express creativity in more ways than one at the Ecologie Fall Market.
COBB COUNTY, GA
Atlanta News

College Fair at Town Center at Cobb

Oct. 15 from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Teens and their families are invited to meet colleges, universities, trade and technical schools, plus military recruiters from around the Southeast at the College Fair on Saturday, October 15, from 11 a.m. -3 p.m. in Center Court! Students are encouraged to pre-register, get a barcode, and spend time talking to representatives instead of filling out forms. On-site registration is available as well.
Atlanta News

Ecologie Fall Market at Town Center at Cobb

Oct. 23 from noon – 6 p.m. Town Center at Cobb invites thrifty folks and vintage lovers to attend the Ecologie annual fall market! There will be more than 90 local vendors, including vintage curators, artists, home goods, jewelry makers, and creatives of all sorts. The event will take place in the Town Center at Cobb parking lot, where guests are welcomed to shop and enjoy free live music all day!
Atlanta News

own Center at Cobb to Welcome Rhea Lana Consignment Sale, Oct. 9-15

Town Center at Cobb is holding its fall Rhea Lana Consignment Sale,Oct. 9-15, giving shoppers the chance to score high quality fashion and items at budget-friendly prices. Attendees will find everything from children's clothes, shoes, baby equipment, bedding, gently used maternity clothes and more. This event will take place on the Upper Level JCPenney Wing in three store spaces for one week only.
KENNESAW, GA
Atlanta News

Town Center at Cobb to Host Caffeine & Octane Event, Nov. 6

Caffeine and Octane returns to Town Center at Cobb, featuring a Broncos and BMWs theme, on Nov. 6 from 9 a.m. – noon. Attendees can find the family-friendly event, which features over 1,000 unique automobiles, in the parking lot near Belk and JCPenney. Guests are encouraged to make toy donations for the MUST Ministries Toy Shop. MUST Ministries ensures that families in Cobb and Cherokee County receive toys, blankets, hats, socks, family games and much more every Christmas. Any donations attendees make are greatly appreciated. During Caffeine and Octane, the mall opens early at 11 a.m.
KENNESAW, GA
Atlanta News

Tanger Outlets Fort Worth Hosts Community Job Fair, Oct. 8

Tanger Outlets Fort Worth invites community members looking for work with industry leaders to attend its Community Job Fair on Oct. 8 from noon – 4 p.m. More than 20 of Tanger Outlets Fort Worth’s premier brands and community businesses will be hiring for both full-time and part-time roles to fill open positions in sales, merchandising, stocking, administration, security and more! Tanger Outlets Fort Worth retailers that will be hiring include Nike, Bath & Body Works, Fossil, Columbia and more shopper favorite brands! Several local businesses will also be joining the Job Fair including UPS, FedEx Ground, US Army, Chicken Salad Chick, Walgreens and many more.
FORT WORTH, TX
Atlanta News

Tanger Outlets Atlantic City Grows with New Community Space, C.R.O.P.S

Tanger Outlets Atlantic City invites shoppers to explore a new community space as C.R.O.P.S. (Communities Revolutionizing Open Public Spaces) opens at the shopping center. The nonprofit’s storefront will be used to host classes and workshops on a variety of topics from urban gardening instruction to nutrition education, DIY classes and even a napping session meant to support the mental health of the community. The 6,049-square-foot community space is set to open Saturday, Oct. 22 in suite 1020 next to Finish Line.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Atlanta News

Santa’s Post Office presented by Truist at The Battery Atlanta

Santa Claus is once again setting up shop at his Post Office in The Battery Atlanta! From Friday, Nov. 25 to Saturday, Dec. 24, Santa will continue the time-honored tradition of greeting local children. Santa will set up shop every Friday through Sunday in the Community Corner presented by Truist, located at the corner of Power Alley and Battery Avenue. Families are invited to bring their handwritten letters to Santa – postage not required – in person at his official Atlanta outpost. Santa’s helpers will take care of the rest! Truist will have additional activities, photo ops, and giveaways for the whole family, celebrating the holidays and the local community. Instead of a professional photographer, this free opportunity allows parents / guardians to take their own photos of their children interacting with Santa as he listens to their wish lists. As needed, Santa’s Post Office can also be a contactless experience.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta News

Tanger Outlets Blowing Rock to Host Halloween Trick-or-Treat Jubilee, Oct. 31

Tanger Outlets Blowing Rock plans to celebrate the frightfully fun holiday with a Halloween Trick-or-Treat Jubilee, Monday, Oct. 31 from 5 – 7 p.m. Guests will enjoy activities like trick-or-treating, haunted games, a scavenger hunt, outdoor activities with Grandfather Mountain and a relaxing fire pit meet-and-greet with local firefighters and police officers and more! The festivities will also feature DJ Taco performing on center stage.
BLOWING ROCK, NC
Atlanta News

Chicken Salad Chick's Veterans Day Celebration on Friday, Nov. 11

Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only southern inspired, fast-casual chicken salad restaurant concept, invites customers to join them in honoring Veterans during the Veterans Day Celebration on Friday, Nov. 11! All Veterans and Active Military will receive a FREE Chick Special and Drink (includes any scoop, sandwich, plus 1 scoop, side item, or cup of soup and regular fountain drink). This offer is valid at all five Indiana locations on November 11, 2022, for service members in uniform or those with a valid military ID or DD214. Whitestown and Avon residents can now expect to see Chicken Salad Chick in their neighborhoods—new locations set to open late Fall 2022.
AVON, IN
Atlanta News

Tanger Outlets Columbus to Host Second Annual Barktober, Oct. 29

Tanger Outlets Columbus will celebrate the spooky season with its annual Barktober event on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. The open-air outlet destination has lined up a variety of pet-friendly festivities for Halloween, including an artisan market, food trucks, a howl-o-ween pet parade and more. Visitors can enter their furry friends in the annual costume contest for a chance to win a $100 Tanger Outlets gift card. Proceeds from Barktober will benefit the Humane Society of Delaware County.
COLUMBUS, OH
Atlanta News

Atlanta News

Atlanta, GA
1K+
Followers
976
Post
81K+
Views
ABOUT

We list the best events in town for all ages.

Comments / 0

Community Policy