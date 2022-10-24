Education Expo at Town Center at Cobb

Town Center at Cobb

Oct. 15 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Families looking for educational resources can visit Town Center at Cobb for the Education Expo in Center Court from 11a.m.-3p.m. Attendees will have access to education vendors with information about upcoming after school programs, winter camps, and summer camps.

During the event The Encouragement Project will be hosting a Card Drive for the Ronald McDonald House and encourages patrons to bring or make a card for donation.