ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, IN

Wayne County cross country results from sectionals to regionals to semi-state

By Zach Piatt, Richmond Palladium-Item
Pal Item | Palladium-Item
Pal Item | Palladium-Item
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qWl0Q_0ikdNatD00

RICHMOND, Ind. — Wayne County cross country runners’ seasons ended at semi-state Oct. 22. Two boys’ teams, one girls’ team and a total of five individual qualifiers from the area made it to semi-state, but none advanced to state.

Still, Wayne County was represented well throughout the postseason. Here are results for area teams from sectionals to regionals to semi-state:

Boys sectional results

Team scores

1st – Northeastern – 40

2nd – Richmond – 65

4th – Hagerstown – 96

5th – Centerville – 122

6th – Lincoln – 155

'Family on 3':From sniffles to smiles, Northeastern football ends season in good spirits

Individual finishers (top half of field)

1st – Chase Cates – Northeastern – 17:02.3

2nd – Logan Smith – Northeastern – 17:36.8

3rd – Greyson Farmer – Richmond – 5:41.9

4th – Nolan Drake – Northeastern – 17:53.5

7th – Quaid Mull – Hagerstown – 18:05.5

8th – Ethan Miller – Richmond – 18:06.7

9th – Carter Jenkins – Hagerstown – 18:09.0

10th – Xavier Ogle – Richmond – 18:16.7

13th – Luke Williams – Lincoln – 18:27.5

15th – Noah McClain – Richmond – 18:39.8

16th – Jack Martin – Seton – 18:42.0

17th – Kyle Sheard – Centerville – 18:42.2

18th – Mason Mull – Northeastern – 18:42.3

19th – Grant Luebbe – Northeastern – 18:49.1

20th – Alex Erbse – Centerville – 18:53.4

21st – Kaden Young – Hagerstown – 18:57.7

24th – Bryce Tinkle – Hagerstown – 19:01.9

25th – Gavin Newton – Lincoln – 19:11.9

26th – Grayson Hawkins – Centerville – 19:13.5

27th – Bryston McFarland – Northeastern – 19:14.1

28th – Brody Puckett – Lincoln – 19:19.5

29th – Tate Chasteen – Centerville – 19:22.7

Qualified for regionals

Northeastern (team), Richmond (team), Hagerstown (team), Centerville (team), Luke Williams (individual), Jack Martin (individual), Gavin Newton (individual), Brody Puckett (individual)

Girls sectional results

Team scores

1st – Centerville – 33

2nd – Richmond – 78

6th – Northeastern – 132

7th – Hagerstown – 162

Local:Wayne County Foundation announces finalists for 2023 Lilly scholarship

Individual finishers (top half of field)

2nd – Lizzy Graham – Richmond – 20:29.3

3rd – Marissa Cates – Northeastern – 20:45.9

4th – Chloe Scales – Centerville – 21:09.2

6th – Gwynie Falcone – Seton – 21:35.1

7th – Aubrey Morgan – Centerville – 21:56.0

8th – Kendra Shipman – Centerville – 22:00.3

9th – Keena Barker – 22:11.6

10th – Mia Lickfelt – Centerville – 22:15.4

13th – Julie Carter – Centerville – 22:26.0

16th – Delaney Foster – Centerville – 22:31.6

19th – Alexandra Parker – Richmond – 23:03.1

20th – Heather Crull – Northeastern – 23:16.6

21st – Lily Black – Centerville – 23:21.8

24th – Logan Klein – Hagerstown – 23:30.3

27th – Ava Moore – Hagerstown – 23:48.1

Qualified for regionals

Centerville (team), Richmond (team), Marissa Cates (individual), Gwynie Falcone (individual), Heather Crull (individual), Logan Klein (individual), Ava Moore (individual), Madelyn Green (individual)

Boys regional results

Team scores

4th – Northeastern – 118

5th – Richmond – 122

8th – Hagerstown – 210

9th – Centerville – 245

Local:Introducing the 10 candidates running for Richmond School Board positions

Individual finishers (top half of field)

12th – Logan Smith – Northeastern – 16:55.0

14th – Chase Cates – Northeastern – 16:58.4

19th – Nolan Drake – Northeastern – 17:18.7

20th – Alex Orihuela – Richmond – 17:19.7

22nd – Ethan Miller – Richmond – 17:21.6

23rd – Xavier Ogle – Richmond – 17:30.5

29th – Quaid Mull – Hagerstown – 17:42.7

30th – Greyson Farmer – Richmond – 17:43.9

32nd – Carter Jenkins – Hagerstown – 17:45.5

35th – Kyle Sheard – Centerville – 17:51.2

41st – Grant Luebbe – Northeastern – 18:05.5

42nd – Noah McClain – Richmond – 18:06.3

Qualified for semi-state

Northeastern (team), Richmond (team), Quaid Mull (individual)

Girls regional results

Team scores

4th – Centerville – 95

6th – Richmond – 156

Local:Meet school board election candidates from Northeastern, Centerville, Western Wayne, Nettle Creek

Individual finishers (top half of field)

4th – Chloe Scales – Centerville – 19:47.8

5th – Marissa Cates – Northeastern – 19:50.9

9th – Lizzy Graham – Richmond – 20:07.8

14th – Gwynie Falcone – Seton – 20:41.4

15th – Keena Barker – Richmond – 20:45.2

20th – Kendra Shipman – Centerville – 21:04.8

21st – Aubrey Morgan – Centerville – 21:06.2

23rd – Mia Lickfelt – Centerville – 21:11.8

42nd – Delaney Foster – Centerville – 22:13.7

Qualified for semi-state

Centerville (team), Marissa Cates (individual), Lizzy Graham (individual), Gwynie Falcone (individual), Keena Barker (individual)

Boys semi-state results

Team scores

18th – Northeastern – 452

20th – Richmond – 519

Individual finishers

69th – Chase Cates – Northeastern – 16:54.2

90th – Logan Smith – Northeastern – 17:12.6

114th – Ethan Miller – Richmond – 17:40.4

121st – Xavier Ogle – Richmond – 17:44.3

124th – Nolan Drake – Northeastern – 17:48.1

133rd – Alex Orihuela – Richmond – 17:59.9

136th – Bryston McFarland – Northeastern – 18:03.0

152nd – Quaid Mull – Hagerstown – 18:23.0

154th – Greyson Farmer – Richmond – 18:24.1

163rd – Grant Luebbe – Northeastern – 18:56.0

169th – Noah McClain – Richmond – 19:19.1

171st – Lucas Chamness – Northeastern – 19:41.2

172nd – Mason Mull – Northeastern – 19:42.0

175th – Ivan Orihuela – Richmond – 20:11.6

177th – Ethan Newton – Richmond – 20:23.4

Girls semi-state results

Team scores

19th – Centerville – 495

Individual finishers

63rd – Lizzy Graham – Richmond – 19:57.7

71st – Marissa Cates – Northeastern – 20:11.0

75th – Chloe Scales – Centerville – 20:19.9

113th – Aubrey Morgan – Centerville – 21:12.9

119th – Gwynie Falcone – Seton – 21:15.3

126th – Mia Lickfelt – Centerville – 21:28.5

134th – Kendra Shipman – Centerville – 21:38.5

135th – Keena Barker – Richmond – 21:39.1

163rd – Delaney Foster – Centerville – 22:28.0

169th – Julie Carter – Centerville – 22:59.0

170th – Lily Black – Centerville – 23:04.2

Zach Piatt reports on sports and education for The Palladium-Item. Contact him at zpiatt@gannett.com or on Twitter @zachpiatt13.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX59

2 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Two $50,000 winning Powerball tickets were sold in Indiana in Wednesday night’s drawing, so check your numbers carefully to make sure you’re not one of the lucky winners. According to the Hoosier Lottery, a $50,000 winning ticket that matched four out of the five Powerball numbers was purchased at Lassus Handy Dandy located […]
INDIANA STATE
1017thepoint.com

WOMAN KILLED IN WESTERN WAYNE CRASH

(Cambridge City, IN)--One person is dead following a crash in western Wayne County Thursday night. At around 8:30 Thursday night, first responders were sent to the intersection of Boyd and Hunnicutt Road just south of Cambridge City. There, they found a vehicle that had crashed into a tree. A child who, according to scanner traffic, was five years old was found wandering in the area. An adult female was inside the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity and details of what led to the crash have not been released.
CAMBRIDGE CITY, IN
WIBC.com

ISP: Massachusetts Man Arrested in Indiana for Murder

CAMBRIDGE CITY, Ind.--A man from Massachusetts wanted for murder was arrested in Indiana Wednesday afternoon. State police say they were told that Jason Palmer, 45, of Littleton, Massachusetts was at a Sinclair gas station on State Road 1 just south of the I-70 interchange in Cambridge City. Palmer was in a semi. They approached the semi and took him into custody.
CAMBRIDGE CITY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Man wanted for murder in Georgia arrested at Indiana gas station

CAMBRIDGE CITY, Ind. — A Massachusetts man wanted for murder was arrested following a joint operation with Indiana State Police and the US Marshall Fugitive Task Force. Troopers in ISP’s Pendleton District were tipped off Wednesday about Jason Palmer, 45, being parked at a Sinclair gas station on State Road 1 just south of the I-70 interchange in Cambridge City.
CAMBRIDGE CITY, IN
WDTN

Indiana man arrested after Preble County standoff

PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A man wanted for robbery in Indiana was arrested after a seven-hour standoff in Preble County on Wednesday. According to Sheriff Mike Simpson, a caller tipped off officials that 35-year-old Justin Gabbard was staying in a home on the 8400 block of US 127 in Monroe Township. Gabbard was allegedly […]
PREBLE COUNTY, OH
Fox 59

Following the general election in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ind. — On November 8, voters in Fayette County will decide who will take a county-wide position. They will also vote on some state-wide, national, and township-level positions. The contested county-wide election is for the county sheriff. You can follow along below for the latest results from...
1017thepoint.com

CRASH SHUTS DOWN I-70, SENDS MULTIPLE PEOPLE TO REID HEALTH

(Wayne County, IN)--A multi-vehicle accident shut down eastbound I-70 Tuesday afternoon. It happened at around 1:30 near the Washington Road overpass between Centerville and Cambridge City. Four vehicles were involved in the crash, which forced eastbound traffic to be diverted onto U.S. 40. At least two people were sent to Reid Health. Their identities and conditions have not been released. Another woman went to Reid Health by ambulance, but not because of the crash itself. She was in labor and had become stuck in traffic. There’s no word on what caused the crash. Eastbound I-70 was shut down for more than an hour.
CENTERVILLE, IN
mdmh-bloomington.com

Lucky Indiana Lottery Powerball player bought a ticket and won $50,000 on Monday, Wednesday’s Powerball estimated jackpot is $700 million

Noblesville, Indiana – A lucky Indiana man bought a Powerball Double Play ticket in Noblesville and won $50,000 on Monday, the Hoosier Lottery Powerball said in a statement. The ticket that matched four out of five numbers was purchased at the Kroger at 14800 Hazel Dell Crossing. Monday’s Powerball Double Play winning numbers were 12-48-51-63-67 with a Powerball of 26, and the jackpot was $10 million.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
WDTN

Prosecutor: Dayton man sentenced to 11 years for deadly ‘sucker punch’

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Dayton man has been sentenced to 11 years in prison for a 2020 fight that resulted in the death of a 47-year-old man. According to the Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney, 49-year-old Harvey Tyrone Bell Sr. was sentenced to 11 years on Thursday after being convicted of involuntary manslaughter. On Dec. […]
DAYTON, OH
FOX59

Man dies after train hits car in Madison County

ORESTES, Ind. — A man died after a train hit a car in Madison County Monday afternoon. According to Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger, the crash happened at 3:27 p.m. at the Superior Street Crossing south of Oak Street in Orestes. An eastbound Norfolk Southern train hit the front driver’s side of a 2012 Dodge […]
MADISON COUNTY, IN
1017thepoint.com

LIQUOR STORE ROBBED AT GUNPOINT

(Richmond, IN)--There was an armed robbery in Richmond late Monday night. According to scanner traffic, the suspect entered a liquor store on South 9th Street wearing a red and black ski mask. The suspect then pointed a gun at an employee, demanded cash, and then fled. Police officers with a canine responded. The suspect is thought to have fled north through an alley. That person was still on the loose Tuesday morning. No injuries were reported.
RICHMOND, IN
WTHR

Driver turns himself in after Anderson hit-and-run

ANDERSON, Ind. — Police in Anderson are looking for a pickup truck that left the scene after hitting and injuring a man Sunday night on Scatterfield Road. Just after 9:20 p.m., Anderson officers found 31-year-old Charles A. Adams III lying in the road on Scatterfield, just north of Mounds Road. Adams was taken to a local Anderson hospital before he was taken to Indianapolis, where he remained in critical condition Monday morning.
ANDERSON, IN
FOX59

Hamilton County patrol K-9 dies of ‘medical issues’

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — A Hamilton County patrol K-9 died Tuesday, the sheriff’s office announced. Officials said 2-year-old Snoop, a German Shepherd, was “courageously facing medical issues for the last several months.” He died due to those unspecified issues. Snoop was partnered with Deputy Patrick Traphagan and trained in narcotic detection, obedience, tracking, area searching […]
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
korncountry.com

Two arrested on numerous charges after Ripley County traffic stop

BATESVILLE, Ind. — Two people were arrested on Friday after an I-74 traffic stop near Batesville revealed illegal guns, drugs, and cash. The Indiana State Police (ISP) stopped an SUV for a traffic violation on eastbound I-74, at the 151-mile marker, at 1 p.m. While speaking to the occupants of the vehicle, the trooper observed signs of supposed criminal activity, including the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.
BATESVILLE, IN
Pal Item | Palladium-Item

Pal Item | Palladium-Item

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
250K+
Views
ABOUT

pal-item.com has the latest Richmond, Indiana news plus sports, life and local entertainment stories and video.

 http://pal-item.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy