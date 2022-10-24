Wayne County cross country results from sectionals to regionals to semi-state

RICHMOND, Ind. — Wayne County cross country runners’ seasons ended at semi-state Oct. 22. Two boys’ teams, one girls’ team and a total of five individual qualifiers from the area made it to semi-state, but none advanced to state.

Still, Wayne County was represented well throughout the postseason. Here are results for area teams from sectionals to regionals to semi-state:

Boys sectional results

Team scores

1st – Northeastern – 40

2nd – Richmond – 65

4th – Hagerstown – 96

5th – Centerville – 122

6th – Lincoln – 155

Individual finishers (top half of field)

1st – Chase Cates – Northeastern – 17:02.3

2nd – Logan Smith – Northeastern – 17:36.8

3rd – Greyson Farmer – Richmond – 5:41.9

4th – Nolan Drake – Northeastern – 17:53.5

7th – Quaid Mull – Hagerstown – 18:05.5

8th – Ethan Miller – Richmond – 18:06.7

9th – Carter Jenkins – Hagerstown – 18:09.0

10th – Xavier Ogle – Richmond – 18:16.7

13th – Luke Williams – Lincoln – 18:27.5

15th – Noah McClain – Richmond – 18:39.8

16th – Jack Martin – Seton – 18:42.0

17th – Kyle Sheard – Centerville – 18:42.2

18th – Mason Mull – Northeastern – 18:42.3

19th – Grant Luebbe – Northeastern – 18:49.1

20th – Alex Erbse – Centerville – 18:53.4

21st – Kaden Young – Hagerstown – 18:57.7

24th – Bryce Tinkle – Hagerstown – 19:01.9

25th – Gavin Newton – Lincoln – 19:11.9

26th – Grayson Hawkins – Centerville – 19:13.5

27th – Bryston McFarland – Northeastern – 19:14.1

28th – Brody Puckett – Lincoln – 19:19.5

29th – Tate Chasteen – Centerville – 19:22.7

Qualified for regionals

Northeastern (team), Richmond (team), Hagerstown (team), Centerville (team), Luke Williams (individual), Jack Martin (individual), Gavin Newton (individual), Brody Puckett (individual)

Girls sectional results

Team scores

1st – Centerville – 33

2nd – Richmond – 78

6th – Northeastern – 132

7th – Hagerstown – 162

Individual finishers (top half of field)

2nd – Lizzy Graham – Richmond – 20:29.3

3rd – Marissa Cates – Northeastern – 20:45.9

4th – Chloe Scales – Centerville – 21:09.2

6th – Gwynie Falcone – Seton – 21:35.1

7th – Aubrey Morgan – Centerville – 21:56.0

8th – Kendra Shipman – Centerville – 22:00.3

9th – Keena Barker – 22:11.6

10th – Mia Lickfelt – Centerville – 22:15.4

13th – Julie Carter – Centerville – 22:26.0

16th – Delaney Foster – Centerville – 22:31.6

19th – Alexandra Parker – Richmond – 23:03.1

20th – Heather Crull – Northeastern – 23:16.6

21st – Lily Black – Centerville – 23:21.8

24th – Logan Klein – Hagerstown – 23:30.3

27th – Ava Moore – Hagerstown – 23:48.1

Qualified for regionals

Centerville (team), Richmond (team), Marissa Cates (individual), Gwynie Falcone (individual), Heather Crull (individual), Logan Klein (individual), Ava Moore (individual), Madelyn Green (individual)

Boys regional results

Team scores

4th – Northeastern – 118

5th – Richmond – 122

8th – Hagerstown – 210

9th – Centerville – 245

Individual finishers (top half of field)

12th – Logan Smith – Northeastern – 16:55.0

14th – Chase Cates – Northeastern – 16:58.4

19th – Nolan Drake – Northeastern – 17:18.7

20th – Alex Orihuela – Richmond – 17:19.7

22nd – Ethan Miller – Richmond – 17:21.6

23rd – Xavier Ogle – Richmond – 17:30.5

29th – Quaid Mull – Hagerstown – 17:42.7

30th – Greyson Farmer – Richmond – 17:43.9

32nd – Carter Jenkins – Hagerstown – 17:45.5

35th – Kyle Sheard – Centerville – 17:51.2

41st – Grant Luebbe – Northeastern – 18:05.5

42nd – Noah McClain – Richmond – 18:06.3

Qualified for semi-state

Northeastern (team), Richmond (team), Quaid Mull (individual)

Girls regional results

Team scores

4th – Centerville – 95

6th – Richmond – 156

Individual finishers (top half of field)

4th – Chloe Scales – Centerville – 19:47.8

5th – Marissa Cates – Northeastern – 19:50.9

9th – Lizzy Graham – Richmond – 20:07.8

14th – Gwynie Falcone – Seton – 20:41.4

15th – Keena Barker – Richmond – 20:45.2

20th – Kendra Shipman – Centerville – 21:04.8

21st – Aubrey Morgan – Centerville – 21:06.2

23rd – Mia Lickfelt – Centerville – 21:11.8

42nd – Delaney Foster – Centerville – 22:13.7

Qualified for semi-state

Centerville (team), Marissa Cates (individual), Lizzy Graham (individual), Gwynie Falcone (individual), Keena Barker (individual)

Boys semi-state results

Team scores

18th – Northeastern – 452

20th – Richmond – 519

Individual finishers

69th – Chase Cates – Northeastern – 16:54.2

90th – Logan Smith – Northeastern – 17:12.6

114th – Ethan Miller – Richmond – 17:40.4

121st – Xavier Ogle – Richmond – 17:44.3

124th – Nolan Drake – Northeastern – 17:48.1

133rd – Alex Orihuela – Richmond – 17:59.9

136th – Bryston McFarland – Northeastern – 18:03.0

152nd – Quaid Mull – Hagerstown – 18:23.0

154th – Greyson Farmer – Richmond – 18:24.1

163rd – Grant Luebbe – Northeastern – 18:56.0

169th – Noah McClain – Richmond – 19:19.1

171st – Lucas Chamness – Northeastern – 19:41.2

172nd – Mason Mull – Northeastern – 19:42.0

175th – Ivan Orihuela – Richmond – 20:11.6

177th – Ethan Newton – Richmond – 20:23.4

Girls semi-state results

Team scores

19th – Centerville – 495

Individual finishers

63rd – Lizzy Graham – Richmond – 19:57.7

71st – Marissa Cates – Northeastern – 20:11.0

75th – Chloe Scales – Centerville – 20:19.9

113th – Aubrey Morgan – Centerville – 21:12.9

119th – Gwynie Falcone – Seton – 21:15.3

126th – Mia Lickfelt – Centerville – 21:28.5

134th – Kendra Shipman – Centerville – 21:38.5

135th – Keena Barker – Richmond – 21:39.1

163rd – Delaney Foster – Centerville – 22:28.0

169th – Julie Carter – Centerville – 22:59.0

170th – Lily Black – Centerville – 23:04.2

Zach Piatt reports on sports and education for The Palladium-Item. Contact him at zpiatt@gannett.com or on Twitter @zachpiatt13.