George Strait and Chris Stapleton announce metro Phoenix concert. What fans should know

Glendale's State Farm Stadium is one of six stadiums George Strait will play in 2023 with special guest Chris Stapleton and an opening set by Little Big Town.

The Arizona concert date is Saturday, May 6.

In an interview with Billboard, Strait said, “When we talked about doing these six shows next year with Chris, it was a no brainer for me. I was all in.”

In a press release, Stapleton said, “I love doing these shows with George about as much as I like doing anything. There’s nothing to compare it to. So many of his songs are in the ethos of what country music is."

How to get George Strait and Chris Stapleton tickets

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 4, at GeorgeStrait.com .

American Express card members can purchase tickets before the general public at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, through 10 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3.

Where George Strait's 2023 tour is going

Here's a look at the entire tour.

May 6: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona.

June 3: American Family Field, Milwaukee.

June 17: Lumen Field, Seattle.

June 24: Empower Field at Mile High Stadium, Denver.

July 29: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee.

Aug. 5: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida.

George Strait at State Farm Stadium

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, May 6.

Where: State Farm Stadium, 1 Cardinals Way, Glendale.

Admission: TBA.

Details: 800-745-3000, statefarmstadium.com.

