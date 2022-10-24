ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City police are investigating the city's first homicide of the year

By George Shillcock, Iowa City Press-Citizen
One man died early Sunday in Iowa City, and police are investigating his death as a homicide, the city's first of 2022.

Iowa City police responded to a report of multiple shots fired in an alley outside the H-Bar, 220 S. Van Buren St., at 1:59 a.m. Sunday where they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound, according to a news release. The officers provided emergency aid before the victim was transported to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, where he later died.

Police identified the victim as Waymond Thomas, 36, of Iowa City.

No arrests had been made as of Monday afternoon. ICPD Public Safety Information Officer Lee Hermiston said that details such as the number of confirmed bullets fired, where the victim was struck and the type of firearm would not be released due to the ongoing investigation.

The ICPD activity log says about six shots were heard when the incident was reported Sunday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iylVp_0ikdNVQS00

Police are asking anyone with security cameras near the H-Bar or anywhere in that area to review and preserve their recordings and contact the Iowa City Police Department with any footage or information.

Iowa City Area Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information about Sunday's shooting that leads to an arrest.

This is the second shooting in the alley outside of H-Bar since August. Police responded to a report of shots fired on Aug. 7 and found a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim of that shooting was Lena Soumetho, of Grimes. She is stable and recovering, according to the Storm Lake Times.

Hermiston said the August shooting is still an open investigation and there have been no arrests.

Hermiston said ICPD has increased patrols in the area around H-Bar since this summer and will continue to, but police are encountering uncooperative witnesses as they look into both shootings.

Hermiston said he encourages anyone with information about this or any other open investigation to come forward and speak with ICPD, or use Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous. Tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by phone at 319-358-8477.

George Shillcock is the Press-Citizen's local government and development reporter covering Iowa City and Johnson County. He can be reached at (515) 350-6307, GShillcock@press-citizen.com and on Twitter @ShillcockGeorge

This article originally appeared on Iowa City Press-Citizen: Iowa City police are investigating the city's first homicide of the year

