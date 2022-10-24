ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muncie, IN

Muncie police investigating fatal shooting on city's south side

By Douglas Walker, Muncie Star Press
 4 days ago
MUNCIE, Ind. — Muncie police are investigating the fatal shooting of a local man early Monday on the city's south side.

Officers were called to the 1900 block of West Memorial Drive at 12:17 a.m. and found Daniel Eugene Dunsmore, 56, suffering from a gunshot wound, reportedly in the chest.

He was taken to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital, where he later died, according to Gavin Greene, Delaware County's chief deputy coroner.

A person who reportedly claimed responsibility for the shooting quickly surrendered to police, according to scanner traffic. Investigators remained at the scene more than six hours later.

"Those involved in the incident were detained, the matter is currently under investigation, and there is no active threat to public safety," Police Chief Nate Sloan said in a release issued about 10:45 a.m.

No one had been booked into the Delaware County jail by late Monday morning on charges relegated to the fatality. Detectives were reportedly investigating reports the shooting had been in self defense.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

