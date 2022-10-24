ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas Roadhouse, Panda Express to bring more than 230 jobs to Visalia

By Lauren Jennings, Visalia Times-Delta
New restaurants, hotels and businesses — like the Hilton Garden Inn and Amazon — continue to pop up all over town, and with them, more and more job opportunities.

One of Visalia’s newest additions, Texas Roadhouse, is no exception.

The eatery is currently looking to hire around 230 full- and part-time positions before it opens its doors in December. Some of the employment opportunities at the new restaurant include hosts, bartenders, cooks and servers.

Texas Roadhouse offers hand-cut steaks prepared by an in-house butcher, as well as freshly baked bread made every five minutes and served with cinnamon butter. Ice-cold beer is on tap and margaritas are a specialty.

The menu also features chicken, salads, hamburgers and vegetables, as well as made-from-scratch sides.

Those interested in applying to Texas Roadhouse can do so online at apply.texasroadhouse.com. Walk-ins are also accepted in a conference room at the Hampton Inn on Noble Avenue.

Once the eatery opens its doors, the restaurant will be open from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Thursday, 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday, as well as 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday at 4425 South Mooney Boulevard.

Texas Roadhouse isn’t the only new South Mooney business preparing for its grand opening.

Next door to the new 7,570 square-foot Texas Roadhouse will be a Panda Express as well as Visalia’s fifth Dutch Bros. Coffee — all of which have started the hiring process.

Amazon, Valley Children's Hospital, Costco and Great Wolf Lodge are also on the list of businesses coming to town within the next few months. An Ikea is also rumored to be heading to Visalia off 99 and Caldwell.

The establishments, once closer to opening, will also bring new jobs to the region.

