ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

IRS raises contribution limits for retirement savings plans

Americans will be allowed to contribute more of their money to 401(k) and similar retirement saving plans next year. The IRS said Friday that the maximum contribution that an individual can make in 2023 to a 401(k), 403(b) and most 457 plans will be $22,500. That’s up from $20,500 this year.
seniorresource.com

Top 5 Reasons You SHOULDN’T Buy an Annuity for Retirement

When considering your finances for later in life, it’s important to understand your options. One common retirement planning tool, the annuity, provides financial protection by exchanging present contributions for future income. If you’re worried about the possibility of outliving your retirement, then an annuity might be perfect for you. However, annuities aren’t for everyone. Here are the top 5 reasons you shouldn’t buy an annuity for retirement.
WashingtonExaminer

Social Security update: Maximum payment of $4,194 to be sent out to millions in just six days

Social Security retirement payments of up to $4,194 will be rolled out to beneficiaries in just six days. The average retiree receives $1,673 per month from Social Security, but those who refrain from retiring until age 70 could be eligible to receive the maximum benefit of $4,194. Payments are slated to be sent out on Oct. 19 for individuals with birthdays between the 11th and 20th of a given month.
Fortune

The best 3-year CD rates for October 2022

For savers who are looking to cash in on a high APY without committing to the longest CD term possible, a 3-year CD can be a good way to boost your savings. If you find yourself dipping into your savings account regularly, it may be time to switch up your strategy and consider a different type of account, like a certificate of deposit (CD). CDs lock you into a specific term length, which can range from a few days to 10 years. These accounts typically boast a higher APY than other savings vehicles, but what you gain in interest you lose in liquidity.
MARYLAND STATE
Jake Wells

Social Security payment increases are officially announced

man holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons) If you or a loved one is on Social Security, you know that a payment increase is required to help keep up with the rising cost of living in Ohio. Thankfully, here is some good news for you. Tens of millions of older Americans are going to be bringing in larger checks from Social Security starting in January of 2023.
OHIO STATE
CNET

You've Got 2 Weeks to Lock in the 9.62% Rate on I Bonds: How to Buy Them

Series I savings bonds provide a rate of return based on inflation, and the current rate is as high as it's ever been. But you've only got a few more weeks to lock in that interest rate for the next six months -- the current inflation rate on I bonds expires Oct. 28, 2022.
GOBankingRates

6 Purchases Retirees Almost Never Regret

Retirees typically live on a fixed income, so every purchase must be carefully thought out. After all, the money they spend likely won't be replaced. But some products, services and experiences really...
GOBankingRates

27 Ugly Truths About Retirement

From dealing with unexpected medical costs to supporting adult children, Americans often find themselves facing expenses they weren't anticipating in their golden years. Plus, it's harder to...
NASDAQ

Ares Capital Named Top Dividend Stock With Insider Buying and 9.92% Yield (ARCC)

In this series, we look through the most recent Dividend Channel ''DividendRank'' report, and then we cherry pick only those companies that have experienced insider buying within the past six months. The officers and directors of a company tend to have a unique insider's view of the business, and presumably the only reason an insider would choose to take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock in the open market, is that they expect to make money — maybe they find the stock very undervalued, or maybe they see exciting progress within the company, or maybe both. So when stocks turn up that see insider buying, and are also top ranked, investors are wise to take notice. One such company is Ares Capital Corporation (Symbol: ARCC), which saw buying by Chief Financial Officer Penelope F. Roll.
CNET

If You Want the 9.62% I Bonds Rate on Its Final Day, You Better Act Quickly

When the US Treasury announced the highest ever rate on Series I savings bonds -- 9.62% -- back on May 1, the response from investors was immediate. TreasuryDirect's computer systems crashed and callers were on hold for hours. Now that we're on the final day to purchase I bonds at...
ETF Focus

Best Ultra Short-Term Bond ETFs (Updated October 2022)

For most income investors, 2022 has been a year they'd like to forget. Not only has it been a bad year, it's been historically bad. The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) is down 36% year-to-date. This quote might sum it up best. This year is the most devastating...
ValueWalk

Special: The Only Stocks To Buy In A Recession

When you think of “recession-proof” stocks… what comes to mind?. The widespread (but wrong) belief is companies that sell “essentials,” like Clorox or Johnson & Johnson, are the best way to ride out a recession. Bonhoeffer Fund September 2022 Performance Update. Bonhoeffer Fund's performance update...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Kiplinger

Capital Gains Tax: Year-End Review

Capital gains tax applies to many types of investment transactions and, therefore, is an important piece of the overall tax picture for millions of Americans – especially at this time of the year when there's the added complexity of year-end tax planning to worry about. And note that one of the basic concepts behind year-end tax planning is that you generally have greater visibility as to the totality of your income, gains, losses and deductions for the year the closer you get to the end of that year. In addition, the closer you are to a large taxable event, the easier it is to defer that event until the following year. These concepts are particularly important when it comes to the capital gains tax this year, since the recent market turbulence could trigger more year-end changes to your investment portfolio than usual.
Daily Mail

Americans now expect they will need $1.25 million to retire comfortably - up 20% from a year ago - but average savings shrank 11% after stock market losses battered 401(k) accounts

Americans anticipate they will need to boost their retirement savings significantly as soaring inflation erodes their purchasing power, a new survey finds. On average, US adults now expect they will need $1.25 million to retire comfortably, a 20 percent increase from a year ago, according to a survey published on Tuesday by Northwestern Mutual.
CNET

Last 2 Days to Buy 9.62% I Bonds. Don't Miss Out on a Record Rate

At the start of May 2022, the US Treasury announced the highest ever rate on Series I savings bonds -- 9.62%. The soaring inflation that started at the end of 2021 and continued into early 2022 pushed I bonds to their highest interest rate ever. But that rate is about to expire.

Comments / 0

Community Policy