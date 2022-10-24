Read full article on original website
Related
We’re a Family of 4 in New Hampshire and Shop Mostly at Hannaford — Here’s How Much We Spent on Groceries This Week
Number of people in household: 4; my husband (Alex) and me, plus our two kids (Nick and Tommy) Age: 37 (me), 39 (Alex), 7 (Nick), and 22 months (Tommy) Occupation: I’m a part-time freelance copy editor and full-time at-home parent, and Alex works in university administration. Where you shopped:...
New Hampshire Man Finds Stray Kitten That Turns Out to Be a Bobcat
Isn't this little guy or gal adorable? Look at those sweet, innocent little eyes. So precious. But this isn't your ordinary stray kitty. Courtney Mack of Derry, New Hampshire, made this post to the u local New Hampshire Facebook group, telling the unusual story of what her husband Dustin encountered on his way home from a walk.
N.H. DOT highway sign displayed vulgar Biden message for hours
Someone had a four-letter message for President Joe Biden not fit to repeat. Transportation officials out of New Hampshire told Boston.com that a vandal had tampered with a highway work zone message board to display a vulgar dig aimed at Biden over the weekend.
Migrants Bused To NYC Hotel Knocking Doors And Asking For Help
After being placed in hotels, migrants who came to New York City have been wandering the streets of a Staten Island neighborhood looking for food, clothing, and employment. The migrants are residing at a property in Travis-Chelsea that includes the Staten Island Inn, Holiday Inn, and Fairfield Inn and Suites Marriott, according to sources and staff members. Many of the migrants are unprepared for the winter conditions of the Big Apple.
Democrats Risk Losing New Hampshire as Donald Bolduc Surges in Polls
Democrats could be at risk of losing the U.S. Senate race in New Hampshire as recent polls show Republican Donald Bolduc making significant gains against incumbent Democratic Senator Maggie Hassan. While Hassan still leads Bolduc in the latest Emerson College Polling/WHDH 7 News survey, that lead has shrunk from 11...
Can You Guess the Longest River in New Hampshire?
Did you know that New Hampshire has over 800 lakes and 19,000 miles of rivers and streams, according to the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services? That's a whole. Living in New Hampshire, we're really lucky when it comes to the gorgeous scenery around us. From mountains to rivers, beaches, forests, and oceans, we've got it all, and tourists love coming here to experience our beautiful state firsthand.
Forbes Magazine Says That This Family is the Wealthiest in New Hampshire
"Money, money, money, must be funny, in the rich man's world." It's safe to say that the lyrics of this popular ABBA song ring true for most of us. Who hasn't wondered what their life would be like without financial woes, or imagined what they'd do if they suddenly became rich? Should this writer somehow end up with a massive sum of money (a girl can dream, right?), she'd definitely use some of it to travel around Europe.
Bagel Connoisseurs Claim This Dover, NH, Deli Has the Best of the Best
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Growing up in a Jewish household, bagels are basically part of my DNA. My go-to is an everything bagel with veggie cream cheese topped with lox, red onion, and capers.
97.5 WOKQ
Dover, NH
12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
97.5 WOKQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1