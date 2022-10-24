Read full article on original website
BULLETIN BOARD-OCTOBER 27, 2022
The Crookston Home Delivered Meals will be delivered by the Chapter AXPEO and the United Way Board of Directors on the week of October 24-28. City of Crookston Fall Clean Up Week is October 24-28. Items should be placed on boulevards no more than 24 hours prior to your collection day. For more information, visit the Crookston City website at www.crookston.mn.us/DocumentCenter/View/760/Fall-Clean-Up-Week-Info-PDF.
CHEDA APPROVES CIVIL RIGHTS CERTIFICATION AND ANNUAL PHA ANNUAL PLAN
The Crookston Housing & Economic Development Authority (CHEDA) met for a Special meeting on Thursday at 5:00 p.m. at the Valley Technology Park. After the Call to Order, the board began the meeting by approving their October 26 to 31 CHEDA Checks for $46,064.25 and EFT Totalling $2,129.12 for a total of $48,193.37. They then began a motion to approve the November 1 CHEDA Housing Assistance Payments (HAP) Checks for $61,306.23. The board approved both motions; however, Kristie Jerde abstained her vote on both motions.
CROOKSTON HIGH SCHOOL HOLDS HALLOWEEN COSTUME PARADE AND CONTEST
The Crookston High School held its Halloween Costume Contest and Parade this morning before classes began. Participants checked in and walked around the High School as classmates watched and some teachers judged. There were over 50 entries from the students, and six winners were selected, three from 7th-8th grade and three from 9th-12th grade, by the teachers and received a bag of candy.
MEET THE 2022 CITY COUNCIL WARD 4 CANDIDATES
The Crookston Area Chamber held its Candidate Forum last Tuesday night to allow the public to hear from the current candidates for the open spots for the Crookston Public School Board, Crookston City Council, Polk County Commissioners, State Representative District 1B, and State Senator District 1. The forum was moderated by Crookston Area Chamber Executive Director Mark Landa and Monica Custritz of the University of Minnesota Crookston. The forum had the candidates introduce themselves to the audience and answer two questions submitted by the public, then give a closing statement to the public.
CROOKSTON GRAND THEATRE HOLDING 10TH ANNUAL FREE HALLOWEEN MOVIE ON HALLOWEEN NIGHT
To celebrate Halloween this year, the Crookston Grand Theatre is holding its 10th Annual Free Halloween Movie on Monday, October 31, where it will show two Halloween movies, one at 7:00 p.m. and the other at 9:30 p.m. The theatre hasn’t revealed the movies they will show to keep them...
UNITED WAY OF CROOKSTON DONATES A DOZEN NEWBORN CARE KITS TO POLK COUNTY PUBLIC HEALTH
The United Way of Crookston was able to donate a dozen newborn care kits to Polk County Public Health thanks to the employees of Enbridge Energy. The kits include bottles, bottle brushes, wipes, and several other care items all new moms need. Enbridge contacted the United Way to let them know their employees had chosen United Way as the recipient of their annual employee service project, and they were thrilled to receive their help.
POLK COUNTY COMMISSIONERS APPROVES ESTABLISHMENT OF COUNTY OPIOID SETTLEMENT ADVISORY COUNCIL
The Polk County Board of Commissioners met inside the Polk County Government Center on Tuesday morning. The board began the meeting first hearing from Polk County Sheriff James Tadman, who began with the Monthly Sheriff Report for September. He reported that for the Document Service Statistics for September, the department had 102 paid services for $3,794,34 and $1,819.34 for no-charge services. He then reported that they had traveled 6,042 miles for their transport log, which was a significant decrease from their September miles in 2021 and gave them a total of 65,735 miles transported for the year. He also reported that they had received 2,690 calls, with 690 for emergencies and 2,000 for non-emergencies. He also reported that they had made 223 calls for service for Civil Process, 66 for School Patrol, and 209 for Traffic Stops, for a total of 823 calls for the month.
SPORTS FEEVER – October 27, 2022
SPORTS FEEVER – Written by Chris Fee (chrisjfee@yahoo.com) First of all, I apologize to all of you for last week’s column. It didn’t save most of my post and by the time I figured it out, it was too late. So sorry about last week. The last two weeks have been challenging with our site, but now we are 100 percent!!!
JOIN THE POLK COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT IN THANKING FIRST REPSONDERS FOR NATIONAL FIRST RESPONDERS DAY
In honor of National First Responders Day, please join the Polk County Sheriff’s Department in thanking the 4.6 million career and volunteer first responders who are committed to the safety and well-being of our communities. These brave men and women provide life-saving emergency assistance at a moment’s notice, answering...
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-OCTOBER 27, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Theodore Frederick Earl Tollefson, 19, of Red Lake Falls, for Criminal Sex Conduct – 3rd Degree Sexual Penetration. Keric Willaim Carpenter, 21, of Thief River Falls, for Predatory Offender- Knowingly Violates Registration Requirements or Intentionally Provides False Information.
SACRED HEART VOLLEYBALL SQUARES OFF WITH CLIMAX-FISHER IN SECTION 8A TOURNAMENT – ON KROX
The Sacred Heart Eagles volleyball team will host the Climax-Fisher Knights this evening in the second round of the Section 8A Tournament. Sacred Heart finished the regular season with a record of 13-8 which earned them the #3 seed in the west sub-section and a first-round bye. Climax-Fisher is the...
Peggy Elaine Bullis – Obit
Peggy Elaine Bullis, 81, of Halstad, MN passed away Monday, October 24, 2022, at her residence in Halstad. Peggy was born on October 21, 1941, to Robert and Adeline Bennett in Harvey, ND. She attended school in West Fargo. On November 1, 1956, she was united in marriage to the love of her life, Jerry, in Webster, SD. They made their home in West Fargo, ND and had four children, Randy, Laurie, Bobby and Shelley. Peggy was a full-time homemaker until they moved to Halstad in 1969, where she worked a few different jobs to help support the family. One of the jobs she did most frequently was to drive beet and grain truck which she did for nearly 10 years. She then changed careers and became a full-time Nurse’s Aide at Halstad Living Center. She was there for more than 30 years, working her way up to Dietary Manager before retiring in 2013. She thoroughly enjoyed retirement, much more than she thought she would!
GRAND FORKS CLOSES EASTBOUND TRAFFIC ON GATEWAY DRIVE AFTER WATER MAIN BREAK
Due to a water main break in the area, eastbound traffic on Gateway Dr. (Hwy. 2) will be down to one lane of traffic at the intersection of N. Washington St. immediately. Road crews will be repairing the water main break over the weekend and will pour concrete over the repaired section next week.
GRAND FORKS FIRE DEPARTMENT RESPOND TO APARTMENT FIRE ON S. 25TH STREET
At approximately 2:19 p.m. on Thursday, October 27, the Grand Forks Fire Department was dispatched to 2700 S. 25th St for a report of smoke coming from the basement of an apartment building. When fire crews arrived on the scene, they found the fire coming from under the ground-level apartment....
Athlete of the Week – Jaren Bailey
This week’s Athlete of the Week is senior Pirate football player Jaren Bailey. Jaren is a two-way player that plays on the offensive and defensive line. “Jaren is incredibly important to our line on both sides of the ball. He plays multiple positions for us and that speaks to his knowledge of the game and versatility,” said Pirate coach Nate Lubarski. “He is the ultimate team player and does whatever the team needs him to do. Jaren is a strong, physical player with good leadership skills and a great attitude.”
GRAND FORKS MAN DEAD AND WOMAN INJURED AFTER GUNSHOTS HEARD ON WREN DRIVE
Earlier today, on October 26, 2022, at approximately 10:40 a.m., Grand Forks Police Department officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Wren Dr. for a report of shots fired. The initial arriving officers located a deceased adult male subject lying in a driveway. Officers immediately conducted a sweep of the adjacent house and located a second adult female subject with an obvious gunshot wound. The female was transported to Altru ER for medical treatment, and her current status is unknown.
