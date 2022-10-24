Read full article on original website
Related
northwestmoinfo.com
Joseph E. “Joe” Easton
Bethany, MO: Joseph E. “Joe” Easton, 73, passed away Wednesday, October 26, 2022. He was born on March 14, 1949, in Bethany, MO the son of Richard Lee and Mary Evelyn. On October 10, 1969, he married Patricia Ward in Paducah, Kentucky. Joe attended Missouri Western State University...
northwestmoinfo.com
Dorothy Lee Booth
Dorothy Lee Booth, 97, Bethany, MO passed away Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at a Bethany, MO nursing home. Funeral Services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, October 29 at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO. Burial will follow in Miriam Cemetery, Bethany, MO. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Miriam Cemetery and/or Kirkley Chapel Building Fund in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424. Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com.
northwestmoinfo.com
Lois Darlene Dill
New Hampton, MO: Lois Darlene Dill, 91, New Hampton, MO passed away Tuesday, October. 25, 2022, at a Kansas City, MO hospice house. She was born on October 2, 1931, in Gentry County, Missouri the daughter of John and. Mabel (Magee) Meyer. On April 16, 1949, she married Vern W....
northwestmoinfo.com
Carrollton Man Hurt In Early Morning Crash In Ray County
An early morning crash today (Thursday) in Rya COunty has left a Carrollton man with moderate injuries that required a medical helicopter evacuation from the scene. According to Troop A of the Highway Patrol, 31-year-old Carrollton resident George C. Kronshage was driving a 2017 Ford Explorer on Ray County Route D north of County Road 170 at 5 A.M. when his vehicle went off the right side of the roadway, struck an embankment, and overturned.
northwestmoinfo.com
2022 All-MEC Cross Country
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS (MEC All-Conference Honorees Yr. Team Score Time) 1 Bailey ROBINSON JR CAMERON HIGH SCHOOL — 21:11.61. 2 Maecy HINKEBEIN 9 ST. PIUS X HIGH SCHOOL High school 21:28.96. 3 Lydia GABRIELSON 9 CHILLICOTHE HIGH SCHOOL 2 21:29.41. 4 Katherine POHREN SO MARYVILLE HIGH SCHOOL 3 21:47.87. 5...
northwestmoinfo.com
Smithville Teen Injured in Crash Involving Deer Early This Morning
A Smithville teen suffered injuries in a Clay County crash early this morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the accident occurred around 2:00 this morning on I-435 as a vehicle driven by a 16-year-old female headed northbound. Troopers say the teen struck a deer in the road. The teen...
northwestmoinfo.com
St. Joe Woman Arrested On Drug And Driving Charges In Nodaway County
A St. Joseph woman was arrested on multiple charges early this (Friday) morning in Nodaway County, including a felony level drug charge. Troop H of the Highway Patrol says at 12:18 A.M. this morning officers arrested 41-year-old St. Joseph resident Waneta K. Combs on charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, not having insurance, driving while revoked and failing to display valid license plates.
northwestmoinfo.com
St. Joseph Man Arrested In Buchanan County on Multiple Charges Tuesday
ST JOSEPH, MO – A St. Joseph man was arrested in Buchanan County on multiple charges tuesday. Shortly after 6:15 P.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 28-year-old Christian L. Cross on an outstanding misdemeanor St. Joseph Police Department warrant for a failure to appear charge. He was also...
northwestmoinfo.com
Grundy County Route W Bridge To Be Replaced
The Missouri Department of Transportation has announced another northern Missouri bridge is set to be replaced under the FARM (Fixing Access to Rural Missouri) Bridge Program. The Grundy County Route W bridge over Gees Creek, south of Route F, is scheduled to close on Monday, November 14 for construction. The roadway is scheduled to remain closed through early April 2023.
northwestmoinfo.com
Liberty Woman Arrested For Warrant, Weed, & Paraphernalia
A Liberty woman was arrested Thursday evening in Daviess County after being discovered to have an arrest warrant as well as marijuana and drug paraphernalia possession. According to the arrest report from Troop H of the Highway Patrol, 40-year-old Liberty resident Tara L. Lawson was arrested at 7:04 P.M. Thursday on an outstanding felony Clay County arrest warrant for a probation violation for class E felony resisting arrest by fleeing. Lawson was also discovered to be in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
northwestmoinfo.com
Two Bethany Residents Facing Burglary Charges in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, MO – Two Bethany residents have been charged in DeKalb County with felony counts resulting from an incident alleged to have taken place last week. According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, 38-year old Brady Harville and 21-year old Tayton Reed Berendes entered into a building for the purpose of committing theft. It is alleged both possessed tools commonly used for breaking in to a building.
northwestmoinfo.com
Assault Charges Issued Against Pattonsburg Resident
Dawson J Toombs. Photo by Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail. DAVIESS COUNTY, MO- A Pattonsburg resident is charged in connection with an assault alleged to have taken place on Tuesday. Dawson Toombs was taken into custody early Tuesday morning and charged in the Daviess County court with domestic assault. A warrant was...
northwestmoinfo.com
Liberty Resident Arrested on Outstanding Warrant in Caldwell County Tuesday
KINGSTON, MO – A Liberty resident was arrested in Caldwell County on an outstanding warrant Tuesday. At 3:52 P.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 22-year-old Shawna M. Oneth on an outstanding misdemeanor Mercer County warrant originally for a moving traffic violation. She was booked into the Caldwell County...
northwestmoinfo.com
Gallatin Negotiating with Daviess County to Provide Law Enforcement Coverage
DAVIESS COUNTY, MO- The City of Gallatin is working to contract with Daviess County to provide law enforcement services through the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department to cover the City of Gallatin. Sheriff Larry Adams Jr. says they are in the process of looking how to provide the best coverage and to be cost effective. More information will be available at a later date.
northwestmoinfo.com
Lane Closure Scheduled for Southbound I-35 at Bridge over Holt Creek
One lane of southbound Interstate 35 north of Kearney will be closing for about 24-hours this week for bridge repairs. Mo-Dot says crews will complete bridge repairs on southbound I-35, north of Kearney, at the bridge over Holt Creek (Muddy Fork). This will require the closure of the outside lane of southbound I-35 at mile marker 29.6 leading up to the bridge.
Comments / 0