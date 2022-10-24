Read full article on original website
Related
Social Security payment increases are officially announced
man holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons) If you or a loved one is on Social Security, you know that a payment increase is required to help keep up with the rising cost of living in Ohio. Thankfully, here is some good news for you. Tens of millions of older Americans are going to be bringing in larger checks from Social Security starting in January of 2023.
e-cryptonews.com
DeFi Credit Protocol GoldFinch Announces Membership Vaults
Novel system empowers active investors to enhance their participation in Real World Asset (RWA)-backed lending. [October 26, 2022 – Oakland, CA] Goldfinch, a decentralized credit protocol focused on connecting the world’s capital to the world’s growth by creating a single global credit marketplace, today announced the launch of a novel Membership Vault system to continue driving participation on the Goldfinch protocol.
e-cryptonews.com
Why are Bitcoin Casinos Getting More Popular in Northern Europe?
Usually, Northern European countries have had more strict and regulated markets than most other European countries. Still, Northern European countries have become the frontrunners with Bitcoin casinos. Playing with Bitcoin has a lot of pros and has had a positive impact on various markets by adding anonymity and safety to them.
Comments / 0