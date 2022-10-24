Raymond Otto, age 96, of Gaylord, Minnesota passed away Sunday, October 23, 2022, at GlenFields Living With Care in Glencoe, Minnesota. Funeral Service will be Saturday, October 29, 2022, 11:00 A.M. at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Gaylord with interment in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, October 28, 2022, from 5:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. at the Egesdal Funeral Home in Gaylord and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday. Arrangements are with the Egesdal Funeral Home in Gaylord.

