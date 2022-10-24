Read full article on original website
Related
kduz.com
Gary Palmer Mortenson
Gary Palmer Mortenson, age 84, of Dassel, Minnesota, died Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at his residence. Memorial service will be Saturday, October 29, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at Gethsemane Lutheran Church in Dassel with interment of the urn at the Dassel Community Cemetery. There will be a time to gather at the church one hour prior to the service. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home of Dassel.
kduz.com
Raymond Otto
Raymond Otto, age 96, of Gaylord, Minnesota passed away Sunday, October 23, 2022, at GlenFields Living With Care in Glencoe, Minnesota. Funeral Service will be Saturday, October 29, 2022, 11:00 A.M. at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Gaylord with interment in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, October 28, 2022, from 5:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. at the Egesdal Funeral Home in Gaylord and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday. Arrangements are with the Egesdal Funeral Home in Gaylord.
kduz.com
LeRoy Grewe
LeRoy Grewe, age 79, husband of Ruth, of Gaylord, Minnesota, passed away Monday, October 24, 2022, at Bayside Manor in Gaylord. Funeral Service will be held Saturday, October 29, 2022, 2:00 P.M. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Mountville, Dryden Township, Sibley County, Minnesota, with interment in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, October 28, 2022, from 4:00 P.M. – 7:00 P.M. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Mountville and will continue one hour prior to the service on Saturday, all at church. Military Honors by the Manthey-Asmus American Legion Post #433. Arrangements are with the Egesdal Funeral Home in Gaylord.
kduz.com
Schedule for October 28, 29
Saturday Oct 29- Football-“Semi Final Saturday” Section Playoffs- Section 2AAA-Litchfield at Dassel Cokato KARP 2 pm.
kduz.com
Missing/Runaway from Glencoe Located Safe
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has canceled the search for a Missing/Runaway juvenile from Glencoe. The BCA says Treasure Robinson, was located by Minneapolis PD and is safe. Robinson was last seen at her residence in Glencoe on Saturday, September 17.
kduz.com
Two Injured in McLeod County Crash
Two drivers were injured, one seriously, in a crash south of Winsted Wednesday morning. The State Patrol says a semi-tractor and an SUV collided at the intersection of Highway 7 and Babcock Avenue. The driver of the SUV, 58-year-old Paul Heinen of St. Cloud, was taken to HCMC in Minneapolis...
kduz.com
Woman Dies in Kandiyohi Co ATV Crash
A rural Belgrade woman died in an ATV crash Tuesday night. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to a crash with injuries in the 26-thousand block of 40th Street Northeast around 5:30pm, north of New London. Authorities say they found 65-year-old Cynthia Guse Fester lying on...
kduz.com
Tiger Gameday – Section Semi Finals
Game Recap: No, it was not the teams best game of the year…BUT…it was a win, and it earned the team a first round bye. Levi Teetzel rushed for 264 yards and 3 TD’s. The win also earned the team a share of the District Title. Current...
kduz.com
Hwy 7 to be Reduced to One Lane East of Hutchinson
Highway 7 will be reduced to one lane east of Hutchinson on Friday (Oct. 28). MnDOT officials say that will be to allow crews to pave over the Luce Line State Trail where it crosses the roadway. A flagging operation will direct traffic through the work zone. Officials say travelers...
kduz.com
Explosives topple Former MN Coal-fired Power plant
GRANITE FALLS, Minn. (AP) — A decommissioned coal-fired power plant in Granite Falls has crashed to the ground with a thunderous boom as part of a planned implosion that marks the end of an era. Minnesota Public Radio News reports Xcel Energy used explosives to implode the Minnesota Valley...
kduz.com
Semi Driver Injured in Crash With Cow in Renville County
A semi driver was injured when his truck hit a cow in Renville County Tuesday night. The State Patrol says 47-year-old Sammy Enriquez of Sacred Heart was taken to Redwood Falls Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The Patrol says Enriquez was traveling westbound on Highway 19 east of...
Comments / 0