It's a celebration: Kool & the Gang member visits local restaurant

By Emily DeLetter, Cincinnati Enquirer
 4 days ago
The new Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse near Fountain Square has only been open a couple of weeks, but it has already seen a few celebrities stop by for dinner.

Robert "Kool" Bell from R&B, soul and funk band Kool & the Gang visited Jeff Ruby's on Saturday. Ruby tweeted a picture of himself and Bell that night, calling him "my old friend Kool."

'It casts a spell on you':Opening night at new Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse

It is unclear why Bell was in Cincinnati. Kool & the Gang will tour Europe starting in November with a Nov. 18 show in Antwerp, Belgium, according to the band's website.

After defeating the New Orleans Saints last Sunday, wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase, Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins and running back Joe Mixon also visited the restaurant.

The players were the only guests at the time, Ruby said in a reply to the original tweet. They stopped by the new restaurant, which typically closes at 9 p.m. on Sundays, after flying back from New Orleans. It remained open for the guests of honor.

