Frederick J. Hennessey, 93, of Hudson
– Mr. Frederick J. Hennessey, of Hudson, formerly of Waltham, died on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 in Branches of Marlborough. He was 93. Fred was born in Charlestown on January 2, 1929, a son of the late Frederick A. and Johanna (Coughlin) Hennessey. A graduate of Charlestown High School, he enlisted in the United States Army and honorably served during the Korean Conflict.
communityadvocate.com
Philip F. Bayrouty Jr., 68, of Westborough
– Philip Francis Bayrouty, Jr., 68, of Westborough, MA, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, alongside his children at the Brockton VA Medical Center in Brockton, MA after battling ALS. He is survived by his daughter, Kara Daly (Bayrouty) of Derry, NH, his son, Daniel Bayrouty of Bedford,...
communityadvocate.com
Irene M. Madden-Young, 80, of Westborough
– Irene M. Madden-Young, 80, of Westborough and formerly of Upton, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at the UMass Memorial University Campus in Worcester. She is the beloved wife to Kenneth E. Young. Born in Marlborough, she was a daughter of the late Edward and Irene (Davidian)...
communityadvocate.com
Charles R. Goddard Jr., 71, formerly of Westborough
– Charles R. Goddard, Jr., 71, of Springfield, passed away on Monday, October 24, 2022, at the Mercy Medical Center in Springfield. He was born January 7, 1951, in Worcester, MA to Charles Sr. and Roberta (Weir) Goddard. Known as “Chasey” to family and friends, he grew up in Westborough, MA. He attended Westborough High School where he was a four sport athlete. He graduated from Westborough High School in 1968. In 1970 “Chuck” married his high school sweetheart Deborah Manning, also of Westborough. Together they had two children, Kristin and Erin.
communityadvocate.com
Patricia J. Millay, 85, formerly of Northborough
– Patricia J. “Pat” (Seery) Millay, 85, of Auburn, and formerly of Northborough and Florida, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at Rose Monahan Hospice Home, surrounded by her loving family. She leaves her beloved husband of 63 years, Philip L. Millay, Jr.; her devoted children,...
communityadvocate.com
Dr. George S. Anthony, 79, of Northborough and Naples, Fla.
– Dr. George Steve Anthony, beloved father, brother, grandfather and friend, of Northborough, MA and Naples, FL, passed away at the age of 79 years old on October 22, 2022, while comforted by the love of his family. George was born on October 9, 1943, in Boston, MA, the son...
communityadvocate.com
Bernadette M. Matheson, 57, of Hudson
– Bernadette M. (Palardy) Matheson, 57, of Hudson, died Saturday, October 22, 2022, at UMass Memorial Health Care-Marlborough Hospital. She was the daughter of Robert and Shirley (Yarush) Palardy and the wife of Stephen Matheson. Bernadette is survived by her son, Chad Hansbury and his wife Diane of Northborough, her...
communityadvocate.com
Raymond Banks Sr., 91, formerly of North Grafton
– Raymond “Eddie” Banks Sr., 91, of Webster, formerly of North Grafton passed away October 24, 2022 at Brookside Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Webster. Eddie was the son of the late Lillian (Peloquin) and Arthur L. Banks Sr. He leaves his daughters Judith Wall and her husband...
communityadvocate.com
Clare V. Dalton, 87, of Shrewsbury
– Clare V. (Pietrewicz) Dalton, 87 of Shrewsbury, died Monday, October 17, 2022, in St. Vincent Hospital, 123 Summer St. She is survived by her children; Paul F. Dalton, Jr., of Shrewsbury, Kathleen Dalton and Alan Carrington of Dudley, Janice M. Campbell and her husband Scott of Worcester and Christine M. Rodriguez and her husband Pedro of Shrewsbury; brothers, Edward Pietrewicz of Worcester and Richard Pietriewicz and his wife Lee of Grafton; grandchildren, Jennie, Shawntel, Katie and Amber and great grandchild Eddy. She was born in Worcester a daughter of Edward and Blanche (Drudis) Pietrewicz.
communityadvocate.com
Imagination abound at Brick Fest Live in Marlborough
MARLBOROUGH – You can make a lot of things with LEGOs. Cities, superheroes, submarines, race cars, stuff from your favorite movies or something created from your imagination. LEGO enthusiasts from around New England came to the Royal Plaza Trade Center off Route 20 for Brick Fest Live on Oct....
communityadvocate.com
Beloved Hudson DPW worker suffers stroke
HUDSON – Last summer, Hunter Micciche could be found cleaning up downtown Hudson and mingling with the police officers on duty. Now, the once active and healthy 24-year-old Hudson resident is in a medically-induced coma. A few weeks ago, Micciche was spending time at his grandmother’s house when he...
communityadvocate.com
Marlborough’s trick-or-treating culminates with Horribles Parade
MARLBOROUGH – Costumed kids and their grownups accepted an invitation from Marlborough Mayor Arthur Vigeant and downtown businesses to collect treats on Oct. 27. City agencies and nonprofit organizations also distributed goodies. Afterward, families viewed or joined the city’s much-loved Horribles Parade beginning at the Vin Bin and traveling...
communityadvocate.com
Shrewsbury officer, cancer survivor participates in Pink Patch Project
SHREWSBURY – Over the past month, first responders across the country have donned pink patches in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month as part of the Pink Patch Project. “You can talk to any one of our guys in our department, and you’ll see that everybody knows somebody and has a story,” Shrewsbury Detective Lawrence Napolitano said.
communityadvocate.com
Cyanobacteria advisory issued for Half Moon Cove in Shrewsbury
SHREWSBURY – The Worcester Inspectional Services Department is urging people and their pets to avoid contact with cyanobacteria that has been found in Half Moon Cove in Lake Quinsigamond. The department issued an advisory yesterday after the city confirmed the presence of cyanobacteria containing scums in Lake Quinsigamond. Known...
communityadvocate.com
‘I wholeheartedly support re-electing Hannah Kane’
I wholeheartedly support re-electing Hannah Kane as State Representative for Shrewsbury and Westborough in the 11. th Worcester District. Hannah has done exceptional work to improve the quality of life for all people in our communities. It’s no cliché to say that she works tirelessly to understand and tackle major issues that impact our lives including healthcare, substance abuse, public safety, education, diversity and inclusion. Hannah supports many local charities and community events. Her experience and unwavering commitment to public service will continue to serve our district well. Please vote to re-elect State Representative Hannah Kane on Tuesday, November 8th.
communityadvocate.com
Marlborough police log, Oct. 28 edition
9:39 a.m. Arrested, Makayla Adrianna Aviles, 24, of 276 Main St., Apt. 38, Marlborough, for B&E building daytime for felony, credit card fraud under $1200, larceny from building. 9:52 a.m. Marlborough Hospital/Union St. Disturbance. 10:03 a.m. Decorex Plaza/BPRE. MVA with injuries. 10:41 a.m. Employment Options/Brigham St. Disturbance. 11:00 a.m. Extended...
communityadvocate.com
‘I encourage you to join me in voting for Hannah Kane’
I am writing in support of Hannah Kane as State Representative for the 11th Worcester District. Her strong, dedicated leadership has brought significant value to Shrewsbury and Westborough. Her list of accomplishments is considerable, including municipal aid, social services, economic development and community support. Hannah consistently and effectively advocates for the best interests of her constituents through bipartisan collaboration.
communityadvocate.com
Hudson’s Downtown Trick or Treats returns after hiatus
HUDSON – Downtown Hudson was transformed into a trick or treating festival last night. “Downtown Trick or Treats,” which is organized by the Assabet Valley Chamber of Commerce, has been running for about 34 years, according to President Sarah Cressy. However, the event took a two-year hiatus due...
communityadvocate.com
Grafton police log, Oct. 28 edition
12:58 a.m. Brigham Hill Rd. Well-being check. 4:59 a.m. Upton St. Larceny/theft. 6:35 a.m. Barbara Jean St. Suspicious activity. 7:43 a.m. Forest Ln. Ambulance – medical. 12:45 p.m. Providence Rd. Keeping the peace. 4:03 p.m. Worcester/Kessell Sts. Motor vehicle stop. 5:42 p.m. Providence Rd./Bruce St. Animal complaint. Monday, Oct....
communityadvocate.com
Northborough police log, Oct. 28 edition
4:47 p.m. Hitching Post Ln. Keep the peace. 5:10 p.m. Edmunds Way. Well-being check. 5:25 p.m. Otis St. Ambulance. 11:03 a.m. Main St. Disturbance. 11:59 a.m. West Main St. Animal calls. 12:10 p.m. Ball St. Fraud. 2:03 p.m. Crawford St. Illegal dumping/littering. 5:23 p.m. Brigham St. Fraud. 6:07 p.m. Westbrook...
