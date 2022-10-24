Related
Run the Jewels Announce New RTJ4 Remix Album, Share Song: Listen
Run the Jewels are releasing a new RTJ4 remix album. The full-length, RTJ Cu4tro, features remixes and new versions of tracks made entirely by Latin artists. It’s out November 11 (via Jewel Runners/BMG). Below, check out a new version of “Walking in the Snow,” now titled “Caminando en la Nieve” and featuring Akapellah, Apache, and Pawmps, below.
Listen to Archibald Slim’s “Surviving” [ft. Quadry]: The Ones
Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Archibald Slim’s voice is blunt and assured, like he’s reciting a hard-learned lesson. Stories from the Atlanta rapper cut straight to the chase, their layers peeling back in the mind long after the song is finished. Take “Surviving”—a highlight from Slim’s latest album Worldly Ways—where he matter-of-factly breaks down street ethics and paranoia over a sweltering William Eller-produced beat: “Opposition ain’t always your competition/’Cause when we all got guns, who gon’ stop when you got your pistol?” Slim and guest rapper Quadry are intimately familiar with the burdens of survival; bringing those scenes to life is just another way to pass time.
akọle EP
When Loshh Aje released his debut EP Ífaradá last February, he was set on finding joy in unlikely places. Across seven tracks, which swayed between gospel, funk, and highlife, the Nigerian-born, London-based musician explored the possibilities of resistance against longstanding oppression. He addressed slavery and police brutality in England, contentious topics that were in the zeitgeist when he recorded the EP, all while exhorting the importance of celebration in the midst of struggle.
“Do You Well” [ft. Perfume Genius]
On 2018’s shape-shifting You Will Not Die, South African-born singer-songwriter Nakhane soared over a blooming expanse of burnished synth and layered percussion. On “Do You Well,” their latest single, they embrace the full sensual immediacy of disco and funk, strutting over thumping bass and bolting percussion with production help from Nile Rodgers. While Nakhane has addressed their fair share of songs to a potential lover, this one skips over conflicted desire: “It was you/I had to do you well,” they sing, the hunger in their vocals so pure that it fends off the dark. “Do You Well” ditches the coy come-on in favor of getting what you want right now, hitting its message hard and quick like any good pop song. Perfume Genius contributes guest vocals, and while both artists are well-versed in parsing pain via expansive, avant-pop compositions, here they offer ecstasy in the form of a four-on-the-floor beat and taut harmonies.
Rihanna Announces “Lift Me Up,” First New Song in 6 Years
Rihanna has officially announced “Lift Me Up,” her first new single as a lead artist since 2016. It’ll appear on the soundtrack to the new Marvel movie Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Rihanna co-wrote “Lift Me Up” with Tems, producer Ludwig Göransson, and director Ryan Coogler. According to...
Adele Shares New “I Drink Wine” Video: Watch
Adele has shared a new video for “I Drink Wine,” the latest clip from her latest LP, 30. It’s directed by Joe Talbot. Check it out below. “I Drink Wine” is Adele’s third 30 visual, having previously shared music videos for “Easy on Me” and “Oh My God.” On social media, Adele noted that the clip for “I Drink Wine” was actually the first she had shot in the album cycle.
Killer Mike Shares Video for New Song “Talk’n That Shit!”: Watch
Killer Mike has released a new single titled “Talk’n That Shit!,” along with a music video directed by Seck. After an opening voiceover cameo by Jamie Foxx, the visual establishes the ways in which Killer Mike is a community pillar. It also spotlights a number of organizations about which he cares: PAW Kids, Bass Reeves Gun Club, Next Level Boys Academy, Youth Build, and New Georgia Project. Check it out below.
The Exploitation of New York Drill Hits a Disturbing New Low
Pitchfork writer Alphonse Pierre’s rap column covers songs, mixtapes, albums, Instagram freestyles, memes, weird tweets, fashion trends—and anything else that catches his attention. The “Notti Bop” represents the worst of New York drill. Since drill became New York rap’s dominant mode in the mid 2010s, it’s...
John Lennon Sings on the Beatles’ Early “Yellow Submarine” Demo: Listen
Last month, the Beatles announced an expansive reissue of their 1966 LP Revolver. Now, the group has shared “Yellow Submarine (Songwriting Work Tape / Part 1),” a previously unreleased early demo that features spare acoustic instrumentation and vocals from John Lennon. (Ringo Starr famously sings lead vocals on the final, actual “Yellow Submarine.”) Listen to the outtake below.
Listen to CEO Trayle’s “Song Cry”: The Ones
Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Last time CEO Trayle was on From the Block, the live performance series putting out clips on YouTube at a breakneck pace, he told vivid and cold anecdotes. On his latest appearance, his writing is instead extremely insular and reflective. “Bothered that I’m doing well, you ain’t got shit to do with that/Four years I ain’t picked up no scale, and I don’t plan on goin’ back,” he raps, over the swirling vocal sample from “Song Cry.” There’s a casualness to his flows that will bring to mind everyone from Keef to Gucci to Dipset at their most sentimental. He’s firmly on his own wave, though, especially in the middle section of this track when the drums fade away and it sounds like he’s having a conversation with himself. I’m already anticipating his next appearance. Who knows where it will go?
SZA Shares Long-Teased New Song “Shirt”: Watch the Video
SZA has released her long-teased track “Shirt.” The new song arrives with a music video directed by Dave Meyers and co-starring Lakeith Stanfield (who previously featured in SZA’s “I Hate U” visual). SZA and Stanfield go Bonnie and Clyde in the new Quentin Tarantino–esque visual, which features a room full of pregnant women dressed as nuns, a dead clown, and more. Watch it below.
Alabama Shakes Announce 10th Anniversary Reissue of Debut Album Boys & Girls
On December 9, Alabama Shakes are reissuing their debut album, Boys & Girls, to mark its 10th anniversary. The new edition includes tracks from the band’s 2012 session on KCRW’s Morning Becomes Eclectic. During the session, the group played Boys & Girls songs, as well as non-album cuts like “Mama” (from the Heavy Chevy EP) and “Always Alright” (from the soundtrack to Silver Linings Playbook). Find Alabama Shakes’ performance of the latter song below.
Feeble Little Horse
Feeble Little Horse are a Pittsburgh quartet that make weird-ass noise pop. Their 2021 full-length debut, Hayday, was one of the year’s best under-sung albums, throwing shoegaze, blown-out guitars, downcast melodies, and glitchy chaos into a blender. Now, that record is being re-released by Saddle Creek, rightfully putting them on the same label as Spirit of the Beehive and Palm. “Chores,” the first song feeble little horse wrote as a complete foursome, captures the band’s freewheeling attitude. Atop fuzzy, elastic guitar, singer Lydia Slocum unloads her frustration with an ex who lacks manners and, unfortunately, looks “dumb as fuck” in a Christmas gift. “You need to do your chores/You need to clean the floors,” she demands, hardening her point with a deliciously deadpan “sorry.” Slocum’s sardonic voice slices against the unpolished, intricately layered squall, sharp enough to cut through even the most irritating of bullshit.
Jim Legxacy
Have you ever heard a song that combines anxious R&B, Midwest emo, and Afrobeats? Southeast London rapper Jim Legxacy merges all three on “dj,” a bittersweet song about a broken promise that serves as a larger signal of a relationship’s dissolution. “You don’t want to teach me how to DJ anymore,” he warbles, a choir of soft, reverberating vocals casting a forlorn atmosphere, wistful guitar melodies—the kind that defined classic albums from Mineral and The Van Pelt—mirroring the fragility of his near-tears delivery. As Legxacy recalls going up to this person’s decks and picking a song he loved, a cathartic vocal snippet from Unknown T’s 2018 UK drill hit “Homerton B” flickers like a lost memory. The undulating bass synth of drill finds its way here, as does Jersey club’s stuttering beats, situating “dj” as a UK analogue to America’s current rise in club rap. But beyond the distinctly modern feel of this sonic collage, Legxacy captures something eternal: the heartbreak of a loved one who’s drifted away.
Iggy Pop Shares New Song “Frenzy”: Listen
Iggy Pop is back with a new single, “Frenzy,” released via Atlantic Records and Gold Tooth Records, the new label from producer and guitarist Andrew Watt. Watt produced and played guitar on the new single, which also features Guns N’ Roses’ Duff McKagan on bass and Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith on drums. Listen below.
Weyes Blood Shares New Video for “Grapevine”: Watch
Weyes Blood has released a new video for her single “Grapevine.” The song was released earlier this month, and is set to appear on songwriter Natalie Mering’s upcoming album And in the Darkness, Hearts Aglow. Watch Mering navigate the aftermath of a car crash in the visual below.
Brockhampton Announce Final Album, The Family
Brockhampton has announced their final album, The Family. It’s due out November 17 via Question Everything and RCA Records. Find teasers for the project, as well as the cover artwork, below. The group teased the final album at their Coachella performance in April: After leaving the stage, they played...
“no fun/party”
In her folk songs, Chicago poet and singer Kara Jackson reaches for the comet trail of an unanswerable question and examines the vapor it leaves. “Isn’t that just love?/When you’re no fun?” she asks repeatedly on “no fun/party,” right after receiving a devastating verdict from an ex-partner: “When searching for a reason, he could only find one/He said ‘you’re just no fun.’” It’s the kind of break-up judgment that could send somebody into a years-long hibernation, but Jackson’s narrator gently probes its meaning until reaching a wise realization. Her voice, low and tender, encircles the song’s two ticking acoustic guitar chords like a protective hug, before she switches to banjo and croons a sweet denouement: “Don’t be sorry for missing the party/Cuz somebody’s party is missing you, too.”
Listen to Soufside Cheeky’s “Big Perm” [ft. Niaarican]: The Ones
Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Consider “Big Perm” an invoice; Atlanta rappers Soufside Cheeky and Niaarican want their money now. The song references the hair roller-wearing antagonist from the 1995 film Friday, opening with a clip from the movie. Soufside Cheeky is unsettlingly chill while Niaarican is snarling and confrontational; it’s like Cheeky’s patience ran thin, and she called on her friend who loves to fight a little too much. “Bitch is you playing with my money? I had that glock the last time that they seen me,” Cheeky raps over looping pianos, while Niaarican concludes: “Lay yo ass out faces on the hood.” “Playing with my money is like playing with my emotions,” Big Worm says in the movie, and these two women take this debt just as personally.
Taylor Swift, Kelela, Jeremih, and More: This Week’s Pitchfork Selects Playlist
The staff of Pitchfork listens to a lot of new music. A lot of it. On any given day our writers, editors, and contributors go through an imposing number of new releases, giving recommendations to each other and discovering new favorites along the way. Each Monday, with our Pitchfork Selects playlist, we’re sharing what our writers are playing obsessively and highlighting some of the Pitchfork staff’s favorite new music. The playlist is a grab-bag of tracks: Its only guiding principle is that these are the songs you’d gladly send to a friend.
