Oklahoma City billionaire is giving away his companyAsh JurbergOklahoma City, OK
Wedding Ring Lost at Texas State Fair Found and Finally ReturnedLarry LeaseTexas State
Flaming Lips Frontman Wayne Coyne Made Space Bubbles Cool in 2004 And Used Space Bubbles in 2021 So The Show Could Go OnAimée GramblinOklahoma City, OK
Apple Store in Oklahoma City Becomes Second to UnionizeEntrepreneur's JournalOklahoma City, OK
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
Parts Of Oklahoma Waking Up To Showers, Storms
News 9 Meteorologist Jed Castles is tracking a bout of showers and storms sweeping across parts of Oklahoma on Friday morning. Friday's showers come after an evening of heavy rain, lightning and even some hail across parts of the state. Jed says the storms were most intense on Thursday night...
KOCO
WATCH: Thief falls through ceiling after breaking into popular OKC restaurant
OKLAHOMA CITY — A popular Oklahoma City restaurant had to temporarily close after a thief was caught on camera breaking in through the roof. The owner of Off the Hook told KOCO 5 that a burglar used a ladder to get onto the roof and broke into the restaurant near Interstate 235 and Britton Road around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. The thief then went through an air duct vent before falling into the restaurant's lobby, the owner said.
News On 6
1 In Custody After Overnight Shooting In SW Oklahoma City
Emergency crews transported one person to the hospital after an overnight shooting on the southwest side of the city, according to Oklahoma City Police. Police say the shooting happened around 12 a.m. near Southwest 5th and South McArthur Boulevard. Currently, it is unclear what led to the shooting, but police...
30+ bullet shell casings found outside NE OKC home after drive-by shooting, neighbors shaken up
An early morning drive-by shooting in a NE Oklahoma City neighborhood has left some residents feeling uneasy and fearful.
15-year-old shot during alleged dispute in Watonga
A 15-year-old boy from Blaine County is fighting for his life after his family said he was shot in the head.
‘Then I just got mad,’ Homeowner refuses to let alleged burglar escape house after home invasion
Two homeowners fought back after a terrifying home invasion.
News On 6
Man Arrested After Allegedly Leading Officers On Overnight Chase In SW OKC
A man has been arrested after allegedly leading police on an overnight chase in southwest Oklahoma City. Oklahoma City Police said at around 1 a.m. they located a stolen vehicle driven by Chad Jones near South Western Avenue and I-240 and attempted a traffic stop. Jones fled the scene in...
KOCO
Small Oklahoma school district reopens days after woman found murdered
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Okla. — Students returned to class days after a woman was found murdered at a home on Strother Public Schools grounds. Seminole National Lighthorse police found a woman dead after responding to a shooting shortly before 11 p.m. Sunday. They later arrested a suspect on a first-degree murder complaint.
KOCO
Oklahoma City woman robbed in her driveway, man still on the run
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma City woman in her 70s was robbed in her own driveway and the man who robbed her is still on the run. The woman spoke to KOCO 5 in hopes of finding the man who robbed her. She said she was in her car when the man tried to open her door, then got in the backseat to steal her purse.
Police: Man spotted drunk, asleep while his baby crawled around downtown OKC street
The Oklahoma City Police Department says officers arrested a man who was allegedly too drunk to keep an eye on his son Sunday evening.
Tornado In Mustang Prompts Warning, Damages Building Across 3-Mile Area
Severe storms in Oklahoma spurred six tornadoes Monday morning and brought much-needed rain through the state. One EF-0 tornado touched down roughly 6.5 miles West-Northwest of Mustang in Canadian County. The storm traveled three miles and spanned about 50 yards. The News 9 Weather Team issued a tornado warning for...
News On 6
Suspect In Custody After Standoff In SW OKC
An armed man was arrested after he refused to come out of his home, prompting an overnight standoff in southwest Oklahoma City, police said. The incident happened at a home near Southwest 15th Street and South Czech Hall Road in Oklahoma City limits. Oklahoma City Police said the homeowner called...
News On 6
Family Of 15-Year-Old Seeks Justice Following Shooting
A 15-year-old Watonga boy is lucky to be alive after he was shot in the head last Friday. On Oct. 12, Isaac Sanders was at a Watonga home when he was shot. Police have not released any details on possible suspects or motive and have only said that an investigation into the shooting is underway.
Families Impacted By SW Oklahoma City Apartment Fire Sift Through Belongings
Residents returned to their damaged apartments on Sunday following a fire at the Cape Cod Condominiums on SW 89th Street and Sante Fe. The blaze on Saturday destroyed or damaged 10 units. All were deemed unlivable. The fire victims saw the damage firsthand as they were allowed back inside to...
KOCO
Crews respond to crash on Interstate 235 in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Crews are responding to a crash on Interstate 235 in Oklahoma City. On Monday, first responders were on the scene of a crash on I-235 near Harrison Avenue. No injuries have been reported, officials said. At this time, the middle and left lanes are blocked and...
news9.com
Severe Storms Produce Brief Tornado In Central Oklahoma
The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-0 tornado touched down Monday morning near Mustang. It was a tornado shown live on News 9 This Morning as it moved eastward across the Oklahoma City metro area. The tornado and the storms associated with it caused damage like downed power lines and...
News On 6
OCPD Searching For Answers In Unsolved Murder
The Oklahoma City Police Department are asking for help from the public after 9-year-old Dumarcus Fuller Jr. was killed in a shooting earlier this month. The shooting happened near Southeast 44th Street and South Bryant Avenue on Oct. 4. Officials said Fuller may not have been the intended target, but...
news9.com
Lane Reopened After I-44 Wreck In NW OKC
All lanes have been reopened after wreck that happened at around 12:30 p.m. Monday blocked one lane on westbound I-44 near Lake Hefner Parkway. According to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, at least one vehicle, a waste management truck, was involved and blocked the left lane, and forced traffic to a single lane.
News On 6
Auto Shop Employee Fends Off Would-Be Robber
A man is in jail after trying to rob an O'Reilly's Auto Parts near Southwest 66th Street and South May Avenue. Oklahoma City Police said an employee hit Jerry Milburn with a box of brake pads and a metal folding chair to fend him off, and it worked. Milburn is...
Sobriety checkpoint planned for Oklahoma County
If you are planning on heading to Halloween parties this weekend, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reminds you to never drink and drive.
