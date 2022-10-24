ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

KOCO

WATCH: Thief falls through ceiling after breaking into popular OKC restaurant

OKLAHOMA CITY — A popular Oklahoma City restaurant had to temporarily close after a thief was caught on camera breaking in through the roof. The owner of Off the Hook told KOCO 5 that a burglar used a ladder to get onto the roof and broke into the restaurant near Interstate 235 and Britton Road around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. The thief then went through an air duct vent before falling into the restaurant's lobby, the owner said.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

1 In Custody After Overnight Shooting In SW Oklahoma City

Emergency crews transported one person to the hospital after an overnight shooting on the southwest side of the city, according to Oklahoma City Police. Police say the shooting happened around 12 a.m. near Southwest 5th and South McArthur Boulevard. Currently, it is unclear what led to the shooting, but police...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma City woman robbed in her driveway, man still on the run

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma City woman in her 70s was robbed in her own driveway and the man who robbed her is still on the run. The woman spoke to KOCO 5 in hopes of finding the man who robbed her. She said she was in her car when the man tried to open her door, then got in the backseat to steal her purse.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Suspect In Custody After Standoff In SW OKC

An armed man was arrested after he refused to come out of his home, prompting an overnight standoff in southwest Oklahoma City, police said. The incident happened at a home near Southwest 15th Street and South Czech Hall Road in Oklahoma City limits. Oklahoma City Police said the homeowner called...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Family Of 15-Year-Old Seeks Justice Following Shooting

A 15-year-old Watonga boy is lucky to be alive after he was shot in the head last Friday. On Oct. 12, Isaac Sanders was at a Watonga home when he was shot. Police have not released any details on possible suspects or motive and have only said that an investigation into the shooting is underway.
WATONGA, OK
KOCO

Crews respond to crash on Interstate 235 in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Crews are responding to a crash on Interstate 235 in Oklahoma City. On Monday, first responders were on the scene of a crash on I-235 near Harrison Avenue. No injuries have been reported, officials said. At this time, the middle and left lanes are blocked and...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

Severe Storms Produce Brief Tornado In Central Oklahoma

The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-0 tornado touched down Monday morning near Mustang. It was a tornado shown live on News 9 This Morning as it moved eastward across the Oklahoma City metro area. The tornado and the storms associated with it caused damage like downed power lines and...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

OCPD Searching For Answers In Unsolved Murder

The Oklahoma City Police Department are asking for help from the public after 9-year-old Dumarcus Fuller Jr. was killed in a shooting earlier this month. The shooting happened near Southeast 44th Street and South Bryant Avenue on Oct. 4. Officials said Fuller may not have been the intended target, but...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

Lane Reopened After I-44 Wreck In NW OKC

All lanes have been reopened after wreck that happened at around 12:30 p.m. Monday blocked one lane on westbound I-44 near Lake Hefner Parkway. According to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, at least one vehicle, a waste management truck, was involved and blocked the left lane, and forced traffic to a single lane.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Auto Shop Employee Fends Off Would-Be Robber

A man is in jail after trying to rob an O'Reilly's Auto Parts near Southwest 66th Street and South May Avenue. Oklahoma City Police said an employee hit Jerry Milburn with a box of brake pads and a metal folding chair to fend him off, and it worked. Milburn is...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

