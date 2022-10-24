Welcome Jazz Michael Jones

Lafayette, La. ( KLFY ) – KLFY News 10 Anchor, Dalfred Jones and his wife Jazmyn welcomed their third son to the world.

Jazz Michael Jones weighed 6 pounds, 6 ounces at birth, and is 19 3/4 inches long.

Dalfred says they are all doing fine and enjoying their new bundle of joy. He adds that Jazz’s two older brothers are excited to see him as well.

