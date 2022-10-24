Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Why Day Pond State Park in CT is Worth the TripThe Connecticut ExplorerColchester, CT
25th College Foundation Hall of Fame Induction is Nov. 3Connecticut by the NumbersNew Haven, CT
Polish American Foundation of Connecticut to Celebrate 25 YearsConnecticut by the NumbersNew Britain, CT
The Witch's Dungeon, it's where the monsters go to hang out!Reviews on the Edge by Chris NersingerPlainville, CT
This leading lady stunned Hollywood when she left to become a Catholic nunAnita DurairajBethlehem, CT
Related
Waterbury police investigating fatal crash after car found in wooded area
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Waterbury police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Friday. Police said just after 9 a.m., officers responded to the intersection of North Main Street and Bucks Hill Road for the report of a car in a wooded area off a roadway. Two people were found inside the car at […]
31-Year-Old Killed After Van Collides With Scooter On Waterbury Roadway
A 31-year-old man riding a scooter was hit and killed during a crash with a van in Connecticut. The incident took place in New Haven County around 6:30 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 27 in Waterbury in the area of 1015 Meriden Road. According to Lt. Ryan Bessette of the Waterbury Police,...
NBC Connecticut
Man Dead After Being Shot While Driving, Crashing Car Into Fence in Hartford
A man is dead after being shot while behind the wheel and crashing into a fence in Hartford Thursday night. The crash happened in the area of 539 Hillside Ave. at about 5:30 p.m. Police said they believe there was an attempted hit-and-run in the Flatbush Avenue area. A man's...
Eyewitness News
Meriden man arrested following shooting, deadly crash in Southington
SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A shooting and deadly crash that closed a portion of a busy street in Southington on Thursday morning led to one arrest. Southington police said they arrested 43-year-old Victor R. Perez of Meriden. The victim of in the vehicle was identified as 28-year-old Jose L. Principe...
Police identify Waterbury man fatally struck while riding scooter
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A man riding a scooter was fatally struck by a van in Waterbury Thursday morning. Waterbury police responded to the 1000 block of Meriden Road just before 6:30 a.m. and found a van that had collided with a scooter. The scooter operator, identified by police as 31-year-old Jose Mercado of Waterbury, […]
Hartford driver shot dead
A 23-year-old driver has been shot and killed in Hartford after police say he chased a vehicle that had hit his car and then sped off before a passenger got out and opened fire.
NBC Connecticut
LifeStar, Ambulance Responding After Man Falls From Roof in Torrington
A man fell from a roof in Torrington Thursday and an ambulance and LifeStar are responding, according to Litchfield County Dispatch. The man fell around 20 feet from a roof on Highland Avenue. No additional information was immediately available.
62-year-old bicyclist sent to hospital after being hit by vehicle in Manchester
MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — A 62-year-old bicyclist was taken to a hospital Wednesday with “significant life-threatening injuries” after being hit by a vehicle in Manchester, according to police. The crash happened at about 3:40 p.m. to the Tolland Turnpike near the Interstate 84 overpass at Burrs Corners. The vehicle that hit the cyclist was driving […]
Eyewitness News
A Bristol man is planning a personal tribute to honor the fallen Bristol police officers.
Hartford Police are investigating a homicide in the area of 539 Hillside Avenue. Watertown Police Department hold fundraiser for Bristol officers. The Watertown Police Department held a fundraiser pasta dinner to raise money in honor of Lieutenant Dustin DeMonte and Sergeant Alex Hamzy. Meriden man arrested following shooting, deadly crash...
Hartford police: Man killed after shooter rear-ended him, then fired
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police have identified a person who was shot in the head while driving Thursday night in Hartford. The homicide happened in the 500 block of Hillside Avenue, according to police. Officers were called to the area at about 5:30 p.m. after ShotSpotter recorded that multiple rounds were fired. When they arrived, […]
New Britain Herald
Southington man who owns, operates tow truck companies in Bristol, Plainville pleads not guilty to insurance fraud
A man who owns and manages tow truck companies in Bristol and Plainville has pleaded not guilty to allegations that he committed insurance fraud by appropriating tens of thousands of dollars in overcharges. Christopher Pio, 52, of 68 Brightwood Lane, Southington, has pleaded not guilty to two counts each of...
Video: Car engulfed in flames after crash in Glastonbury
GLASTONBURY, Conn. — A car was engulfed in flames and firefighters fought to extinguish it after a two-car crash in Glastonbury on Wednesday morning. Responders were called to the scene at Coleman and Chestnut Hill roads just before 7 a.m. One of the drivers and one firefighter suffered minor...
wamc.org
Early morning crash between truck, minivan leaves 3 dead in Sheffield
A motor vehicle collision in Sheffield, Massachusetts Tuesday morning has left three dead. Sheffield Police Chief Eric Munson says the crash took place on Route 7 near Pike Road around 5:30 a.m. “It was a pickup truck versus a minivan," Munson told WAMC. "Three passengers in the minivan passed away....
New Britain Herald
New Britain police blotter
Thomas Dyran Walker, 42, 423 Church St. Flr. 2, New Britain, reckless endangerment, ill opn mv under 14-140 suspension, engaging police in pursuit. Michael C. Owens, 60, 300 Martin Luther King Dr. Apt. 27, New Britain, improper use-marker/lic/rgstr, operate/parks unregistered mv, pos control substance – first offense, ill opn mv under suspension.
WNYT
3 people killed, 5 injured in Berkshire County crash
Three people are dead and five more are in the hospital after a crash in Berkshire County. NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Berkshire Eagle report the crash happened Tuesday on Route 7 in Sheffield. The accident involved a minivan and a pickup truck. Three passengers in the minivan...
New Britain Herald
No charges filed directly related to Southington homicide; suspect with 'possible connection' free from custody
SOUTHINGTON – No charges have been filed directly related to a homicide in Southington early Thursday, while a man with a possible connection remains free from custody after being arrested on a firearm charge. The death of Waterbury resident Jose Principe was ruled a homicide Thursday afternoon after he...
Bristol Press
Bristol woman who police say punched Bristol Hospital nurse no longer faces charges
BRISTOL - A city woman no longer faces charges after police said she assaulted a nurse and another hospital employee in 2019. Noella Morin, 69, of Sheila Court, received a dismissal on two pending cases during a hearing this week in New Britain Superior Court. This comes after she was...
Eyewitness News
South Windsor man charged in deadly Hartford crash
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A man from South Windsor was arrested in connection to a deadly Hartford crash from earlier this year. Police said it happened just after midnight January 1 in the area of Main Street and Battles Street. Officers responded for the report of a serious crash...
Bristol Press
Silver Alert canceled for Southington man
SOUTHINGTON – A 20-year-old from Southington has gone missing. State police late Wednesday issued a Silver Alert for Ralph Jose Deliz. Police said he went missing sometime Wednesday and was last seen driving his black Honda Civic with a red underglow light. The Southington resident has been described as...
Waterbury PD search for white BMW in critical hit-and-run
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury police have identified the vehicle that struck and critically injured a man on East Main Street on Wednesday. Just after 6:30 p.m., Waterbury officers responded to the scene after getting reports that a car had struck a pedestrian and fled from the collision. Upon arrival, officers found a 41-year-old Waterbury […]
Comments / 0