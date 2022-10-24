ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berlin, CT

Eyewitness News

Meriden man arrested following shooting, deadly crash in Southington

SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A shooting and deadly crash that closed a portion of a busy street in Southington on Thursday morning led to one arrest. Southington police said they arrested 43-year-old Victor R. Perez of Meriden. The victim of in the vehicle was identified as 28-year-old Jose L. Principe...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
WTNH

Police identify Waterbury man fatally struck while riding scooter

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A man riding a scooter was fatally struck by a van in Waterbury Thursday morning. Waterbury police responded to the 1000 block of Meriden Road just before 6:30 a.m. and found a van that had collided with a scooter. The scooter operator, identified by police as 31-year-old Jose Mercado of Waterbury, […]
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

Hartford police: Man killed after shooter rear-ended him, then fired

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police have identified a person who was shot in the head while driving Thursday night in Hartford. The homicide happened in the 500 block of Hillside Avenue, according to police. Officers were called to the area at about 5:30 p.m. after ShotSpotter recorded that multiple rounds were fired. When they arrived, […]
HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

Video: Car engulfed in flames after crash in Glastonbury

GLASTONBURY, Conn. — A car was engulfed in flames and firefighters fought to extinguish it after a two-car crash in Glastonbury on Wednesday morning. Responders were called to the scene at Coleman and Chestnut Hill roads just before 7 a.m. One of the drivers and one firefighter suffered minor...
GLASTONBURY, CT
wamc.org

Early morning crash between truck, minivan leaves 3 dead in Sheffield

A motor vehicle collision in Sheffield, Massachusetts Tuesday morning has left three dead. Sheffield Police Chief Eric Munson says the crash took place on Route 7 near Pike Road around 5:30 a.m. “It was a pickup truck versus a minivan," Munson told WAMC. "Three passengers in the minivan passed away....
SHEFFIELD, MA
New Britain Herald

New Britain police blotter

Thomas Dyran Walker, 42, 423 Church St. Flr. 2, New Britain, reckless endangerment, ill opn mv under 14-140 suspension, engaging police in pursuit. Michael C. Owens, 60, 300 Martin Luther King Dr. Apt. 27, New Britain, improper use-marker/lic/rgstr, operate/parks unregistered mv, pos control substance – first offense, ill opn mv under suspension.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
WNYT

3 people killed, 5 injured in Berkshire County crash

Three people are dead and five more are in the hospital after a crash in Berkshire County. NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Berkshire Eagle report the crash happened Tuesday on Route 7 in Sheffield. The accident involved a minivan and a pickup truck. Three passengers in the minivan...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
Eyewitness News

South Windsor man charged in deadly Hartford crash

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A man from South Windsor was arrested in connection to a deadly Hartford crash from earlier this year. Police said it happened just after midnight January 1 in the area of Main Street and Battles Street. Officers responded for the report of a serious crash...
HARTFORD, CT
Bristol Press

Silver Alert canceled for Southington man

SOUTHINGTON – A 20-year-old from Southington has gone missing. State police late Wednesday issued a Silver Alert for Ralph Jose Deliz. Police said he went missing sometime Wednesday and was last seen driving his black Honda Civic with a red underglow light. The Southington resident has been described as...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
WTNH

Waterbury PD search for white BMW in critical hit-and-run

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury police have identified the vehicle that struck and critically injured a man on East Main Street on Wednesday. Just after 6:30 p.m., Waterbury officers responded to the scene after getting reports that a car had struck a pedestrian and fled from the collision. Upon arrival, officers found a 41-year-old Waterbury […]
WATERBURY, CT

