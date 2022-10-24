NEW BRITAIN – Wheeler’s Family Health & Wellness Center in New Britain hosted an open house following the finishing of third floor renovations. “We’re trying to expand our children’s behavioral health program here so we’re just kind of putting it out there that we’re here because this program is new for New Britain,” said Heather Arduini, director of behavioral health, Wheeler. “And since we expanded into the new building we just want our kids and the parents to get engaged.”

NEW BRITAIN, CT ・ 8 HOURS AGO