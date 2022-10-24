ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Britain, CT

New Britain police blotter

Monika Kiczuk, 29, 49 Walsh St. Flr. 2, New Britain, third-degree larceny, use of drug paraphernalia, pos control substance – second offense, ill opn mv under 14-140 suspension. George Herbert Johnson, 37, 111 Clinic Dr. Apt. 100, New Britain, second-degree threatening, second-degree breach of peace. Shelby M. Prendergast, 30,...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Man's death in Southington ruled homicide

SOUTHINGTON – A man’s death originally thought to be related to a car accident in Southington on Thursday has been ruled a homicide. Police in the afternoon hours said the autopsy on Jose Principe, 28, of Waterbury, showed that he died of a gunshot wound to the torso.
SOUTHINGTON, CT
John S. Manning

John S. Manning, 83, of Kensington, and Shelter Harbor, RI, passed away peacefully with family members on Oct. 21, 2022. He was the devoted husband of Brenda (Argosy) Manning, with whom he shared 61 years of marriage. They had met ice skating as teenagers at New Britain's Walnut Hill Park.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Silver Alert canceled for Southington man

SOUTHINGTON – A 20-year-old from Southington has gone missing. State police late Wednesday issued a Silver Alert for Ralph Jose Deliz. Police said he went missing sometime Wednesday and was last seen driving his black Honda Civic with a red underglow light. The Southington resident has been described as...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Cadillac Ranch will host a benefit concert for the Bristol Police Department Friday

BRISTOL – Cadillac Ranch will host a benefit concert for the Bristol Police Department this Friday in the wake of two local officers being killed in the line of duty. The concert, which will feature country singer-songwriter Jordan Oaks, will begin at 6 p.m. this Friday, Oct. 28 at the restaurant at 45 Jude Lane in Southington. Ticket sales will support the Bristol Police Department.
BRISTOL, CT
Wheeler's Family Health Center in New Britain celebrates expansion

NEW BRITAIN – Wheeler’s Family Health & Wellness Center in New Britain hosted an open house following the finishing of third floor renovations. “We’re trying to expand our children’s behavioral health program here so we’re just kind of putting it out there that we’re here because this program is new for New Britain,” said Heather Arduini, director of behavioral health, Wheeler. “And since we expanded into the new building we just want our kids and the parents to get engaged.”
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Republican Registrar of Voters in New Britain defends character after Confederate flag was seen in his office

NEW BRITAIN – Republican Registrar of Voters Peter Gostin defended his character this week after it was called into question by visitors to his office in City Hall. In an article published Wednesday, the New Britain Progressive reported that Central Connecticut State University student Taina Manick discovered a Confederate flag in Gostin’s office when she came to pick up voter registration cards for students Monday.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Greater New Britain Teen Pregnancy Prevention will be next month's beneficiary of Stop & Shop bag program

NEW BRITAIN – Stop & Shop has selected the Greater New Britain Teen Pregnancy Prevention, Inc. as a beneficiary of its Community Bag Program for the month of November. The organization was selected by store leadership at the Stop & Shop located at 1309 Corbin Avenue in New Britain. For every $2.50 reusable Community Bag that is purchased at this location during November, Greater New Britain Teen Pregnancy Prevention will receive a $1 donation, unless otherwise directed by the customer through the Giving Tag attached to the bag.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Nilda (Garcia) Rose

Nilda (Garcia) Rose, 79, of Naples, FL. and previously a long time resident of Plainville, passed away peacefully at home on Oct. 22, 2022 after a long illness. Born in Bronx, NY on Jan. 28, 1943 to the late Nicolas and Emelia Garcia, she moved to Connecticut at an early age. She attended Plainville public schools and graduated from Plainville High School in 1961. While raising two sons, she worked at several employers prior to her retirement in 1986 as a Dept. Manager and employee of more than 20 years at Critikon Inc., a Johnson & Johnson Company in Southington.
NAPLES, FL
Newington Town Manager Keith Chapman resigns

NEWINGTON – Town Manager Keith Chapman has resigned from his position for personal reasons and will be officially departing Dec. 2. The Town Council accepted his resignation during its regular meeting Tuesday night, also passing a resolution to begin the process of filling the position. “I think you’ve done...
NEWINGTON, CT
Newington officials hear from staff about infrastructure needs and improvements

NEWINGTON – Elected officials heard from town staff this week about infrastructure needs and improvements made around town. Assistant Town Manager Joe Salamone, Acting Director of Facilities Management John Kubachka, Town Engineer Gary Fuerstenberg and Highways Superintendent Rob Hillman addressed the Newington Town Council at its regular meeting Tuesday night.
NEWINGTON, CT
Newington Public Schools asking community for help as it hopes to improve

NEWINGTON – Newington Public Schools is engaging the community in efforts to improve as a district. NPS’ Office of Equity and Inclusion recently distributed a survey to school families and the community-at-large with the help of the Newington Chamber of Commerce. The efforts are being led by NPS...
NEWINGTON, CT
Open forum to discuss changes to City Charter taking place Wednesday

NEW BRITAIN – There will be an open forum to discuss two ballot questions asking for changes to the City Charter Wednesday at the New Britain Public Library. Donald DeFronzo, currently serving as Gov. William A. O'Neill Endowed Chair in Public Policy and Practical Politics at Central Connecticut State University will share his perspective on the issues at the forum. DeFronzo, a former state commissioner and state senator, served as mayor from 1989 to 1993.
NEW BRITAIN, CT

