Madison police arrest three people, one accused of setting car on fire

By Kyle Jones
 4 days ago

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police arrested three people Sunday after a confrontation that they said stemmed from one of the people setting a car on fire.

Officers were called to the 400 block of Parkwood Lane for a vehicle fire just after 3:30 a.m. A man at the scene accused a 43-year-old woman of setting the fire.

Police told the man to wait at the scene, but he and a 39-year-old woman reportedly left and confronted the other woman. Officers located the three people and intervened.

The 43-year-old woman faces a charge of arson. The man faces a disorderly conduct charge. The 39-year-old woman faces charges of disorderly conduct, battery and criminal damage to property.

News 3 Now is not naming the suspects at this time as part of a policy not to name people accused of crimes until they have been formally charged in court. Click here to learn more about the policy . They are currently being held in the Dane County Jail.

