Along with just about every other area of life, the lockdowns severely impacted the television landscape. ITV’s long-running reality juggernaut I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! wasn’t spared the disruption and was forced to move production from its native Australia to the UK for the past two seasons. Now, as we draw ever closer to the 2022 series, fans are likely anticipating the show’s grand return. To find out everything there is to know about I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! 2022, keep scrolling.

2 DAYS AGO