Touch-A-Truck at Town Center at Cobb

Caffeine and Octane returns to Town Center at Cobb, featuring a Broncos and BMWs theme, on Nov. 6 from 9 a.m. – noon. Attendees can find the family-friendly event, which features over 1,000 unique automobiles, in the parking lot near Belk and JCPenney. Guests are encouraged to make toy donations for the MUST Ministries Toy Shop. MUST Ministries ensures that families in Cobb and Cherokee County receive toys, blankets, hats, socks, family games and much more every Christmas. Any donations attendees make are greatly appreciated. During Caffeine and Octane, the mall opens early at 11 a.m.

KENNESAW, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO