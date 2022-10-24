ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

Touch-A-Truck at Town Center at Cobb

 4 days ago

Town Center at Cobb

Oct. 22 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Town Center at Cobb offers kids of all ages the opportunity to learn about the different types of trucks that keep our communities safe and functional with Truck-a-Palooza! Families can explore, take pictures with police cars, Military vehicles, SWAT trucks, fire engines, construction vehicles and many more! This event costs $5 per person or a maximum of $20 per family, with free admission for kids under two. All proceeds will be donated to the Cobb County Safety Village.

Atlanta News

Town Center at Cobb to Host Caffeine & Octane Event, Nov. 6

Caffeine and Octane returns to Town Center at Cobb, featuring a Broncos and BMWs theme, on Nov. 6 from 9 a.m. – noon. Attendees can find the family-friendly event, which features over 1,000 unique automobiles, in the parking lot near Belk and JCPenney. Guests are encouraged to make toy donations for the MUST Ministries Toy Shop. MUST Ministries ensures that families in Cobb and Cherokee County receive toys, blankets, hats, socks, family games and much more every Christmas. Any donations attendees make are greatly appreciated. During Caffeine and Octane, the mall opens early at 11 a.m.
KENNESAW, GA
thecitymenus.com

Villa Rica gets $1.14 million grant for downtown upgrade

Villa Rica has been awarded a $1.14 million grant from the Atlanta Regional Commission that will kick off what city officials say will be a major renovation in its downtown. The funds are part of the ARC’s Livable Cities Initiative, a program that involves federal funds and is intended to improve pedestrian and vehicular access to downtown areas.
VILLA RICA, GA
Atlanta News

Garden and Gun Club Sunday Supper at The Battery Atlanta

Sunday, Nov. 6 from 5-10 p.m. Diners can sit back, relax and enjoy great eats and community the way Sunday supper is meant to be with a three-course family style dinner at the Garden and Gun Club. Executive Chef Sam Davis and one of the region’s finest culinary talents will collaborate to bring a delicious meal and wine paring to guests. More information on the event is available here.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police investigating body found on I-285 W exit ramp

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. - Police are investigating a death on an Interstate 285 exit in Sandy Springs Thursday morning. Officers have shut down the I-285 West exit ramp to Roswell Road as part of the investigation. Officials have confirmed with FOX 5 that police located a body in the road...
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
wrganews.com

5 arrested near Intersection of Wilson Avenue and Grover Street

Five young men from Rome were arrested at the same time by the Floyd County Police Department on Thursday. According to Floyd County Jail Records, 19-year-old Timian Jarayus Lei Howard, 17-year-old Angelo Hasan Ingram, 18-year-old Willie James Lee III, 19-year-old Jaquan Le’ Jackson, and 19-year-old Malcolm Tyrell Kennedy were all arrested for multiple charges near the intersection of Wilson Avenue and Grover Street.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
Atlanta News

Walk to End Alzheimer’s at The Battery Atlanta

Saturday, Nov. 5 at 8 a.m. The community is invited to add a flower to the fight during The Battery Atlanta’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Held annually in more than 600 communities across the nation, this event will fundraise for Alzheimer’s care support and research. The inspiring fundraiser calls on participants of all ages and abilities to join the walk against Alzheimer’s. Attendees are encouraged to register here.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta News

Atlanta News

