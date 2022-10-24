Touch-A-Truck at Town Center at Cobb
Oct. 22 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Town Center at Cobb offers kids of all ages the opportunity to learn about the different types of trucks that keep our communities safe and functional with Truck-a-Palooza! Families can explore, take pictures with police cars, Military vehicles, SWAT trucks, fire engines, construction vehicles and many more! This event costs $5 per person or a maximum of $20 per family, with free admission for kids under two. All proceeds will be donated to the Cobb County Safety Village.
