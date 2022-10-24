ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Erie police file charges in bombing of porch of Poplar Street apartment house

By Tim Hahn, Erie Times-News
Erie Times News
Erie Times News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nV9vo_0ikdJAzb00

An explosion that ripped through the entryway of a west Erie apartment house last week was caused by what Erie police called an "illegal incendiary device" tossed at the residence.

Investigators have charged a 55-year-old Erie man, whom they said had issues with one of the apartment house's residents, with causing the explosion.

The accused bomber, Rodrick E. Caldwell, was arraigned Friday night on felony counts of arson and criminal mischief and misdemeanor counts of prohibited offensive weapons and recklessly endangering in the incident. Erie 6th Ward District Judge Timothy Beveridge set bond at $10,000.

Police accuse Caldwell of igniting and throwing the explosive device at 916 Poplar St. at about 6:55 p.m. on Oct. 18. The device exploded on the three-unit house's entryway, blowing out the glass to the entryway door and front door, the glass on the front vestibule, and the transom. Investigators estimated the damage at more than $5,000, according to information in Caldwell's criminal complaint.

A motive in the bombing was unknown Monday, though Erie police Lt. Julie Kemling said one of the occupants of the apartment house "had some issues" with Caldwell.

Two people were inside the house at the time of the explosion, but no one was injured, according to Erie police.

Bombing included white flash, white smoke

A resident of the house told Erie police officers who responded to the explosion that he was in a bathroom on the house's second floor when he heard the doorbell ring twice, then heard a large explosion. The man said he went downstairs and saw smoke and his front entryway destroyed, investigators reported.

A neighbor also reported hearing the explosion and seeing a white flash and a lot of white smoke.

Witnesses told police they saw a vehicle leaving the area slowly after the explosion.

Erie firefighters and the Erie Bureau of Police Bomb Squad responded to the explosion along with city police patrol officers.

Doorbell camera provide evidence in bombing

Police said after the explosion that investigators planned to search areas around the house for security cameras that might have video of the incident. Police obtained video from a doorbell camera that captured images of a vehicle, and investigators were able to trace the vehicle to Caldwell, Lt. Kemling said Monday.

Search warrants were served on Caldwell's vehicle and on his Erie residence as part of the investigation, and during those searches, police found "illegal incendiary devices" that were consistent with evidence found at the scene of the bombing, Erie police officials said Monday.

Contact Tim Hahn at thahn@timesnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @ETNhahn.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
erienewsnow.com

Police Recover Meth, Cocaine, Fentanyl During Jamestown Traffic Stop

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 34-year-old Jamestown man was allegedly busted with meth, cocaine and fentanyl during a traffic stop overnight. Officers with the Jamestown Police Department arrested Brandon Anderson following a traffic stop in the area of North Main and West 5th Streets just before 1 a.m. Friday.
JAMESTOWN, NY
explore venango

BREAKING NEWS: Police Searching for Missing Oil City Man

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – Police are asking the public’s help in the search for a missing 56-year-old man who was last seen on October 24. According to a release issued on Friday afternoon (October 28), Oil City Police are searching for Guy T. Goodwill, 56, of Oil City.
OIL CITY, PA
yourdailylocal.com

Oct. 27, 2022 Police Blotter

Joseph Wees, 41, Warren was charged with Theft by Unlawful Taking, Receiving Stolen Property, & Deceptive Business Practice on 10/10/2022 following an investigation from August. Brian Johnson, 48, Warren was cited for Accident Damage to an unattended vehicle, following a Hit and Run Accident on 10/09/2022. Crystal Yeskey, 29, Warren...
WARREN, PA
explore venango

Three Franklin Men Allegedly Damages Outdoor Restroom at Two Mile Run Park With 12-Gauge Shotgun

OAKLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have charged three Franklin men accused of shooting an outdoor restroom at Two Mile Run County Park several times with a shotgun. Court documents indicate that Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 18-year-old Kyle William Bevington, of Franklin, 18-year-old Dakotah Cole Brink, of Harrisville, and 21-year-old Gunnar James Close, of Franklin.
FRANKLIN, PA
YourErie

More details released on Thursday evening I-90 semi accident

We have an update on what caused the crash on I-90 where a semi truck went off the highway and into a ravine Thursday evening. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the driver reportedly fell asleep behind the wheel which resulted in the semi swerving into the right shoulder, then striking and traveling through a guiderail. […]
ERIE, PA
explore venango

Police Investigating Hit-and-Run Crash in East Mead Township

EAST MEAD TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police are investigating a hit-and-run accident that occurred in East Mead Township. According to Meadville-based State Police, the incident occurred near Hinkson Road and Frenchtown Road, in East Mead Township, Crawford County, sometime between 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 23, and 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 24.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Oil City Man Accused of Stealing Over $550 in Merchandise from Walmart

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City man faces a first-degree misdemeanor count of theft after an investigation revealed he stole over $550 worth of merchandise from Walmart. Court documents indicate that Franklin-based State Police filed the following criminal charge against 47-year-old Jody R. Wagner, of Oil City,...
OIL CITY, PA
explore venango

Police: Oil City Woman Caught With Drugs, Paraphernalia During Traffic Stop

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City woman is behind bars after authorities reportedly found suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine and other drugs during a traffic stop on Friday evening. According to court documents, the Oil City Police Department on October 24 filed criminal charges against 29-year-old Shyanne Marie Scott...
OIL CITY, PA
explore venango

Robbery Suspect Now Facing Meth Charges

SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin man who is already in jail following an alleged robbery is now facing drug charges. Scotty Allen Peterson, 31, was arraigned on the following charges on Monday:. Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony. Int. Possession Controlled Substance...
FRANKLIN, PA
wnynewsnow.com

Six Arrested In Simultaneous Drug Raids

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Six Jamestown residents face a slew of charges following two drug raids on the city’s southside. Investigators with the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force executived a search warrants simultaneously at 57 Colfax and 34 Sampson Streets on Tuesday. The SWAT Team arrested...
JAMESTOWN, NY
explore venango

Area Woman Accused of Harboring, Hindering Apprehension of Wanted Man

HOWE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area woman is accused of harboring and hindering the apprehension of a wanted man in Howe Township. Court documents indicate the Forest County Sheriff’s office filed criminal charges against 35-year-old Jonna Marie Arnold, of Sheffield, in Magisterial District Judge Daniel L. Miller’s office on Friday, October 21.
FOREST COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Victim of fatal E. 10th St. car accident identified

Investigators have released the identity of the victim killed in a one-vehicle crash in the City of Erie. That accident happened Monday morning in the 1500 block of East 10th Street just east of Payne Avenue. According to Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook, Dominique Williams, 31, of Erie was pronounced dead at the scene. Williams […]
ERIE, PA
Erie Times News

Erie Times News

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Erie, PA from GoErie.com.

 http://goerie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy