Rain may not be enough to stave off water restrictions

Wichitans arose to rainy weather Monday. Predictions of up to an inch of rainfall before skies clear on Tuesday are welcome -- but may not prevent water customers from sliding into water-use restrictions.

As of Monday, Lake Arrowhead was 68.3 percent full and Lake Kickapoo had fallen to 59.1 percent of capacity. If the two primary reservoirs drop to 65 percent, Stage 1 Drought Watch water-use restrictions will kick in. The impact for most Wichitans will be that outdoor sprinkler use will be limited to two days a week. Residents whose addresses end in even numbers would be allowed to water on Mondays and Thursdays while those with odd-ending addresses would be allowed to water on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Water from Lake Kemp, a third reservoir the city uses, has been shut down for the winter. It stood at 51.2 percent of capacity Monday.

The city said Monday Stage 1 restrictions are likely within two weeks, most likely occurring about Nov. 7.

Monday's rain had officially producted a half-inch by 9 a.m. It came as Wichita Falls fell more than 12 inches behind average rainfall for this time of year. It takes several days for rainfall's impact on lakes to become measureable.