Baltimore, MD

Man Shot In The Head Dies After Weekend Baltimore Shooting

By Annie DeVoe
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SyhrB_0ikdIzSf00
Baltimore police Photo Credit: Baltimore City PD

One man is dead after being shot in the head in Baltimore over the weekend, authorities say.

Officers found the 35-year-old victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the head in the 1700 block of Normal Avenue around 10 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 22, according to Baltimore police.

Medics responded to the scene and pronounced the victim dead.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Homicide detectives, at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also anonymously text a tip by visiting the Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland website.

Comments / 3

 

