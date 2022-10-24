Fatality at Acosta Deep Mine

Somerset County Coroner Cullen Swank is investigating a death at Corsa Coal's Acosta Deep Mine in Jenner Township.

Swank said the cause of death for Sean Dennehy is pending investigation. He was pronounced dead at 1:21 p.m. Saturday by Deputy Coroner Alexis Lichty. He did not know where Dennehy is from.

Corsa Coal Corp. said in a press release that an employee was found unresponsive underground by coworkers during routine maintenance activities in the late morning of Oct. 22. There were no active mining operations at the mine on Oct. 22, it said.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the employee’s family and friends, and with our Corsa team at this incredibly difficult time," Kevin M. Harrigan, interim president and chief executive officer of Corsa, said. "We will complete a thorough review and will issue further statements and provide additional information as appropriate.”

The release said regulatory authorities and agencies were notified, and the company is fully cooperating with the investigation. Operations at the Acosta Deep Mine have recommenced.

Corsa is a coal mining company that produces and sells metallurgical coal, an essential ingredient in the production of steel, to domestic and international steel and coke producers in the Atlantic and Pacific basin markets.