ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset County, PA

Fatality at Acosta Deep Mine

By Madolin Edwards, The Daily American
The Daily American
The Daily American
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ebLTP_0ikdIOF800

Somerset County Coroner Cullen Swank is investigating a death at Corsa Coal's Acosta Deep Mine in Jenner Township.

Swank said the cause of death for Sean Dennehy is pending investigation. He was pronounced dead at 1:21 p.m. Saturday by Deputy Coroner Alexis Lichty. He did not know where Dennehy is from.

Corsa Coal Corp. said in a press release that an employee was found unresponsive underground by coworkers during routine maintenance activities in the late morning of Oct. 22. There were no active mining operations at the mine on Oct. 22, it said.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the employee’s family and friends, and with our Corsa team at this incredibly difficult time," Kevin M. Harrigan, interim president and chief executive officer of Corsa, said. "We will complete a thorough review and will issue further statements and provide additional information as appropriate.”

The release said regulatory authorities and agencies were notified, and the company is fully cooperating with the investigation. Operations at the Acosta Deep Mine have recommenced.

Corsa is a coal mining company that produces and sells metallurgical coal, an essential ingredient in the production of steel, to domestic and international steel and coke producers in the Atlantic and Pacific basin markets.

Comments / 3

Related
wtae.com

Thomas Stanko charged with homicide in Cassandra Gross disappearance

Thomas Stanko, the longtime person of interest in the disappearance of Unity Township woman Cassandra Gross, has been charged with homicide. Westmoreland County officials announced the charge against Stanko in a news conference Thursday. “I hope beyond all measure that this brings some peace to Cassandra’s mom,” District Attorney Nicole...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
fox8tv.com

8 People Facing Homicide Charges

State police in Indiana County say seven adults and one juvenile are facing charges of kidnapping and/or conspiracy in connection to the disappearance of 19-year-old Hayden Garreffa, who police say was found dead over the weekend in Brush Valley Township. Troopers say Garreffa was reported missing last Thursday, Oct. 20,...
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

$4K in drugs, edibles seized from Johnstown home

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man was arrested after the Cambria County Drug Task Force executed a search warrant that found thousands of dollars worth of drugs, according to the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General. Police searched a home located along the 700 block of Cypress Street in Johnstown and seized multiple grams […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WJAC TV

DA: Man arrested in Johnstown with nearly 1K grams of marijuana, cocaine

Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Cambria County District Attorney's office say a man is behind bars after being arrested in Johnstown Thursday morning with nearly 1,000 combined grams of marijuana and cocaine. Investigators say members of the Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General and the Cambria County...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
wcn247.com

7 arrested in death of Western Pa. man

INDIANA, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say eight people have been arrested in the case of a 19-year-old man taken from his western Pennsylvania home last week and later found stabbed to death in a rural area. State police and prosecutors in Indiana County said seven adults between 18 and 21 were arrested on charges of kidnapping to facilitate a felony and/or conspiracy in the death of 19-year-old Hayden Garreffa. He was taken from his residence Thursday and his body was found Saturday. Some defendants were also charged with conspiracy; a 14-year-old girl was also arrested. Police said homicide charges "will be filed pending further investigation.” Authorities declined to discuss a possible motive.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
fox8tv.com

Cambria County Shots Fired Investigation

Police in Cambria County are searching for an unidentified suspect following a shots fired incident in Northern Cambria earlier Thursday. Authorities say the incident reportedly occurred near a residence located along Shawna Road (Route 219) in Susquehanna Township. Police say the victim fled the scene and there has been no...
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WDTV

Police investigate burglaries, thefts near state border

FRIENDSVILLE, Md. (WDTV) - Troopers from the Maryland State Police are investigating several burglaries and thefts in the Friendsville area of Garrett County, Maryland. Troopers say the crimes have happened at several homes near the West Virginia and Pennsylvania state borders. Anyone with information about the crimes is asked to...
GARRETT COUNTY, MD
wdadradio.com

FIRE REPORTED IN BURRELL TOWNSHIP THIS MORNING

No one was hurt in a structure fire that happened this morning in Burrell Township. (Photo by Josh Widdowson) At 5:15 a.m., Indiana County 911 dispatched the Blairsville, Black Lick, Coral Graceton and Homer City fire departments for a reported structure fire at 1583 Cornell Road in Burrell Township. The county Hazmat team and Citizen’s Ambulance were also dispatched at the time. At 7:03, the Clyde fire department was called in for standby detail for the Blairsville and Black Lick fire companies, but they would be called to the scene 10 minutes later. Initial reports said the fire was in a one-story wood-framed structure with a basement and fire was showing from one room when crews arrived. Reports are also saying that the home was in a “hoarding condition.” About 30 minutes after the initial dispatch was made, the fire was reported out, but crews remain on scene to look for hot spots and extensions.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

PHOTOS: Multiple crews stomp out wildfire in Blair County

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Firefighters from multiple crews are fighting a wildfire on Old Rt. 22, just above the Altoona Water Authority’s Plane Nine reservoir, in Juniata Township. Crews at the scene told WTAJ that the fire is currently contained and they are working on keeping it contained. They were at the scene for […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
fox8tv.com

Petersburg Man Facing Charges

Huntingdon Borough police say a Petersburg man is facing charges accused of supplying a teen-relative with Marijuana. Police say Jeffrey Weimer is accused of providing the drugs to a 14-year-old while babysitting him. Court documents say police learned this had been happening since the boy was 12. Police say the...
PETERSBURG, PA
WJAC TV

Police: Man shot into bathroom with his father inside

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — UPDATE: The suspect has been identified and arrested. A Northern Cambria man is facing multiple charges, including felonies, after police said he shot through the door of the bathroom at his father. According to a criminal complaint, Brian Davis Jr., 29, fired the shots...
NORTHERN CAMBRIA, PA
WTAJ

Bedford County woman reported missing

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 33-year-old woman. Elizabeth Harclerode, of New Paris, was last seen Oct. 23 between 10 p.m. and midnight. Police were told she left in an unknown direction from the Crissman Road area of East Saint Clair Township in Bedford […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Missing MD man at risk found in western PA, police say

UPDATE: The missing Maryland man has been found in western Pennsylvania and is safe, according to the City of Hyattsville Police Department. The original story can be found below. SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are searching for a missing man who has a serious health condition and they believe he could be in Somerset […]
HYATTSVILLE, MD
WTAJ

4 taken to hospital after crash in Somerset County

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two people were flown and two people were driven to the hospital following a single-vehicle crash with entrapment in Shade Township Monday. The crash occurred at the 700 block of Monument Road around 7 p.m. on Oct. 24, according to Somerset County 911. State police said the driver of the […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
fox8tv.com

Fire Destroys Three East Freedom Twp. Homes

A fire destroyed three trailer homes in Blair county early Wednesday morning. We’re still learning more about what happened. We spoke with neighbors and one of the trailer park’s managers. 911 officials say the blaze broke out just after 4 a.m. along Chevrolet Drive in East Freedom Township....
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
fox8tv.com

Thomas Pre-Trial Hearing

Another pre-trial hearing was held Tuesday in Somerset County in the sexual assault case against suspended Somerset County District Attorney Jeff Thomas. Thomas, who is scheduled to go to trial early next year, is accused of sexually assaulting a woman inside her Windber-area home in September of last year. During...
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
The Daily American

The Daily American

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
280K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Somerset, PA from Daily American Online.

 http://dailyamerican.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy