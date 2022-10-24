Read full article on original website
3 Unique Restaurants in Ohio Have Been Ranked Among the Best Places To Eat in the Entire StateJoe MertensOhio State
BJ's Wholesale Club Opens Locations In New York and OhioBryan DijkhuizenNew Albany, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State to face-off with top-ranked Minnesota in weekend setThe LanternColumbus, OH
Get Spooky With Skully’s Annual Halloween Costume BallThe LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: No. 18 Buckeyes fall to No. 6 Michigan 3-1 on the roadThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Faces Road Test Tomorrow at Noon in Happy Valley
After Michigan and maybe Notre Dame, this is one of those few games you circled on Ohio State's 2022 regular season schedule. When you circled it, you figured it could be a night game but the Buckeyes did dodge that fate thanks the glory that is Fox's Big Noon Saturday.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Heads to Penn State for Biggest Road Test of Season
On the final weekend of October, Ohio State will play just its second road game of the season and face only its second ranked opponent of the season. The Buckeyes played their first game of the year against a ranked opponent when they faced then-fifth-ranked Notre Dame in their season opener and handled their first road game of the year with ease earlier this month when they beat Michigan State 49-20. Going off of the current rankings, however, Ohio State will face its biggest test of the season to date when it plays Penn State on Saturday.
Eleven Warriors
Julian Fleming Approaching Return to Home State for Ohio State’s Game at Penn State As “Just Another Game”
Growing up in Catawissa, Pennsylvania, Julian Fleming was surrounded by Penn State fans. He says most people from his hometown, which is about an hour-and-a-half away from Penn State, root for the Nittany Lions. He has multiple childhood friends who play for the Nittany Lions now that he played AAU basketball with growing up. Of course, Fleming was heavily recruited by the Nittany Lions as the No. 1 wide receiver and No. 3 overall prospect in the class of 2020.
Eleven Warriors
2024 Four-star Ohio State Safety/Linebacker Target Garrett Stover Could Make a Commitment in the Near Future
Garrett Stover’s recruitment is coming to a close. The four-star 2024 Ohio safety/linebacker told Eleven Warriors he is nearing a decision and will likely commit before the year is out, most likely around the beginning of December. As it stands, Stover’s recruitment has primarily turned into a two-team race.
Eleven Warriors
Ryan Day Expects "a Good Environment" in Happy Valley, Says Ohio State Will Need "Fast Start" Against Penn State on Saturday
After a blowout win over Iowa last weekend, Ohio State will face Penn State on Saturday in Happy Valley. Ryan Day took to the airwaves to preview the Buckeyes' matchup with the Nittany Lions. Here are some highlights from The Ryan Day Radio Show on 97.1 The Fan:. Ryan Day.
Eleven Warriors
Tommy Eichenberg Named Lott IMPACT Trophy Player of the Week for Performance Against Iowa
Tommy Eichenberg has earned a national defensive player of the week award for the second time this year. Previously named as the Bronko Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week for his performance in Ohio State’s season opener against Notre Dame, Eichenberg added another honor this week when he was named the Lott IMPACT Trophy Player of the Week for his performance against Iowa.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Women’s Cross Country Runner Addie Engel Becomes First Big Ten Champion in Program History
Addie Engel added her name to the Ohio State cross country record books on Friday by becoming the first runner in program history to win a Big Ten championship. Engel, a native of Springfield, Ohio, ran the 6000m race in a time of 20:00.0, 4.6 seconds ahead of second-place Katie Osika of Michigan State.
Eleven Warriors
Second-Worst Rushing Performance Since 2011 Renews Concerns About Ohio State Ground Game:
Ohio State’s frustrating performance on the ground against Iowa was an anomaly for the Buckeyes this season. Perhaps it will remain one through the rest of the year. Even on a day that the Buckeyes struggled mightily to get anything going on the ground, mostly to no avail, they still managed to rack up 54 points on one of the nation’s better defenses.
Eleven Warriors
Penn State Beat Writer Ben Jones Analyzes Nittany Lions’ Strengths and Issues, Chances of Beating Ohio State
NOON – SATURDAY, OCT. 29. As Ohio State prepares for its trip to Happy Valley this weekend, we welcome back Ben Jones, who covers Penn State for StateCollege.com, to get his insight on whether the Nittany Lions are as good as their record indicates, what their strengths and weaknesses are, why Sean Clifford is still their starting quarterback, what kind of environment we should expect from a noon game at Beaver Stadium and what needs to happen for Penn State to have a chance to upset Ohio State on Saturday.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State's Big Ten Schedule Announced for 2023 Season
Ohio State's Big Ten schedule is official for the 2023 season. The assortment of opponents may look familiar. That's because the conference slate for next year is identical to the one the Big Ten released in August 2018 as part of an announcement of schedules for the 2022-25 seasons. It...
Eleven Warriors
THE SITUATIONAL:
It's been a minute since OSU played at PSU while the sun was shining. Actually, it's been roughly 6.8 million minutes - that's how much of our lives have ticked away since the Buckeyes and Nittany Lions kicked off at Beaver Stadium at 3:30pm back in 2009. That's how many seasons have passed since Ohio State was not the designated White Out™ opponent.
Eleven Warriors
Picking Lineups from the New-Look Roster for A Head-to-Head Matchup of Buckeyes vs. Buckeyes
There are far more unknowns than knowns surrounding the Ohio State men’s basketball roster entering the 2022-23 season. That makes our annual exercise of drafting lineups for a head-to-head game of Buckeyes vs. Buckeyes all the more fun, albeit challenging. Unlike last year, when E.J. Liddell was the clear-cut...
Eleven Warriors
Penn State Game Trailer Has Us Ready to Chase Greatness With the Buckeyes
The Buckeyes will take another step toward greatness on Saturday. Ohio State travels to State College, Pennsylvania, this weekend for a battle with Penn State. In Happy Valley, nothing is given, everything is earned. "It's time to find out what we are willing to do for our climb, and all...
Eleven Warriors
Penn State Game Poster
There will be no tricks, only treats for Ohio State in Happy Valley this weekend. Ohio State and Penn State will meet this Saturday in a battle between two of the best teams in the Big Ten East. The Buckeyes are the No. 2 team in the nation, while the Nittany Lions checked in at No. 13 in the latest AP Poll, but it's never mattered what the rankings were heading into this matchup. Sparks always fly.
Eleven Warriors
Former Ohio State Women's Basketball Star Katie Smith to Speak at University's Autumn Commencement
Ohio State's autumn commencement ceremony in December will have one of the university's most decorated athletes as one of its guest speakers. Former women's basketball forward Katie Smith, a Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame and Women's Basketball Hall of Fame member, will attend the event and provide words of encouragement and wisdom to an expected class of around 3,600 graduates.
