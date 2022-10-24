On the final weekend of October, Ohio State will play just its second road game of the season and face only its second ranked opponent of the season. The Buckeyes played their first game of the year against a ranked opponent when they faced then-fifth-ranked Notre Dame in their season opener and handled their first road game of the year with ease earlier this month when they beat Michigan State 49-20. Going off of the current rankings, however, Ohio State will face its biggest test of the season to date when it plays Penn State on Saturday.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 14 HOURS AGO