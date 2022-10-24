ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tillamook County, OR

KATU.com

Trader Joe's opens new store in Tigard

Tigard is getting a new grocery store as Trader Joe’s opens its latest Oregon location on Southwest Pacific Highway (Hwy 99W). The inside of the store will feature a mural of the Tigard Hot Air Balloon Festival. Trader Joe’s said the location will participate in the 'Neighborhood Shares Program'...
TIGARD, OR
KATU.com

Portland Commissioner Dan Ryan announces opening of new Safe Rest Villages

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Commissioner Dan Ryan announced there will be two more Safe Rest Village opening soon to help address the city’s homelessness issue. The new Menlo Park Village site is located on Southeast Ash Street. Commissioner Ryan will host a pre-opening tour on Friday. The city has not yet announced an opening date.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Things 2 Do: Halloweekend Oct. 28-30

Listen to spooky music and enjoy the darkest and most haunted teas at Enthea Teahouse in SE Portland. There will also be ancestral Tarot readings and food for purchase. The tea party's on from 7pm to 11pm. Costumes are highly recommended. Night Flight's Fright Night returns with a hair-raising circus...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Haunted underground tunnel tours in Portland's Old Town

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland's infamous underground tunnel system has intrigued people for over a century, and you can explore a portion of it thanks to Old Town Pizza & Brewing. There are stories of kidnapped sailors, trapdoors, and nefarious activities going on beneath the City of Portland - but...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

At 9 years old, Oregon boy receives high math SAT score

A Portland boy received a near-perfect score on the math portion of the SAT, taking the test when he was just 9 years old. Solomon Methvin is 10 now, but he was a whiz with numbers from an early age. His Dad Brian says he could count to 100 at a year old.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Portland businesses face ongoing break-ins, high insurance costs

PORTLAND, Ore. — Marcy Landolfo is the owner at Rains in Northeast Portland. Landolfo said she filed three insurance claims for break-ins over one year, and her insurance threatened to drop her coverage. Now, the business owner tells KATU she covers those expenses out of pocket. "I have to...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Washington County opens new homeless shelter ahead of winter weather

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. — With temperatures dropping and winter just around the corner, Washington County is preparing to open a brand new shelter to house the homeless. The facility, called "Cloverleaf,” will provide beds and three cooked meals a day. There's also on-site case management, peer support, and mental health counseling.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
KATU.com

Experts weigh in on Oregon arrest of U.S. Forest Service 'Burn Boss'

SALEM, Ore. — Oregon's fourth least populated county was thrust into the spotlight last week after the Grant County sheriff arrested a U.S. Forest Service 'Burn Boss' over a prescribed burn that escaped onto private land. In a news release, the county's district attorney, Jim Carpenter, said charges have...
SALEM, OR
KATU.com

Have You Seen Him? Tualatin man missing for nearly a week

TUALATIN, Ore. — Police are looking for a 21-year-old Tualatin man who was last seen in Marion County on October 20. According to family members, Miles Stanton was last seen at a 76 gas station in the Aurora, Oregon area. He’s described as about 5-foot 10-inches tall, weighing about...
TUALATIN, OR
KATU.com

Law enforcement serves eight search warrants Wednesday morning across Portland metro area

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office Westside Interagency Narcotics Team (WIN) along with federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies executed eight search warrants simultaneously Wednesday morning, October 19. At 7:00 a.m., investigators served the search warrants at locations in Washington, Clackamas, and Multnomah Counties.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
KATU.com

Girl who didn't come home from school in Sherwood found safe

SHERWOOD, Ore. -- Police in Sherwood are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 13-year-old girl who didn’t come home from school Wednesday. Police said the girl didn’t get on her school bus like normal. She was last known to be near Sherwood Middle School along Southwest Meinecke Parkway at around 3 p.m.
SHERWOOD, OR
KATU.com

Police respond to shooting in SW Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Officers are responding to reports of a shooting in Southwest Portland on Wednesday. The reports initially came in at about 10:45 a.m. for gunfire heard near Southwest 62nd and Pomona Street. Portland Police said they have the surrounding blocks closed for an investigation. Initial reports state...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Oregon 'repeat offender' found guilty on gun, drug charges, U.S. Atty. says

A federal jury in Portland found an Oregon man, who had a previous presidential commutation of several prior felony convictions, guilty on multiple charges for drug and firearm possession. Dontae Lamont Hunt, 41, of Portland, was found guilty of:. Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribute fentanyl analogue.
PORTLAND, OR

