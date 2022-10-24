Read full article on original website
Lan Su Chinese Garden to launch Celebration of the Chrysanthemum in November
PORTLAND, Ore. — This November Lan Su Chinese Garden is launching a new program series, the Celebration of the Chrysanthemum. The chrysanthemum is a symbol of autumn in traditional Chinese culture, and part of the "four gentlemen plants" - the other 'gentlemen' being plum blossoms, orchids, and bamboo. READ...
Commisioner Ryan hosts pre-opening tour of new homeless Safe Rest Village
PORTLAND, Ore. — Today Portland commissioner Dan Ryan hosted a pre-opening tour of the new Menlo Park Safe Rest Village (SRV). The new SRV, located at 122nd and Burnside, still has no official opening date. However, the tour offered some insight into what the new location will look like.
Trader Joe's opens new store in Tigard
Tigard is getting a new grocery store as Trader Joe’s opens its latest Oregon location on Southwest Pacific Highway (Hwy 99W). The inside of the store will feature a mural of the Tigard Hot Air Balloon Festival. Trader Joe’s said the location will participate in the 'Neighborhood Shares Program'...
Portland Commissioner Dan Ryan announces opening of new Safe Rest Villages
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Commissioner Dan Ryan announced there will be two more Safe Rest Village opening soon to help address the city’s homelessness issue. The new Menlo Park Village site is located on Southeast Ash Street. Commissioner Ryan will host a pre-opening tour on Friday. The city has not yet announced an opening date.
Things 2 Do: Halloweekend Oct. 28-30
Listen to spooky music and enjoy the darkest and most haunted teas at Enthea Teahouse in SE Portland. There will also be ancestral Tarot readings and food for purchase. The tea party's on from 7pm to 11pm. Costumes are highly recommended. Night Flight's Fright Night returns with a hair-raising circus...
Haunted underground tunnel tours in Portland's Old Town
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland's infamous underground tunnel system has intrigued people for over a century, and you can explore a portion of it thanks to Old Town Pizza & Brewing. There are stories of kidnapped sailors, trapdoors, and nefarious activities going on beneath the City of Portland - but...
At 9 years old, Oregon boy receives high math SAT score
A Portland boy received a near-perfect score on the math portion of the SAT, taking the test when he was just 9 years old. Solomon Methvin is 10 now, but he was a whiz with numbers from an early age. His Dad Brian says he could count to 100 at a year old.
Portland businesses face ongoing break-ins, high insurance costs
PORTLAND, Ore. — Marcy Landolfo is the owner at Rains in Northeast Portland. Landolfo said she filed three insurance claims for break-ins over one year, and her insurance threatened to drop her coverage. Now, the business owner tells KATU she covers those expenses out of pocket. "I have to...
Records show thousands of fires caused by homeless camps in Portland each year
PORTLAND, Ore. — According to Portland Fire Bureau records, homeless camps are responsible for thousands of fires in the city each year and have increased in number each year since 2019. “It happens, I would say, on a daily basis almost around this area,” said homeowner Juanita Swartwood.
Governor Inslee to visit Vancouver, discuss Safe Stay communities, federal grants, more
VANCOUVER, Wash. — On Monday Washington Governor Jay Inslee will visit Vancouver. Inslee’s first stop will be a tour of Vancouver’s NE 51st Circle Safe Stay community. He will speak with residents and staff about the community, and how it may be a model to other cities.
Fire crews free man's hand stuck in meat tenderizer at Portland supermarket
A technical rescue team from Portland Fire & Rescue helped a man get his hand free after he got it stuck in a meat tenderizer machine. First responders were called out to a local supermarket after an employee got his hand stuck in a small meat tenderizer, with four fingers stuck up to the second knuckle.
Washington County opens new homeless shelter ahead of winter weather
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. — With temperatures dropping and winter just around the corner, Washington County is preparing to open a brand new shelter to house the homeless. The facility, called "Cloverleaf,” will provide beds and three cooked meals a day. There's also on-site case management, peer support, and mental health counseling.
Experts weigh in on Oregon arrest of U.S. Forest Service 'Burn Boss'
SALEM, Ore. — Oregon's fourth least populated county was thrust into the spotlight last week after the Grant County sheriff arrested a U.S. Forest Service 'Burn Boss' over a prescribed burn that escaped onto private land. In a news release, the county's district attorney, Jim Carpenter, said charges have...
Have You Seen Him? Tualatin man missing for nearly a week
TUALATIN, Ore. — Police are looking for a 21-year-old Tualatin man who was last seen in Marion County on October 20. According to family members, Miles Stanton was last seen at a 76 gas station in the Aurora, Oregon area. He’s described as about 5-foot 10-inches tall, weighing about...
Law enforcement serves eight search warrants Wednesday morning across Portland metro area
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office Westside Interagency Narcotics Team (WIN) along with federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies executed eight search warrants simultaneously Wednesday morning, October 19. At 7:00 a.m., investigators served the search warrants at locations in Washington, Clackamas, and Multnomah Counties.
A look at how Portland Police Focused Intervention Team tackles gun violence in the city
KATU recently got an exclusive look inside the team of Portland police officers tasked with slowing the violence on the streets. The Focused Intervention Team launched earlier this year, following a year and a half of turmoil within the police bureau and a spike in gun violence. The officers are...
Manslaughter charges sought in slaying of Portland man and his dog in Lewis County
LEWIS COUNTY, Wash. — The Lewis County Sheriff's Office has referred charges of manslaughter to the prosecuting attorney's office against two suspects in the death investigation of 49-year-old Aron Christensen, from Portland, Oregon. On Wednesday, the Lewis County Corner determined Christensen had died from a gunshot wound to the...
Girl who didn't come home from school in Sherwood found safe
SHERWOOD, Ore. -- Police in Sherwood are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 13-year-old girl who didn’t come home from school Wednesday. Police said the girl didn’t get on her school bus like normal. She was last known to be near Sherwood Middle School along Southwest Meinecke Parkway at around 3 p.m.
Police respond to shooting in SW Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Officers are responding to reports of a shooting in Southwest Portland on Wednesday. The reports initially came in at about 10:45 a.m. for gunfire heard near Southwest 62nd and Pomona Street. Portland Police said they have the surrounding blocks closed for an investigation. Initial reports state...
Oregon 'repeat offender' found guilty on gun, drug charges, U.S. Atty. says
A federal jury in Portland found an Oregon man, who had a previous presidential commutation of several prior felony convictions, guilty on multiple charges for drug and firearm possession. Dontae Lamont Hunt, 41, of Portland, was found guilty of:. Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribute fentanyl analogue.
