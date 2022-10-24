Read full article on original website
Related
kmrskkok.com
Cougars Meyer Earns Spot On D3 Football Team of the Week
MORRIS, Minn. – For the second week in a row, a member of the University of Minnesota Morris defense was named to the D3football.com Team of the Week. Following Garrett Elison’s inclusion on the team last week, Chayce Meyer earned the honor on Tuesday following a record-setting performance in a 47-0 Cougar victory over Martin Luther College.
bulletin-news.com
Minnesota angler ties state record with huge sunfish
Aaron Ardoff of Spicer travels to the waterways of Kandiyohi County in search of the big sunfish that he and his brothers like pursuing because of the thrill of the chase. However, he admitted that when he caught the sunfish that made him famous, he was largely “messing around,” casting a black and orange spinnerbait into the waters of Green Lake for the enjoyment of tangles with bass or northern pike.
WATCH: Former Minnesota Coal-Fired Power Plant Get Demolished
A former coal-fueled power plant in Minnesota that was in operation dating back to the 1930s was demolished in a controlled implosion. According to the West Central Tribune, the power facility was located in Granite Falls and was a landmark in the Minnesota River Valley for more than half a century.
willmarradio.com
Granite Falls power plant imploded
(Granite Falls, MN) -- Xcel Energy demolished its coal-fired power plant Thursday morning on the Minnesota River east of Granite Falls... Your browser does not support the audio element. ...That audio courtesy of the Yellow Medicine County Facebook page. Highway 212 was briefly closed during the implosion, conducted by Veit...
kmrskkok.com
Ann Louise Aune
Ann Aune, age 74 of Starbuck, Minnesota, passed away Friday, October 21, 2022, at the Minnewaska Lutheran Home in Starbuck, MN. Visitation for Ann Aune will be held on Monday, October 31, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Minnewaska Lutheran Church in Starbuck, MN. Memorial services for Ann...
kduz.com
Two Injured in McLeod County Crash
Two drivers were injured, one seriously, in a crash south of Winsted Wednesday morning. The State Patrol says a semi-tractor and an SUV collided at the intersection of Highway 7 and Babcock Avenue. The driver of the SUV, 58-year-old Paul Heinen of St. Cloud, was taken to HCMC in Minneapolis...
mprnews.org
Video: Explosives topple landmark former power plant in Granite Falls
Demolition experts leveled a decommissioned power plant in western Minnesota on Thursday, using explosives to bring down two giant smokestacks and the nearly century-old building in Granite Falls. The sound of the explosives was followed by the boom of the massive plant tumbling to the ground, echoing through the Minnesota...
valleynewslive.com
Highway 29 near Glenwood to reopen by 10 a.m. Today
Detroit Lake, Minn. (Valley News Live) -The Minnesota Department of Transportation announced that Highway 29 near Glenwood will reopen today by 10 a.m. The Highway has been closed for construction of the new overpass since April. Motorists are urged to watch for workers along the roadside, and expect occasional lane...
kmrskkok.com
Belgrade Woman Killed In Kandiyohi County ATV Crash
NEW LONDON – Kandiyohi County authorities are investigating an ATV crash Tuesday night that left a rural Belgrade woman dead. Deputies say they found 65-year-old Cynthia Guse Fester lying on the ground with life-threatening injuries near New London. First responders started life-saving measures , but Guse Fester died at the scene.
kduz.com
Semi Driver Injured in Crash With Cow in Renville County
A semi driver was injured when his truck hit a cow in Renville County Tuesday night. The State Patrol says 47-year-old Sammy Enriquez of Sacred Heart was taken to Redwood Falls Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The Patrol says Enriquez was traveling westbound on Highway 19 east of...
klfdradio.com
LHS Student Killed in Car Accident
Litchfield High School student Kaden Thomas of Cosmos was killed in a car accident this past weekend. The Wright County Sheriff’s Department says on Saturday morning at 1:12, deputies were dispatched to a single motor vehicle crash near 7832 Nevens Avenue NW. A car was traveling north on Nevens Avenue from Harrison Street, left the road and hit a tree.
knuj.net
FAIRFAX POST OFFICE
The Fairfax Post office has been out of commission since the fire that destroyed three buildings and damaged two others in Fairfax earlier this month. There has been some activity with an inspection of the roof and some large fans and dehumidifiers being put in the building to attempt to remove moisture. The city council have considered temporary locations including a small room at the Fairfax Community Center, which has to be approved by Post Office management and also letting USPS know the room is available. If USPS allows them to use a temporary location, that would resolve the issue of not having to travel to Gibbon but will still prevent people from picking up PO box mail after regular business hours. Right now, Fairfax postal customers have to go to Gibbon to get their mail. Right now things are in a holding pattern awaiting the next steps by the USPS.
kduz.com
Hanska Woman Charged with Felony Tax Crimes
ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Revenue announced that the Brown County Attorney’s Office recently charged Jana Marie Makela, of Hanska, with 12 tax-related felonies. She is charged with:. 3 felony counts of filing false or fraudulent sales tax returns. 3 felony counts of failing to...
Comments / 0