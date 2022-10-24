Read full article on original website
Stink bugs are back to swarm your old KY home. How to get rid of them this winter
A recent study found climate change could vastly expand the range of these creepy crawlers.
Thousands of These Little Pests Want to Be in Your Home This Iowa Winter
It's that time of year again. The time of year when outdoor plants start to die off, and so do pesky bugs. Well, most of them do, anyway. Some like to punch their ticket to the winter hotel known as your house. DUN DUN DUNNN!!. Actually, there's really no need...
Seeing fewer acorns on the ground this fall? Here's why that could be the case
As leaves change color and fall to the ground around Ohio this autumn, so do the acorns. But are there less of them this year?. That could be true, thanks to a below average production of acorns from red oaks in Ohio. In some places, it's a mast year for...
Urgent warning to check Powerball lottery tickets after six people are made millionaires
LOTTERY officials have warned players to check their Powerball tickets after six people won $1million prizes but nobody hit the jackpot. Now at an estimated $715.1million, the fifth-largest Powerball lottery jackpot in history, has still not been after no one matched all the numbers in Wednesday night's drawing. With no...
Virginia Man Discovers Huge Colony of Invasive Imported Fire Ants
As a lifelong resident of the Southern United States, Mike Schulte is no stranger to insects. Creepy crawlies of all shapes and sizes thrive in the warmth of the southern states, as the weather is rarely cold enough to kill eggs, larvae, or adults. But when he moved slightly further north to his new home in Virginia, there was one insect he was excited to be without – fire ants.
Watch Illinois Man’s Genius Cat Ramp to Rescue Pet from a Tree
You can tell that an Illinois man paid attention in school. A new video shows a ramp he built that helped him rescue their cat from a tree. Based on the video description, this happened a few days ago in Saunemin, Illinois. The lady's cat was stuck up in a tree when her man came to the rescue. Here's how she described this heroic effort:
Should Illinois Adapt A New School Cellphone Policy For The Entire State
In a world where young and old are glued to screens, a school district in Michigan has a new cellphone rule intended to will help students achieve higher grades while improving their mental health. This might be a first for Michigan and if it works other districts... (RPS 205?) may want to consider.
