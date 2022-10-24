ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

WESH

Forecasters tracking 3 tropical disturbances in Atlantic

ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane season isn't over yet. There are three areas in the Atlantic that WESH 2 meteorologists are watching. The first disturbance is located about 150 miles of Bermuda and has been given a 10% chance of formation in the next two days and a 10% chance of formation in the next five days.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Hurricane forecasters watching system in Caribbean

Forecasters on Wednesday were watching a disturbance in the eastern Caribbean that could develop into a tropical system by the weekend along with two other systems in the Atlantic. None of the disturbances currently pose an imminent threat to Florida. According to a 2 a.m. update from Hurricane Center, an...
FLORIDA STATE
AccuWeather

A new tropical storm may rapidly develop in the Gulf of Mexico

An area of disturbed weather in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico that AccuWeather meteorologists have been concerned about since last week may evolve into a tropical depression and storm as early as Wednesday. As Hurricane Julia was closing in on Central America late last week, AccuWeather meteorologists warned that leftover...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Florida woman films herself riding out Hurricane Ian in pool float as storm surge swallows neighborhood

A woman has shared distressing footage of herself floating in an inflatable pool inside her home during Hurricane Ian as waves lap up against the windows.On Wednesday, countless Floridians remained stranded after the near-Category 5 storm hit southwest Florida.The woman, who identifies herself as Beth on TikTok, posted the video on Thursday. “If you’ve ever floated in a floaty pool in your own living room with your refrigerator, at your door,” she says. Dozens of commentators inquired after her safety and the clip received millions of views.She has since posted two videos, one titled “I’m alive!!!”, which shows a...
FLORIDA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Hundreds of Houses in Florida Expected to Remain Submerged in Floodwaters Until Thanksgiving in November

Flooded Florida houses due to Hurricane Ian are expected to remain submerged in floodwaters until the Thanksgiving celebrate in late November, the National Weather Service (NWS) warns. One factor behind this is the amount of St. John's River, located in the east side of the state, drained the historic rainfall brought by Ian when it made landfall in the Sunshine State more than two weeks ago.
FLORIDA STATE
GreenMatters

Tracking Tropical Storm Karl, Before It Makes Landfall on Friday

Those in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico system are concerned about yet another Atlantic hurricane — Tropical Storm Karl. The weather disturbance, which meteorologists have been concerned about since last week, officially became a tropical storm on Tuesday, Oct. 11. Coastal communities are tracking Tropical Storm Karl's path as...
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Forecasters say tropical depression could form in Caribbean

Forecasters say a disturbance in the eastern Caribbean could form into a tropical depression by early next week. The National Hurricane Center said in its 2 a.m. advisory Thursday that an area of low pressure is expected to form over the eastern Caribbean this weekend. “Thereafter, environmental conditions are forecast...
FLORIDA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Tropical Storm Orlene to Bring Heavy Rains and Gusty Winds to Mexico

Forecasts revealed that Tropical Storm Orlene is expected to pound Mexico with heavy rains and gusty winds, causing small to massive flooding. Residents are advised to keep updated with the weather update. Tropical Storm Orlene is the 16th storm of the East Pacific Hurricane Season and is said to approach...
GEORGIA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Florida

There is no doubt that Florida is a truly beautiful state and that it has a lot to offer, and those that live in Florida or like to go there often on vacation can definitely confirm this. If you are looking for new places to explore, here is a list of four amazing places in Florida that are great choices for both a fun weekend getaway, as well as for a longer vacation, if you have more free time on your hands.
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

2 tropical disturbances moving across Atlantic, NHC says

ORLANDO, Fla. — There are two areas of interest the National Hurricane Center is keeping an eye on. Invest 95-L is being tracked in the eastern Caribbean Sea. It's been given a 70% chance of development in five days and 30% in the next two days. "Environmental conditions are...
ORLANDO, FL

