Albuquerque, NM

KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico Oct. 28 – Nov. 3

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events from October 28 – Nov. 3 around New Mexico. Oct. 28-Nov. 3 – ABQ Trolley Co. | Best of ABQ City Tour – A fully narrated and guided tour experience in an open-air trolley. Riders will get to explore the concepts of red and green chile, check out film locations, and more. The troll rides end on October 30; rides occur weekly on Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Tickets range from $20 – $30.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Neighbors calling on city of Albuquerque to help improve park

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Sierra Sunset Park has been attracting problem after problem…. From crimes to drivers flying by kids playing there. City leaders have been trying everything they can to help. The city has taken a lot of measures to improve problems here including a surveillance camera but it still hasn’t been enough. Neighbors across […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

School bus crashes into parked car in northeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –The Albuquerque Police Department motor unit responded to a crash involving a school bus Thursday morning. Officials say the crash happened near Montclaire Dr. and Candelaria Rd. when the bus reportedly crashed into several parked cars. Albuquerque police say the driver fell asleep and crashed into a parked car sending it into other […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Shooting in southeast Albuquerque leaves one person dead

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a shooting Thursday night in southeast Albuquerque that left one person dead. APD say officers responded to the 5000 block of Zuni near San Mateo around 10 p.m. Thursday to reports of shots fired. Police say when officers arrived they found one person dead from gunshot wounds. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

City hosts ‘Fall Make & Take’ Halloween event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque is hosting a “Fall Make & Take” event. Attendees can bring their families out for a night of pumpkin painting, games, and treats. The pumpkins you decorate can also be taken home. The free event is happening Friday, October...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque residents can dispose of household hazardous waste during drive-thru collection event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Residents of Albuquerque and Bernalillo County are encouraged to bring Household Hazardous Waste to the Collection Event they are hosting next Saturday. Items to bring:. cleaning supplies. gasoline. paint. automotive oil. finishers. stain removers. Pesticides/Herbicides. poison. Antifreeze. Mercury. Pool Chemicals. Do not bring:. Fire extinguishers.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

School bus crash closes Albuquerque road

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Westbound Arenal Road is closed near Atrisco Drive due to a school bus crash, according to Bernalillo County Sherriff's Office. No major injuries have been reported, according to the sheriff's office. It is not yet known which school bus was involved in the crash. BCSO announced...
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque police provides details on two officer-involved shootings

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Officials with the Albuquerque Police Department released details of two separate officer-involved shootings from September. APD says one of the incidents started as a fight over a parking spot, the other incident was an attempted burglary in progress. September 21 Officer-Involved Shooting Officers responded to a shot spotter activation near Carlisle and Candelaria. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Video shows physical altercation during Albuquerque elementary school pick up

Video shows physical altercation during Albuquerque elementary school pick up. Full story: https://www.krqe.com/news/albuquerque-metro/video-shows-physical-altercation-during-albuquerque-elementary-school-pick-up/ Video shows physical altercation during Albuquerque …. Video shows physical altercation during Albuquerque elementary school pick up. Full story: https://www.krqe.com/news/albuquerque-metro/video-shows-physical-altercation-during-albuquerque-elementary-school-pick-up/ ABQ Ride extending deadline for Forward Network plan …. ABQ Ride extending deadline for Forward Network plan...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe River Trail repair work to resume October 31

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Starting Monday, the Santa Fe River Repairs and Bank Stabilization Project will resume. The project is a continuation of repairs to the damage caused by heavy storm flows back in 2018. It was paused briefly this past spring and summer for living river releases. Officials are asking community members to stay […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

A new shopping center is coming to Rio Rancho

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – A new shopping center is coming to the area. The Block will be located in Rio Rancho and it will give people a place to shop and enjoy concerts. The Block will be filled with retail stores, an area for outdoor concerts, outdoor movies, and an area for food trucks.
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

Suspects accused of stealing almost $2,000 in items from Home Depot

Suspects accused of stealing almost $2,000 in items from Home Depot Full Story: https://www.krqe.com/news/crime/suspects-accused-of-stealing-almost-2000-in-items-from-home-depot/. Suspects accused of stealing almost $2,000 in items …. Suspects accused of stealing almost $2,000 in items from Home Depot Full Story: https://www.krqe.com/news/crime/suspects-accused-of-stealing-almost-2000-in-items-from-home-depot/. National Weather Service looks back at New Mexico’s …. National Weather Service...
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Pueblo of Pojoaque Tribal Police seize rainbow fentanyl

Pueblo of Pojoaque Tribal Police seize rainbow fentanyl. Pueblo of Pojoaque Tribal Police seize rainbow fentanyl. National Weather Service looks back at New Mexico’s …. National Weather Service looks back at New Mexico's 2022 wildfire season. Auditor report shows worsening response times from …. Auditor report shows worsening response...
SANTA FE, NM

