Thieves steal Halloween decor from Albuquerque home days before holiday
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s an unfortunate scene we often see around this time of year, people taking off with Halloween decorations that are not theirs. The latest target was a Northeast Heights family, and it was all caught on camera. The video shows thieves trying to take...
What’s happening around New Mexico Oct. 28 – Nov. 3
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events from October 28 – Nov. 3 around New Mexico. Oct. 28-Nov. 3 – ABQ Trolley Co. | Best of ABQ City Tour – A fully narrated and guided tour experience in an open-air trolley. Riders will get to explore the concepts of red and green chile, check out film locations, and more. The troll rides end on October 30; rides occur weekly on Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Tickets range from $20 – $30.
Neighbors calling on city of Albuquerque to help improve park
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Sierra Sunset Park has been attracting problem after problem…. From crimes to drivers flying by kids playing there. City leaders have been trying everything they can to help. The city has taken a lot of measures to improve problems here including a surveillance camera but it still hasn’t been enough. Neighbors across […]
School bus crashes into parked car in northeast Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –The Albuquerque Police Department motor unit responded to a crash involving a school bus Thursday morning. Officials say the crash happened near Montclaire Dr. and Candelaria Rd. when the bus reportedly crashed into several parked cars. Albuquerque police say the driver fell asleep and crashed into a parked car sending it into other […]
Albuquerque parents involved in after-school parking lot fight speak out
Thursday, News 13 spoke with the other parents involved in the incident for their side of the story.
Shooting in southeast Albuquerque leaves one person dead
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a shooting Thursday night in southeast Albuquerque that left one person dead. APD say officers responded to the 5000 block of Zuni near San Mateo around 10 p.m. Thursday to reports of shots fired. Police say when officers arrived they found one person dead from gunshot wounds. […]
City hosts ‘Fall Make & Take’ Halloween event
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque is hosting a “Fall Make & Take” event. Attendees can bring their families out for a night of pumpkin painting, games, and treats. The pumpkins you decorate can also be taken home. The free event is happening Friday, October...
Albuquerque residents can dispose of household hazardous waste during drive-thru collection event
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Residents of Albuquerque and Bernalillo County are encouraged to bring Household Hazardous Waste to the Collection Event they are hosting next Saturday. Items to bring:. cleaning supplies. gasoline. paint. automotive oil. finishers. stain removers. Pesticides/Herbicides. poison. Antifreeze. Mercury. Pool Chemicals. Do not bring:. Fire extinguishers.
School bus crash closes Albuquerque road
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Westbound Arenal Road is closed near Atrisco Drive due to a school bus crash, according to Bernalillo County Sherriff's Office. No major injuries have been reported, according to the sheriff's office. It is not yet known which school bus was involved in the crash. BCSO announced...
Rio Rancho man charged for allegedly swinging hacksaw at security while shoplifting
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man is behind bars after getting violent while shoplifting from an Albuquerque Lowes. Police were called to the store near Alameda and Coors where they say 44-year-old Anthony Galassi was walking around putting items in a basket. They say when confronted by security, he pulled out a hacksaw and began swinging […]
Albuquerque man charged with arson after allegedly starting fire in alley
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police arrested a man they say intentionally started a fire in an Albuquerque alley. Officers spotted the fire near San Mateo and Lomas just before 10 a.m. Friday morning. Witnesses told police they saw a man, now identified as Cornell Battle, leaving the scene. When officers found him, they say he smelled […]
Albuquerque police provides details on two officer-involved shootings
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Officials with the Albuquerque Police Department released details of two separate officer-involved shootings from September. APD says one of the incidents started as a fight over a parking spot, the other incident was an attempted burglary in progress. September 21 Officer-Involved Shooting Officers responded to a shot spotter activation near Carlisle and Candelaria. […]
Video shows physical altercation during Albuquerque elementary school pick up
Video shows physical altercation during Albuquerque elementary school pick up
‘Take a Ride on Us’ offers Halloween Uber discount code
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – With Halloween weekend coming soon; Bernalillo County, the New Mexico Department of Transportation and other partners will offer safe ride options starting at noon Friday, October 28 until 3:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 1. The “Take A Ride On Us” program will offer 1,000 people an Uber credit of up to $10 for […]
Bernalillo County presents plans for new aquatics center in North Valley
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –A community that has been without a swimming pool for years is finally getting a brand-new aquatics center. Bernalillo County showed off the plans for the facility coming to the North Valley’s Raymond G. Sanchez Community Center. The center used to have a pool, but...
Santa Fe River Trail repair work to resume October 31
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Starting Monday, the Santa Fe River Repairs and Bank Stabilization Project will resume. The project is a continuation of repairs to the damage caused by heavy storm flows back in 2018. It was paused briefly this past spring and summer for living river releases. Officials are asking community members to stay […]
A new shopping center is coming to Rio Rancho
RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – A new shopping center is coming to the area. The Block will be located in Rio Rancho and it will give people a place to shop and enjoy concerts. The Block will be filled with retail stores, an area for outdoor concerts, outdoor movies, and an area for food trucks.
Bernalillo County asking voters for more than $11 million for community projects
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Everyone seems to be focused on the race for Governor as election day is coming up. Bernalillo county is asking voters to approve more than $11 million to help fix up community centers, parks, and sports facilities. “The GO bonds are our bread and butter for getting projects done,” said Planning Manager for […]
Suspects accused of stealing almost $2,000 in items from Home Depot
Suspects accused of stealing almost $2,000 in items from Home Depot
Pueblo of Pojoaque Tribal Police seize rainbow fentanyl
Pueblo of Pojoaque Tribal Police seize rainbow fentanyl
