ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, OH

High school runner dies in accident after Ohio cross country meet

By Adam Conn
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37vLep_0ikdFVi800

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio (WCMH) – A cross country runner from Minerva High School was struck by a tree and died of related injuries Saturday in a postrace accident at a Division II district meet at Cambridge High School.

Owen Grubb, a junior, was with teammates during a cooldown period in the woods near a footbridge over Wills Creek at around 1 p.m. According to Cambridge police, Grubb and several other runners were continuing a tradition where the athletes would find a tree and throw it into the creek after a meet. As they were attempting to push over a tree that was dead and leaning, it snapped and fell on Grubb.

The Cambridge Fire Department took Grubb to the emergency room at Southeastern Ohio Regional Medical Center, after which he was sent to Akron Children’s Hospital by Medflight, police said. Despite multiple attempts to resuscitate him, Grubb was pronounced dead as a result of his injuries.

OHSAA announces high school football first-round playoff pairings

“This is a terrible time for his family, friends and loved ones, and we extend our deepest condolences to all who cared for him,” Minerva Local Schools Superintendent Gary Chaddock said. “We are all grieving the loss of Owen, who was a bright light in our high school and exceptional student-athlete. We are keeping our entire school community close in our hearts during this time.”

Chaddock added that counselors will be present to meet with teammates and all district students to provide mental health support. Minerva High School is in Stark County, about 20 miles east of Canton.

“We will work collaboratively with his family, friends, coaches and our cross-country team to plan ways to honor his memory. We are grateful for the swift actions of first responders and to the entire Ohio cross-country community for their continuing prayers for all of those who loved and will miss Owen.”

Remember the Equifax breach? You might have payout options in your email

Grubb finished in 10th place overall with a time of 17:26.05. He was one of four runners from Minerva to place in the top 10 in helping the Lions win the event and advance to the regional tournament. Last season, Grubb competed in the state tournament, where the Lions placed 16th in Division II.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Your Radio Place

Funeral Services held for Minerva cross country runner killed in accident in Cambridge

MINERVA, Ohio – Funeral services were held Thursday morning for 16-year-old Matthew Grubb. He was the Minerva cross country runner that died in a tragic accident during a cross country meet in Cambridge last Saturday. Grubb died at Akron Children’s Hospital were he was flown after being treated at Southeastern Ohio Regional Medical Center. The service was held at the Minerva First Christian Church and burial followed at a nearby cemetery.
CAMBRIDGE, OH
WTOV 9

Truck accident causes closure of Ohio 7 northbound in Stratton

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — A semi-truck and a dump truck were involved in a merging accident on Ohio 7 northbound, just south of the Samis Plant at the intersection of Stratton Heights Road on Thursday morning. It happened before 11 a.m. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says one person...
STRATTON, OH
columbusmonthly.com

Food News: Buxton Inn Suffers Fire; Natalie's Worthington Bids Goodbye

Granville’s historic Buxton Inn suffered a two-alarm commercial fire Tuesday. According to a post on the Buxton Inn’s Instagram account, the local fire department saved the historic inn and no one was injured. The Newark Advocate reports that most of the damage occurred in the attic above the kitchen, though it's not clear whether the fire started in the inn's kitchen or the attic. The early 19th century inn, which hosts a variety of events and happy hours, will be closed for at least three weeks while it undergoes repairs.
WORTHINGTON, OH
PennLive.com

Man fined $4,000 for killing bald eagle on Ohio farm

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — A Tuscarawas County man was sentenced Monday to one year of probation and fined $4,000 after he pleaded guilty to killing a bald eagle on his farmland. David Huff, 79, of Dover, Ohio, also must pay $1,500 in restitution to the United States Fish and Wildlife Service, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Ohio. Huff pleaded guilty in June to a violation of the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act.
DOVER, OH
95.3 WBCKFM

Ohio Man Busted For Going Full Winnie the Pooh in Public

It was just another Tuesday in University Heights, Ohio. Well, except for the pantless man walking around outside. Right smack dab in the middle of rush hour a man was allegedly walking around pantless. Around 5:30 in the afternoon local law enforcement responded to a reported streaker of sorts. Police arrived to find a reportedly intoxicated elderly man walking in a parking lot going full Winnie the Pooh according to Cleveland.com,
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, OH
whbc.com

OSP: Massillon Man Killed in Canton Township Crash

CANTON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 70-year-old man with a Massillon address was killed in a car-motorcycle crash in Canton Township Saturday afternoon. The state patrol says James Horsley was driving his bike on Dueber Avenue SW when a Canton driver made a left turn in front of him onto Fohl Road.
MASSILLON, OH
103.3 WKFR

Ohio Clown Caught on Video Stealing Candy From Church

An Ohio clown could be facing serious charges after stealing candy and damaging a church's security system. Last Tuesday afternoon around 5:30 PM some guy was clowning around in a church and set off its security alarm. When deputies from the Licking County Sheriff's department arrived at the scene of the crime, Marne United Methodist Church in Newark, Ohio, they immediately found what the clown pulled down according to NBC4i,
NEWARK, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Driver injured in Canton crash involving ambulance

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – State troopers are investigating a crash involving an ambulance that happened in Canton Tuesday morning. It happened at the intersection of Cherry Avenue and 11th Street SE around 11 a.m. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a 2014 Braun Ambulance was heading west on 11th Street. It was responding […]
NORTH CANTON, OH
WTRF- 7News

WTRF mourns loss of longtime employee

BELLAIRE, Ohio (WTRF) – 7News has some sad news to share with the Ohio Valley. Our WTRF family lost a very special person. Robert Paul Ney of Bellaire passed away this weekend . Bob worked at WTRF for 36-years before he retired. A family member shared with 7News that when Bob was asked if he […]
BELLAIRE, OH
Ask Akron

What percent of Akron is white?

Akron is a city of cultural diversity. Do you live in a neighborhood with a mixed white and Hispanic or Asian population? How do you think about the percentage of white in Akron?
AKRON, OH
10TV

Woman found safe after leaving residence in Coshocton

COSHOCTON COUNTY, Ohio — A woman who was reported missing after walking away from her residence in Coshocton has been found safe, according to deputies. The Coshocton County Sheriff's Office said 78-year-old Ocie Murphy left her residence late Thursday evening. As of 10:18 p.m., the sheriff's office said she...
COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

41K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy